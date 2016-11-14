Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

AAON

Stock

AAON

Price as of:

$49.92 -0.27 -0.54%

Industry

General Building Materials

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / General Building Materials /

AAON (AAON)

AAON

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.64%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.32

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

31.68%

EPS $1.01

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get AAON DARS™ Rating

AAON

Daily Snapshot

Price

$49.92

Quote Time

Today's Volume

55,777

Open Price

$50.0

Day's Range

$49.01 - $50.0

Previous Close

$50.19

52 week low / high

$32.33 - $53.27

Percent off 52 week high

-6.29%

AAON

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AAON has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade AAON's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
AAON

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AAON’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-26

$0.16

2019-05-31

$0.16

2018-11-28

$0.16

2018-06-07

$0.16

2017-11-29

$0.13

2017-06-07

$0.13

2016-11-30

$0.13

2016-06-08

$0.11

2015-11-30

$0.11

2015-06-10

$0.11

2014-11-28

$0.09

2014-06-10

$0.08666666666666667

2013-11-27

$0.06666666666666667

2013-06-11

$0.044444444444444446

2012-11-29

$0.05333333333333334

2012-06-07

$0.05333333333333334

2011-11-29

$0.05333333333333334

2011-06-08

$0.08

2010-11-29

$0.05333333333333334

2010-06-08

$0.05333333333333334

2009-12-10

$0.05333333333333334

2009-06-09

$0.05333333333333334

2008-12-10

$0.047407407407407405

2008-06-10

$0.047407407407407405

2007-12-11

$0.047407407407407405

2007-06-07

$0.03950617283950617

2006-12-11

$0.03950617283950617

2006-06-08

$0.03950617283950617

AAON's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
AAON

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AAON

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

AAON Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is higher than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations..

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is unsustainably high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

AAON

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.06%

0.00%

5years

AAON

News
AAON

Research
AAON

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AAON

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

AAON

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1600

2019-11-06

2019-11-26

2019-11-27

2019-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1600

2019-05-20

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1600

2018-11-08

2018-11-28

2018-11-29

2018-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1600

2018-05-18

2018-06-07

2018-06-08

2018-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1300

2017-11-07

2017-11-29

2017-11-30

2017-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1300

2017-05-17

2017-06-07

2017-06-09

2017-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1300

2016-11-09

2016-11-30

2016-12-02

2016-12-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1100

2016-05-25

2016-06-08

2016-06-10

2016-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1100

2015-10-29

2015-11-30

2015-12-02

2015-12-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1100

2015-05-20

2015-06-10

2015-06-12

2015-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0900

2014-11-04

2014-11-28

2014-12-02

2014-12-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0867

2014-05-05

2014-06-10

2014-06-12

2014-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0667

2013-11-06

2013-11-27

2013-12-02

2013-12-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0444

2013-05-22

2013-06-11

2013-06-13

2013-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0533

2012-11-07

2012-11-29

2012-12-03

2012-12-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0533

2012-05-17

2012-06-07

2012-06-11

2012-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0533

2011-10-28

2011-11-29

2011-12-01

2011-12-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0800

2011-05-17

2011-06-08

2011-06-10

2011-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0533

2010-11-04

2010-11-29

2010-12-01

2010-12-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0533

2010-05-26

2010-06-08

2010-06-10

2010-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0533

2009-11-23

2009-12-10

2009-12-14

2010-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0533

2009-05-20

2009-06-09

2009-06-11

2009-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0474

2008-11-04

2008-12-10

2008-12-12

2009-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0474

2008-05-20

2008-06-10

2008-06-12

2008-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0474

2007-11-15

2007-12-11

2007-12-13

2008-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0395

2007-05-24

2007-06-07

2007-06-11

2007-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0395

2006-11-15

2006-12-11

2006-12-13

2007-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0395

2006-02-14

2006-06-08

2006-06-12

2006-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

AAON

Investor Resources

Learn more about AAON on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

AAON

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: General Building Materials

AAON- (AAON)-engages in the manufacture and sale of air-conditioning and heating equipment primarily in the United States and Canada. Its products include standardized and custom rooftop units; chillers; make-up air units; heat recovery units; air-handling units that consist of coils, blowers, and filters; condensing units comprising coils, fans, and compressors; coils consisting of a sheet metal casing with tubing and fins; and boilers that include boilers and a sheet metal cabinet. The company's products serve the commercial and industrial new construction and replacement markets. AAON sells its products primarily to property owners and contractors through a network of manufacturers' representatives and its internal sales force. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X