Lindsay Corporation

Stock

LNN

Price as of:

$95.17 -0.32 -0.34%

Industry

Farm And Construction Machinery

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / Farm And Construction Machinery /

Lindsay Corporation (LNN)

LNN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.30%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.24

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

85.52%

EPS $1.45

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

16 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get LNN DARS™ Rating

LNN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$95.17

Quote Time

Today's Volume

12,534

Open Price

$95.35

Day's Range

$94.47 - $95.74

Previous Close

$95.49

52 week low / high

$73.0 - $99.89

Percent off 52 week high

-4.73%

LNN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

LNN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade LNN's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

LNN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast LNN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-14

$0.31

2019-08-15

$0.31

2019-05-16

$0.31

2019-02-13

$0.31

2018-11-15

$0.31

2018-08-16

$0.31

2018-05-16

$0.3

2018-02-13

$0.3

2017-11-15

$0.3

2017-08-15

$0.3

2017-05-15

$0.29

2017-02-10

$0.29

2016-11-14

$0.29

2016-08-15

$0.29

2016-05-13

$0.28

2016-02-10

$0.28

2015-11-12

$0.28

2015-08-13

$0.28

2015-05-13

$0.27

2015-02-11

$0.27

2014-11-12

$0.27

2014-08-13

$0.27

2014-05-14

$0.26

2014-02-12

$0.26

2013-11-13

$0.13

2013-08-14

$0.13

2013-05-15

$0.115

2013-02-12

$0.115

2012-11-14

$0.115

2012-08-15

$0.115

2012-05-15

$0.09

2012-02-13

$0.09

2011-11-14

$0.09

2011-08-15

$0.09

2011-05-13

$0.085

2011-02-10

$0.085

2010-11-12

$0.085

2010-08-13

$0.085

2010-05-12

$0.08

2010-02-10

$0.08

2009-11-12

$0.08

2009-08-13

$0.08

2009-05-13

$0.075

2009-02-11

$0.075

2008-11-12

$0.075

2008-08-13

$0.075

2008-05-14

$0.07

2008-02-13

$0.07

2007-11-14

$0.07

2007-08-15

$0.07

2007-05-15

$0.065

2007-02-12

$0.065

2006-11-14

$0.065

2006-08-15

$0.065

2006-05-15

$0.06

2006-02-10

$0.06

2005-11-10

$0.06

2005-08-11

$0.06

2005-05-12

$0.055

2005-02-16

$0.055

2004-11-10

$0.055

2004-08-12

$0.055

2004-05-12

$0.05

2004-02-11

$0.05

2003-11-13

$0.05

2003-08-13

$0.05

2003-05-13

$0.035

2003-02-12

$0.035

2002-11-13

$0.035

2002-08-13

$0.035

2002-05-13

$0.035

2002-02-13

$0.035

2001-11-13

$0.035

2001-08-13

$0.035

2001-05-11

$0.035

2001-02-13

$0.035

2000-11-14

$0.035

2000-08-11

$0.035

2000-05-11

$0.035

2000-02-11

$0.035

1999-11-10

$0.035

1999-08-12

$0.035

1999-05-12

$0.035

1999-02-10

$0.035

1998-11-10

$0.035

1998-08-12

$0.035

1998-05-13

$0.03333333333333333

1998-02-11

$0.03333333333333333

1997-11-12

$0.023333333333333334

1997-08-13

$0.023333333333333334

1997-05-13

$0.023333333333333334

1997-02-12

$0.022222222222222223

LNN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

LNN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for LNN

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

LNN Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is considerably higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

LNN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.84%

1.64%

16years

LNN

News
LNN

Research
LNN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

LNN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

LNN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3100

2019-10-30

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2019-07-01

2019-08-15

2019-08-16

2019-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2019-04-01

2019-05-16

2019-05-17

2019-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2019-01-07

2019-02-13

2019-02-14

2019-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2018-10-19

2018-11-15

2018-11-16

2018-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2018-06-27

2018-08-16

2018-08-17

2018-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-05-04

2018-05-16

2018-05-17

2018-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-12-08

2018-02-13

2018-02-14

2018-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-10-12

2017-11-15

2017-11-16

2017-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-07-17

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2017-04-28

2017-05-15

2017-05-17

2017-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2016-12-02

2017-02-10

2017-02-14

2017-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2016-09-23

2016-11-14

2016-11-16

2016-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2016-07-21

2016-08-15

2016-08-17

2016-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2016-05-02

2016-05-13

2016-05-17

2016-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-12-09

2016-02-10

2016-02-15

2016-02-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-09-25

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-07-22

2015-08-13

2015-08-17

2015-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2015-04-30

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-05-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2014-12-05

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2014-09-25

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2014-07-25

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-08-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2014-05-05

2014-05-14

2014-05-16

2014-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2014-01-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2013-10-02

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2013-07-25

2013-08-14

2013-08-16

2013-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2013-05-03

2013-05-15

2013-05-17

2013-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2012-12-06

2013-02-12

2013-02-14

2013-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2012-10-03

2012-11-14

2012-11-16

2012-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2012-07-23

2012-08-15

2012-08-17

2012-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-05-04

2012-05-15

2012-05-17

2012-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2011-12-19

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-02-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2011-09-22

2011-11-14

2011-11-16

2011-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2011-07-18

2011-08-15

2011-08-17

2011-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2011-04-29

2011-05-13

2011-05-17

2011-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2010-12-22

2011-02-10

2011-02-14

2011-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2010-10-05

2010-11-12

2010-11-16

2010-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2010-07-20

2010-08-13

2010-08-17

2010-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-05-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2010-01-25

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-02-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2009-10-23

2009-11-12

2009-11-16

2009-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2009-07-20

2009-08-13

2009-08-17

2009-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-05-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2009-01-29

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2008-11-04

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-11-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2008-07-18

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-08-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-05-05

2008-05-14

2008-05-16

2008-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-02-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2007-10-31

2007-11-14

2007-11-16

2007-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2007-07-18

2007-08-15

2007-08-17

2007-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2007-05-08

2007-05-15

2007-05-17

2007-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2007-02-01

2007-02-12

2007-02-14

2007-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2006-11-01

2006-11-14

2006-11-16

2006-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2006-07-17

2006-08-15

2006-08-17

2006-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2006-05-12

2006-05-15

2006-05-17

2006-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2006-02-07

2006-02-10

2006-02-14

2006-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2005-11-08

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2005-07-12

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2005-05-02

2005-05-12

2005-05-16

2005-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2005-02-09

2005-02-16

2005-02-18

2005-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2004-11-05

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2004-07-14

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-05-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2004-02-02

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-11-10

2003-11-13

2003-11-17

2003-11-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-07-29

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-08-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2003-05-05

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2003-02-03

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2002-11-05

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2002-07-29

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2002-05-06

2002-05-13

2002-05-15

2002-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2002-01-30

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2001-11-05

2001-11-13

2001-11-15

2001-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2001-07-30

2001-08-13

2001-08-15

2001-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2001-04-30

2001-05-11

2001-05-15

2001-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2001-01-31

2001-02-13

2001-02-15

2001-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2000-11-07

2000-11-14

2000-11-16

2000-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2000-08-07

2000-08-11

2000-08-15

2000-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2000-05-05

2000-05-11

2000-05-15

2000-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2000-01-27

2000-02-11

2000-02-15

2000-02-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1999-10-21

1999-11-10

1999-11-15

1999-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1999-07-16

1999-08-12

1999-08-16

1999-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1999-05-03

1999-05-12

1999-05-15

1999-05-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1999-01-27

1999-02-10

1999-02-15

1999-02-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1998-10-15

1998-11-10

1998-11-13

1998-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1998-07-15

1998-08-12

1998-08-14

1998-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

1998-04-15

1998-05-13

1998-05-15

1998-05-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

1998-01-23

1998-02-11

1998-02-13

1998-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0233

1997-10-15

1997-11-12

1997-11-14

1997-11-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0233

1997-07-15

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0233

1997-04-21

1997-05-13

1997-05-15

1997-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

1997-01-15

1997-02-12

1997-02-14

1997-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

LNN

Investor Resources

Learn more about Lindsay Corporation on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

LNN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Farm And Construction Machinery

Lindsay Corporation- (LNN)-manufactures and sells automated agricultural irrigation systems that enhance or stabilize crop production while conserving water, energy, and labor. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The company was founded in 1954 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

