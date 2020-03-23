Best Dividend Stocks
Twin Disc Inc.

Stock

TWIN

Price as of:

$7.62 -0.63 -7.64%

Industry

Diversified Machinery

Twin Disc Inc. (TWIN)

Stock Dividend Data

0.00%

industrial-goods Average 0.02%

$0.00

Paid NA

0.00%

EPS -$0.73

0 yrs

Daily Snapshot

Price

$7.62

Quote Time

Today's Volume

37,800

Open Price

$8.17

Day's Range

$7.2 - $8.44

Previous Close

$8.25

52 week low / high

$6.06 - $19.15

Percent off 52 week high

-60.21%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TWIN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Compare TWIN to Popular Screens

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TWIN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2015-11-10

$0.09

2015-08-12

$0.09

2015-05-06

$0.09

2015-02-11

$0.09

2014-11-12

$0.09

2014-08-13

$0.09

2014-05-07

$0.09

2014-02-12

$0.09

2013-11-06

$0.09

2013-08-07

$0.09

2013-05-08

$0.09

2013-02-06

$0.09

2012-11-07

$0.09

2012-08-08

$0.09

2012-05-09

$0.09

2012-02-08

$0.09

2011-11-08

$0.08

2011-08-10

$0.08

2011-05-11

$0.08

2011-02-09

$0.08

2010-11-09

$0.07

2010-08-11

$0.07

2010-05-12

$0.07

2010-02-10

$0.07

2009-11-10

$0.07

2009-08-12

$0.07

2009-05-06

$0.07

2009-02-11

$0.07

2008-11-12

$0.07

2008-08-06

$0.07

2008-05-07

$0.07

2008-02-06

$0.07

2007-11-07

$0.07

2007-08-08

$0.055

2007-05-09

$0.055

2007-02-07

$0.055

2006-11-08

$0.0475

2006-08-09

$0.0475

2006-05-10

$0.0475

2006-02-08

$0.0475

2005-11-08

$0.04375

2005-08-10

$0.04375

2005-05-11

$0.04375

2005-02-09

$0.04375

2004-11-09

$0.04375

2004-08-11

$0.04375

2004-05-12

$0.04375

2004-02-11

$0.04375

2003-11-12

$0.04375

2003-08-06

$0.04375

2003-05-07

$0.04375

2003-02-12

$0.04375

2002-11-06

$0.04375

2002-08-07

$0.04375

2002-05-08

$0.04375

2002-02-06

$0.04375

2001-11-07

$0.04375

2001-08-08

$0.04375

2001-05-09

$0.04375

2001-02-07

$0.04375

2000-11-08

$0.04375

2000-08-09

$0.04375

2000-05-10

$0.04375

2000-02-09

$0.04375

1999-11-09

$0.04375

1999-08-11

$0.04375

1999-05-12

$0.04375

1999-02-10

$0.0525

1998-11-10

$0.0525

1998-08-12

$0.0525

1998-05-06

$0.0475

1998-02-11

$0.0475

1997-11-12

$0.0475

1997-08-06

$0.0475

1997-05-07

$0.04375

1997-02-12

$0.04375

1996-11-06

$0.04375

1996-08-07

$0.04375

1996-05-08

$0.04375

1996-02-07

$0.04375

1995-11-08

$0.04375

1995-08-09

$0.04375

1995-05-08

$0.04375

TWIN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TWIN

Metric

TWIN Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TWIN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2015-10-27

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2015-08-04

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2015-04-28

2015-05-06

2015-05-08

2015-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2015-02-03

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2014-10-28

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2014-08-05

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2014-04-29

2014-05-07

2014-05-09

2014-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2014-01-28

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2013-10-22

2013-11-06

2013-11-08

2013-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2013-07-30

2013-08-07

2013-08-09

2013-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2013-04-23

2013-05-08

2013-05-10

2013-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2013-01-22

2013-02-06

2013-02-08

2013-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-10-23

2012-11-07

2012-11-09

2012-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-07-31

2012-08-08

2012-08-10

2012-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-04-24

2012-05-09

2012-05-11

2012-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-01-23

2012-02-08

2012-02-10

2012-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2011-10-25

2011-11-08

2011-11-10

2011-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2011-08-02

2011-08-10

2011-08-12

2011-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2011-04-19

2011-05-11

2011-05-13

2011-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2011-01-24

2011-02-09

2011-02-11

2011-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2010-10-19

2010-11-09

2010-11-12

2010-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2010-08-03

2010-08-11

2010-08-13

2010-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2010-04-20

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2010-01-21

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-10-19

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-08-04

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-04-21

2009-05-06

2009-05-08

2009-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-01-22

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-10-21

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-07-29

2008-08-06

2008-08-08

2008-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-04-22

2008-05-07

2008-05-09

2008-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-01-22

2008-02-06

2008-02-08

2008-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2007-10-23

2007-11-07

2007-11-09

2007-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2007-07-31

2007-08-08

2007-08-10

2007-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2007-04-24

2007-05-09

2007-05-11

2007-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2007-01-23

2007-02-07

2007-02-09

2007-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

2006-10-20

2006-11-08

2006-11-10

2006-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

2006-07-31

2006-08-09

2006-08-11

2006-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

2006-04-24

2006-05-10

2006-05-12

2006-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

2006-01-24

2006-02-08

2006-02-10

2006-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2005-10-21

2005-11-08

2005-11-11

2005-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2005-08-02

2005-08-10

2005-08-12

2005-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2005-04-19

2005-05-11

2005-05-13

2005-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2005-01-24

2005-02-09

2005-02-11

2005-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2004-10-15

2004-11-09

2004-11-12

2004-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2004-07-30

2004-08-11

2004-08-13

2004-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2004-04-16

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2004-01-16

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2003-10-17

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2003-07-28

2003-08-06

2003-08-08

2003-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2003-04-21

2003-05-07

2003-05-09

2003-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2003-01-17

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2002-10-18

2002-11-06

2002-11-08

2002-12-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2002-07-29

2002-08-07

2002-08-09

2002-09-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2002-04-22

2002-05-08

2002-05-10

2002-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2002-01-22

2002-02-06

2002-02-08

2002-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2001-10-19

2001-11-07

2001-11-09

2001-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2001-07-30

2001-08-08

2001-08-10

2001-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2001-04-23

2001-05-09

2001-05-11

2001-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2001-01-22

2001-02-07

2001-02-09

2001-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2000-10-20

2000-11-08

2000-11-10

2000-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2000-07-31

2000-08-09

2000-08-11

2000-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2000-04-17

2000-05-10

2000-05-12

2000-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2000-01-21

2000-02-09

2000-02-11

2000-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

1999-10-15

1999-11-09

1999-11-12

1999-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

1999-07-30

1999-08-11

1999-08-13

1999-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

1999-04-16

1999-05-12

1999-05-14

1999-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

1999-01-15

1999-02-10

1999-02-12

1999-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

1998-10-16

1998-11-10

1998-11-13

1998-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

1998-07-31

1998-08-12

1998-08-14

1998-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

1998-04-17

1998-05-06

1998-05-08

1998-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

1998-01-16

1998-02-11

1998-02-13

1998-03-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

1997-10-17

1997-11-12

1997-11-14

1997-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

1997-07-25

1997-08-06

1997-08-08

1997-09-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

1997-04-18

1997-05-07

1997-05-09

1997-06-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

1997-01-24

1997-02-12

1997-02-14

1997-03-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

1996-10-18

1996-11-06

1996-11-08

1996-12-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

1996-07-26

1996-08-07

1996-08-09

1996-09-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

1996-04-19

1996-05-08

1996-05-10

1996-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

1996-01-19

1996-02-07

1996-02-09

1996-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

1995-10-20

1995-11-08

1995-11-10

1995-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

1995-07-28

1995-08-09

1995-08-11

1995-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

1995-04-21

1995-05-08

1995-05-12

1995-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

Investor Resources

Learn more about Twin Disc Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Diversified Machinery

Twin Disc Inc.- (TWIN)-sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. The company offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

