Luxfer Holdings PLC

Stock

LXFR

Price as of:

$18.81 -0.1 -0.53%

Industry

Diversified Machinery

/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / Diversified Machinery /

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR)

LXFR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.63%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.50

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

34.64%

EPS $1.44

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get LXFR DARS™ Rating

LXFR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$18.81

Quote Time

Today's Volume

17,999

Open Price

$19.09

Day's Range

$18.74 - $19.09

Previous Close

$19.04

52 week low / high

$14.65 - $26.25

Percent off 52 week high

-27.85%

LXFR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

LXFR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

LXFR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast LXFR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-17

$0.125

2019-07-18

$0.125

2019-04-11

$0.125

2019-01-17

$0.125

2018-10-18

$0.125

2018-07-12

$0.125

2018-04-12

$0.125

2018-01-18

$0.125

2017-10-13

$0.12

2017-07-13

$0.12

2017-04-11

$0.12

2017-01-18

$0.12

2016-10-19

$0.12

2016-07-13

$0.12

2016-04-13

$0.12

2016-01-13

$0.12

2015-10-14

$0.095

2015-07-15

$0.095

2015-04-15

$0.095

2015-01-21

$0.095

2014-10-15

$0.095

2014-07-16

$0.095

2014-04-15

$0.095

2014-01-22

$0.095

2013-10-16

$0.095

2013-07-17

$0.095

2013-04-17

$0.095

2013-01-23

$0.095

LXFR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

LXFR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for LXFR

Metric

LXFR Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

LXFR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-20.09%

0.00%

2years

LXFR

News
LXFR

Research
LXFR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

LXFR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

LXFR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1250

Unknown

2019-10-17

2019-10-18

2019-11-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

Unknown

2019-07-18

2019-07-19

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

Unknown

2019-04-11

2019-04-12

2019-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

Unknown

2019-01-17

2019-01-18

2019-02-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

Unknown

2018-10-18

2018-10-19

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

Unknown

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

Unknown

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-05-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

Unknown

2018-01-18

2018-01-19

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

Unknown

Unknown

2017-10-13

2017-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

Unknown

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

Unknown

Unknown

2017-07-14

2017-08-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

Unknown

2017-07-13

2017-07-17

2017-08-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

Unknown

Unknown

2017-04-13

2017-05-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

Unknown

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

Unknown

Unknown

2017-01-13

2017-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

Unknown

2017-01-18

2017-01-20

2017-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

Unknown

Unknown

2016-10-14

2016-11-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

Unknown

2016-10-19

2016-10-21

2016-11-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

Unknown

Unknown

2016-07-15

2016-08-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

Unknown

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-08-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

Unknown

Unknown

2016-04-15

2016-05-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

Unknown

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-05-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

Unknown

Unknown

2016-01-15

2016-02-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

Unknown

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

Unknown

2015-10-14

2015-10-16

2015-11-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

Unknown

2015-07-15

2015-07-17

2015-08-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

Unknown

2015-04-15

2015-04-17

2015-05-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

Unknown

2015-01-21

2015-01-23

2015-02-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

Unknown

2014-10-15

2014-10-17

2014-11-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

Unknown

2014-07-16

2014-07-18

2014-08-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

Unknown

2014-04-15

2014-04-17

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

Unknown

2014-01-22

2014-01-24

2014-02-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

Unknown

2013-10-16

2013-10-18

2013-11-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

Unknown

2013-07-17

2013-07-19

2013-08-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

Unknown

2013-04-17

2013-04-19

2013-05-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

Unknown

2013-01-23

2013-01-25

2013-02-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

LXFR

Investor Resources

Learn more about Luxfer Holdings PLC on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

LXFR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Diversified Machinery

This company engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of materials, components, and gas cylinders primarily to customers in the end-markets of environmental, healthcare, protection, and specialty technologies. The company operates in two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on specialty materials based on magnesium, zirconium, and rare earths. It develops, manufactures, and sells corrosion-resistant and flame-resistant magnesium alloys, extruded magnesium products, magnesium powders, magnesium plates and rolled sheets, and photo-engraving plates for use in aerospace, automotive, defense, and graphic arts industries under the Magnesium Elektron brand name. This division also develops, manufactures, and sells specialty zirconium compounds for use in automotive exhaust catalysts, ceramic sensors, structural ceramics, aerospace thermal barrier coatings, water purification, and industrial chemical synthesis applications under the MEL Chemicals brand name. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminum, composites, and other metals. It develops, manufactures, and sells high-pressure aluminum and composite aluminum/carbon fiber gas containment cylinders for use in healthcare, breathing apparatus, electronics, fire-fighting, and transportation applications under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders brand name. This division also designs, manufactures, and sells highly complex and lightweight products for use in aerospace, automotive, rail transportation, and healthcare industries under the Superform brand name. The company has operations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Australasia, and Asia. Luxfer Holdings PLC founded in 1898 and is based in Salford, the United Kingdom.

