Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Kadant Inc.

Stock

KAI

Price as of:

$104.61 -0.58 -0.55%

Industry

Diversified Machinery

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / Diversified Machinery /

Kadant Inc. (KAI)

KAI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.87%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.92

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

17.21%

EPS $5.35

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get KAI DARS™ Rating

KAI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$104.61

Quote Time

Today's Volume

16,724

Open Price

$105.46

Day's Range

$103.89 - $105.46

Previous Close

$105.19

52 week low / high

$76.44 - $108.16

Percent off 52 week high

-3.28%

KAI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.2300

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 08

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.2300

2019-11-21

2020-01-08

2020-01-09

2020-02-06

Regular

Trade KAI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
KAI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast KAI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-08

$0.23

2019-10-09

$0.23

2019-07-10

$0.23

2019-04-08

$0.23

2019-01-08

$0.22

2018-10-10

$0.22

2018-07-11

$0.22

2018-04-11

$0.22

2018-01-10

$0.21

2017-10-11

$0.21

2017-07-11

$0.21

2017-04-11

$0.21

2017-01-10

$0.19

2016-10-11

$0.19

2016-07-12

$0.19

2016-04-12

$0.19

2016-01-12

$0.17

2015-10-13

$0.17

2015-07-14

$0.17

2015-04-14

$0.17

2015-01-14

$0.15

2014-10-10

$0.15

2014-07-14

$0.15

2014-04-07

$0.15

2014-01-07

$0.125

2013-10-08

$0.125

2013-07-09

$0.125

2013-04-09

$0.125

KAI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
KAI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for KAI

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

KAI Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

KAI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.53%

5.75%

5years

KAI

News
KAI

Research
KAI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

KAI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

KAI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2300

2019-11-21

2020-01-08

2020-01-09

2020-02-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2019-09-11

2019-10-09

2019-10-10

2019-11-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2019-05-15

2019-07-10

2019-07-11

2019-08-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2019-03-05

2019-04-08

2019-04-09

2019-05-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2018-12-04

2019-01-08

2019-01-09

2019-02-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2018-09-12

2018-10-10

2018-10-11

2018-11-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2018-05-16

2018-07-11

2018-07-12

2018-08-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2018-03-08

2018-04-11

2018-04-12

2018-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2017-11-15

2018-01-10

2018-01-11

2018-02-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2017-09-20

2017-10-11

2017-10-12

2017-11-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2017-05-17

2017-07-11

2017-07-13

2017-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2017-03-08

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2016-11-16

2017-01-10

2017-01-12

2017-02-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2016-09-14

2016-10-11

2016-10-13

2016-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2016-05-18

2016-07-12

2016-07-14

2016-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2016-03-08

2016-04-12

2016-04-14

2016-05-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2015-11-18

2016-01-12

2016-01-14

2016-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2015-09-16

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2015-05-20

2015-07-14

2015-07-16

2015-08-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2015-03-09

2015-04-14

2015-04-16

2015-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-11-20

2015-01-14

2015-01-16

2015-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-09-15

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-05-20

2014-07-14

2014-07-16

2014-08-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-03-05

2014-04-07

2014-04-09

2014-05-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-12-10

2014-01-07

2014-01-09

2014-02-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-09-19

2013-10-08

2013-10-10

2013-11-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-05-23

2013-07-09

2013-07-11

2013-08-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-02-26

2013-04-09

2013-04-11

2013-05-09

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

KAI

Investor Resources

Learn more about Kadant Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

KAI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Diversified Machinery

This company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing equipment and products for the papermaking, paper recycling, and processing industries. The company offers custom-engineered systems and equipments, recycling and approach flow systems, and virgin pulping process equipment, as well as individual components, for pulping, de-inking, screening, cleaning, and refining recycled and virgin fibers for preparation for entry into the paper machine. It also provides fluid-handling systems, including rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, engineered steam and condensate systems, precision unions, and components and controls that are used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process, as well as in the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food. In addition, the company offers doctoring systems and related consumables for the operation of paper machines; doctor blades for leaning, creping, Web removing, flaking, and coating applications; and profiling systems that control moisture, Web curl, and gloss during paper converting. Further, it provides shower and fabric-conditioning, formation, and water-filtration systems that are used to clean paper machine fabrics and rolls; drain water from pulp mixtures; form the sheet or Web; and filter the process water for reuse. Additionally, the company manufactures and sells biodegradable and absorbent granules, which are primarily used as carriers for agricultural, home lawn and garden, professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. It primarily has operations in Europe, North and South America, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X