ITT Corporation

Stock

ITT

Price as of:

$72.49 -0.48 -0.66%

Industry

Diversified Machinery

/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / Diversified Machinery /

ITT Corporation (ITT)

ITT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.81%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.59

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

15.85%

EPS $3.71

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get ITT DARS™ Rating

ITT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$72.49

Quote Time

Today's Volume

32,702

Open Price

$73.12

Day's Range

$72.37 - $73.12

Previous Close

$72.97

52 week low / high

$44.89 - $74.1

Percent off 52 week high

-2.17%

ITT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ITT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ITT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

ITT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ITT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-06

$0.147

2019-09-09

$0.147

2019-06-07

$0.147

2019-03-08

$0.147

2018-12-06

$0.134

2018-09-07

$0.134

2018-06-08

$0.134

2018-03-09

$0.134

2017-12-07

$0.128

2017-09-08

$0.128

2017-06-08

$0.128

2017-03-09

$0.128

2016-12-07

$0.124

2016-09-07

$0.124

2016-06-08

$0.124

2016-03-09

$0.124

2015-12-09

$0.1183

2015-09-09

$0.1183

2015-06-10

$0.1183

2015-03-11

$0.1183

2014-12-10

$0.11

2014-09-10

$0.11

2014-06-11

$0.11

2014-03-12

$0.11

2013-11-13

$0.1

2013-08-28

$0.1

2013-05-22

$0.1

2013-03-13

$0.1

2012-11-15

$0.091

2012-08-29

$0.091

2012-05-23

$0.091

2012-03-05

$0.091

2011-11-08

$0.091

2011-08-24

$0.5

2011-05-18

$0.5

2011-02-28

$0.5

2010-11-09

$0.5

2010-08-25

$0.5

2010-05-19

$0.5

2010-03-01

$0.5

2009-11-10

$0.425

2009-08-19

$0.425

2009-05-20

$0.425

2009-03-02

$0.425

2008-11-12

$0.35

2008-08-20

$0.35

2008-05-21

$0.35

2008-03-05

$0.35

2007-11-14

$0.28

2007-08-22

$0.28

2007-05-16

$0.28

2007-03-07

$0.28

2006-11-15

$0.22

2006-08-23

$0.22

2006-05-17

$0.22

2006-03-08

$0.22

2005-11-16

$0.18

2005-08-24

$0.18

2005-05-18

$0.18

2005-03-09

$0.18

2004-11-17

$0.17

2004-08-25

$0.17

2004-05-19

$0.17

2004-03-10

$0.17

2003-11-19

$0.16

2003-08-27

$0.16

2003-05-21

$0.16

2003-03-12

$0.16

2002-11-20

$0.15

2002-08-28

$0.15

2002-05-22

$0.15

2002-03-13

$0.15

2001-11-28

$0.15

2001-08-29

$0.15

2001-05-23

$0.15

2001-03-14

$0.15

2000-11-20

$0.15

2000-08-23

$0.15

2000-05-24

$0.15

2000-02-23

$0.15

1999-11-22

$0.15

1999-08-25

$0.15

1999-05-26

$0.15

1999-02-24

$0.15

1998-11-23

$0.15

1998-08-26

$0.15

1998-05-27

$0.15

1998-02-25

$0.15

1997-11-25

$0.15

1997-08-27

$0.15

1997-05-28

$0.15

1997-02-26

$0.15

1996-11-13

$0.15

1996-08-07

$0.15

1996-05-15

$0.15

1996-02-21

$0.15

1995-05-15

$0.495

ITT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ITT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ITT

Metric

ITT Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

ITT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.84%

9.70%

6years

ITT

ITT

ITT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ITT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

ITT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1470

2019-10-10

2019-12-06

2019-12-09

2019-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1470

2019-08-07

2019-09-09

2019-09-10

2019-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1470

2019-05-22

2019-06-07

2019-06-10

2019-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1470

2019-02-22

2019-03-08

2019-03-11

2019-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1340

2018-10-16

2018-12-06

2018-12-07

2018-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1340

2018-08-07

2018-09-07

2018-09-10

2018-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1340

2018-05-23

2018-06-08

2018-06-11

2018-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1340

2018-02-16

2018-03-09

2018-03-12

2018-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1280

2017-10-11

2017-12-07

2017-12-08

2017-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1280

2017-08-09

2017-09-08

2017-09-11

2017-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1280

2017-05-10

2017-06-08

2017-06-12

2017-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1280

2017-02-14

2017-03-09

2017-03-13

2017-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1240

2016-10-18

2016-12-07

2016-12-09

2016-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1240

2016-08-10

2016-09-07

2016-09-09

2016-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1240

2016-05-11

2016-06-08

2016-06-10

2016-07-01

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1240

2016-02-12

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1183

2015-10-21

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2015-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1183

2015-08-12

2015-09-09

2015-09-11

2015-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1183

2015-05-08

2015-06-10

2015-06-12

2015-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1183

2015-02-13

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2014-10-08

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2014-08-06

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2014-05-20

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2014-02-20

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-10-15

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-08-08

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-05-08

2013-05-22

2013-05-24

2013-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-02-27

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0910

2012-10-10

2012-11-15

2012-11-19

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0910

2012-08-16

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0910

2012-05-09

2012-05-23

2012-05-25

2012-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0910

2012-02-23

2012-03-05

2012-03-07

2012-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0910

2011-10-05

2011-11-08

2011-11-11

2011-12-31

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2011-08-16

2011-08-24

2011-08-26

2011-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2011-05-10

2011-05-18

2011-05-20

2011-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2011-02-23

2011-02-28

2011-03-02

2011-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2010-10-12

2010-11-09

2010-11-12

2011-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2010-08-09

2010-08-25

2010-08-27

2010-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2010-05-11

2010-05-19

2010-05-21

2010-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2010-02-19

2010-03-01

2010-03-03

2010-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2009-10-06

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2010-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2009-08-06

2009-08-19

2009-08-21

2009-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2009-05-12

2009-05-20

2009-05-22

2009-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2009-02-20

2009-03-02

2009-03-04

2009-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2008-10-07

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2009-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2008-08-07

2008-08-20

2008-08-22

2008-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2008-05-13

2008-05-21

2008-05-23

2008-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2008-02-15

2008-03-05

2008-03-07

2008-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2007-10-09

2007-11-14

2007-11-16

2008-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2007-08-03

2007-08-22

2007-08-24

2007-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2007-05-08

2007-05-16

2007-05-18

2007-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2007-02-02

2007-03-07

2007-03-09

2007-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2006-10-27

2006-11-15

2006-11-17

2007-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2006-07-11

2006-08-23

2006-08-25

2006-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2006-05-09

2006-05-17

2006-05-19

2006-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2006-02-20

2006-03-08

2006-03-10

2006-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2005-10-04

2005-11-16

2005-11-18

2006-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2005-07-11

2005-08-24

2005-08-26

2005-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2005-05-10

2005-05-18

2005-05-20

2005-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2005-02-08

2005-03-09

2005-03-11

2005-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2004-10-05

2004-11-17

2004-11-19

2005-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2004-07-13

2004-08-25

2004-08-27

2004-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2004-05-11

2004-05-19

2004-05-21

2004-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2004-02-03

2004-03-10

2004-03-12

2004-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2003-10-21

2003-11-19

2003-11-21

2004-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2003-07-22

2003-08-27

2003-08-29

2003-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2003-05-13

2003-05-21

2003-05-23

2003-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2003-02-11

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2002-10-29

2002-11-20

2002-11-22

2003-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2002-07-30

2002-08-28

2002-08-30

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2002-05-07

2002-05-22

2002-05-24

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2002-02-05

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2001-10-09

2001-11-28

2001-11-30

2002-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2001-07-17

2001-08-29

2001-08-31

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2001-05-15

2001-05-23

2001-05-25

2001-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2001-03-06

2001-03-14

2001-03-16

2001-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2000-10-17

2000-11-20

2000-11-22

2001-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2000-07-11

2000-08-23

2000-08-25

2000-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2000-05-09

2000-05-24

2000-05-26

2000-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2000-02-08

2000-02-23

2000-02-25

2000-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1999-10-12

1999-11-22

1999-11-24

2000-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1999-07-27

1999-08-25

1999-08-27

1999-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1999-05-13

1999-05-26

1999-05-28

1999-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1999-02-09

1999-02-24

1999-02-26

1999-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-10-27

1998-11-23

1998-11-25

1999-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-07-28

1998-08-26

1998-08-28

1998-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-05-14

1998-05-27

1998-05-29

1998-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-01-20

1998-02-25

1998-02-27

1998-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1997-10-14

1997-11-25

1997-11-28

1998-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1997-07-01

1997-08-27

1997-08-29

1997-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1997-04-15

1997-05-28

1997-05-30

1997-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1997-01-14

1997-02-26

1997-02-28

1997-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1996-10-22

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1997-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1996-07-15

1996-08-07

1996-08-09

1996-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1996-04-16

1996-05-15

1996-05-17

1996-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1996-01-09

1996-02-21

1996-02-23

1996-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

1995-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4950

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-05-19

1995-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

ITT

Investor Resources

Learn more about ITT Corporation on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

ITT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Diversified Machinery

ITT Corp- (ITT)-engages in the design and manufacture of various engineered products and related services in the United States and internationally. ITT Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

