This table allows you to know how fast BC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-18 $0.24 2019-08-19 $0.21 2019-05-20 $0.21 2019-02-25 $0.21 2018-11-19 $0.21 2018-08-20 $0.19 2018-05-21 $0.19 2018-02-26 $0.19 2017-11-20 $0.19 2017-08-18 $0.165 2017-05-19 $0.165 2017-02-24 $0.165 2016-11-18 $0.165 2016-08-19 $0.15 2016-05-20 $0.15 2016-02-19 $0.15 2015-11-20 $0.15 2015-08-21 $0.125 2015-05-21 $0.125 2015-02-20 $0.125 2014-11-21 $0.125 2014-08-21 $0.125 2014-05-22 $0.1 2014-02-21 $0.1 2013-11-18 $0.1 2012-11-16 $0.05 2011-11-18 $0.05 2010-11-19 $0.05 2009-11-20 $0.05 2008-11-20 $0.05 2007-11-19 $0.6 2006-11-22 $0.6 2005-11-18 $0.6 2004-11-18 $0.6 2003-11-21 $0.5 2002-11-21 $0.5 2001-11-21 $0.125 2001-08-22 $0.125 2001-05-23 $0.125 2001-02-22 $0.125 2000-11-20 $0.125 2000-08-23 $0.125 2000-05-23 $0.125 2000-02-23 $0.125 1999-11-22 $0.125 1999-08-23 $0.125 1999-05-21 $0.125 1999-02-23 $0.125 1998-11-20 $0.125 1998-08-21 $0.125 1998-05-20 $0.125 1998-02-23 $0.125 1997-11-19 $0.125 1997-08-20 $0.125 1997-05-21 $0.125 1997-02-20 $0.125 1996-11-19 $0.125 1996-08-21 $0.125 1996-05-21 $0.125 1996-02-21 $0.125 1995-11-17 $0.125 1995-08-23 $0.125 1995-05-19 $0.125