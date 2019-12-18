Best Dividend Stocks
Kaman Corp

Stock

KAMN

Price as of:

$67.71 +0.42 +0.62%

Industry

Aerospace Defense Products And Services

Kaman Corp (KAMN)

Kaman Corp (KAMN)

KAMN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.19%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.80

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

50.24%

EPS $1.59

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


KAMN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$67.71

Quote Time

Today's Volume

61,279

Open Price

$67.29

Day's Range

$66.73 - $67.81

Previous Close

$67.29

52 week low / high

$51.34 - $68.24

Percent off 52 week high

-0.78%

KAMN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

KAMN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

KAMN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast KAMN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.2

2019-09-16

$0.2

2019-06-17

$0.2

2019-03-18

$0.2

2018-12-17

$0.2

2018-09-17

$0.2

2018-06-18

$0.2

2018-03-19

$0.2

2017-12-18

$0.2

2017-09-18

$0.2

2017-06-16

$0.2

2017-03-17

$0.2

2016-12-16

$0.18

2016-09-16

$0.18

2016-06-17

$0.18

2016-03-11

$0.18

2015-12-11

$0.18

2015-09-11

$0.18

2015-06-12

$0.18

2015-03-13

$0.18

2014-12-12

$0.16

2014-09-12

$0.16

2014-06-13

$0.16

2014-03-14

$0.16

2013-12-20

$0.16

2013-10-04

$0.16

2013-06-14

$0.16

2013-03-15

$0.16

2012-12-20

$0.16

2012-10-04

$0.16

2012-06-15

$0.16

2012-03-16

$0.16

2011-12-22

$0.16

2011-10-05

$0.16

2011-06-16

$0.14

2011-03-17

$0.14

2010-12-22

$0.14

2010-10-06

$0.14

2010-06-17

$0.14

2010-03-18

$0.14

2009-12-17

$0.14

2009-10-07

$0.14

2009-06-18

$0.14

2009-03-19

$0.14

2008-12-18

$0.14

2008-10-02

$0.14

2008-06-19

$0.14

2008-03-19

$0.14

2007-12-20

$0.14

2007-10-03

$0.14

2007-06-21

$0.125

2007-03-22

$0.125

2006-12-21

$0.125

2006-10-04

$0.125

2006-06-22

$0.125

2006-03-23

$0.125

2005-12-21

$0.125

2005-10-07

$0.125

2005-06-23

$0.125

2005-03-23

$0.11

2004-12-22

$0.11

2004-10-08

$0.11

2004-06-24

$0.11

2004-03-25

$0.11

2003-12-24

$0.11

2003-10-06

$0.11

2003-06-26

$0.11

2003-03-20

$0.11

2002-12-26

$0.11

2002-10-07

$0.11

2002-06-27

$0.11

2002-03-21

$0.11

2001-12-27

$0.11

2001-09-27

$0.11

2001-06-25

$0.11

2001-03-22

$0.11

2000-12-14

$0.11

2000-09-28

$0.11

2000-07-03

$0.11

2000-03-23

$0.11

1999-12-22

$0.11

1999-09-30

$0.11

1999-06-24

$0.11

1999-03-25

$0.11

1998-12-23

$0.11

1998-10-01

$0.11

1998-06-25

$0.11

1998-03-26

$0.11

1997-12-24

$0.11

1997-10-02

$0.11

1997-06-26

$0.11

1997-03-26

$0.11

1996-12-26

$0.11

1996-10-03

$0.11

1996-06-27

$0.11

1996-03-28

$0.11

1995-12-28

$0.11

1995-09-28

$0.11

1995-06-29

$0.11

KAMN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

KAMN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for KAMN

Metric

KAMN Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

KAMN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.57%

0.00%

4years

KAMN

KAMN

KAMN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

KAMN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

KAMN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2000

2019-11-19

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2020-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-08-06

2019-09-16

2019-09-17

2019-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-06-04

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-07-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-02-19

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-04-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-11-13

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2019-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-08-07

2018-09-17

2018-09-18

2018-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-06-05

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-02-20

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-11-14

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2018-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-08-08

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-06-06

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-02-28

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-11-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2017-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-08-09

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-06-07

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-02-23

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-11-17

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2016-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-08-11

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-06-02

2015-06-12

2015-06-16

2015-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-02-23

2015-03-13

2015-03-17

2015-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-11-18

2014-12-12

2014-12-16

2015-01-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-08-12

2014-09-12

2014-09-16

2014-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-06-03

2014-06-13

2014-06-17

2014-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-02-20

2014-03-14

2014-03-18

2014-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2013-11-13

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2014-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2013-08-13

2013-10-04

2013-10-08

2013-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2013-06-04

2013-06-14

2013-06-18

2013-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2013-02-19

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2012-11-07

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2013-01-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2012-08-07

2012-10-04

2012-10-09

2012-10-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2012-06-05

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2012-02-20

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2011-11-09

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2012-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2011-08-09

2011-10-05

2011-10-10

2011-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2011-06-07

2011-06-16

2011-06-20

2011-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2011-02-22

2011-03-17

2011-03-21

2011-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2010-12-14

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2011-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2010-08-10

2010-10-06

2010-10-11

2010-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2010-06-08

2010-06-17

2010-06-21

2010-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2010-02-23

2010-03-18

2010-03-22

2010-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2009-12-01

2009-12-17

2009-12-21

2010-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2009-08-05

2009-10-07

2009-10-12

2009-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2009-06-09

2009-06-18

2009-06-22

2009-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2009-02-23

2009-03-19

2009-03-23

2009-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-11-11

2008-12-18

2008-12-22

2009-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-09-23

2008-10-02

2008-10-06

2008-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-06-11

2008-06-19

2008-06-23

2008-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-02-26

2008-03-19

2008-03-24

2008-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2007-11-06

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2008-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2007-09-18

2007-10-03

2007-10-08

2007-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2007-06-04

2007-06-21

2007-06-25

2007-07-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2007-02-21

2007-03-22

2007-03-26

2007-04-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2006-11-07

2006-12-21

2006-12-26

2007-01-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2006-09-19

2006-10-04

2006-10-09

2006-10-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2006-06-05

2006-06-22

2006-06-26

2006-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2006-02-22

2006-03-23

2006-03-27

2006-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2005-11-08

2005-12-21

2005-12-26

2006-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2005-09-19

2005-10-07

2005-10-12

2005-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2005-06-07

2005-06-23

2005-06-27

2005-07-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2005-02-22

2005-03-23

2005-03-28

2005-04-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2004-11-09

2004-12-22

2004-12-27

2005-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2004-09-21

2004-10-08

2004-10-13

2004-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2004-06-07

2004-06-24

2004-06-28

2004-07-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2004-02-17

2004-03-25

2004-03-29

2004-04-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2003-11-11

2003-12-24

2003-12-29

2004-01-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2003-09-23

2003-10-06

2003-10-08

2003-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2003-06-09

2003-06-26

2003-06-30

2003-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2003-02-25

2003-03-20

2003-03-24

2003-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2002-11-12

2002-12-26

2002-12-30

2003-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2002-09-24

2002-10-07

2002-10-09

2002-10-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2002-06-04

2002-06-27

2002-07-01

2002-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2002-02-12

2002-03-21

2002-03-25

2002-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2001-12-11

2001-12-27

2001-12-31

2002-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2001-09-11

2001-09-27

2001-10-01

2001-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2001-06-12

2001-06-25

2001-06-27

2001-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2001-02-13

2001-03-22

2001-03-26

2001-04-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2000-11-14

2000-12-14

2000-12-18

2001-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2000-09-13

2000-09-28

2000-10-02

2000-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2000-06-20

2000-07-03

2000-07-06

2000-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2000-02-15

2000-03-23

2000-03-27

2000-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1999-11-16

1999-12-22

1999-12-27

2000-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1999-09-21

1999-09-30

1999-10-04

1999-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1999-06-08

1999-06-24

1999-06-28

1999-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1999-02-09

1999-03-25

1999-03-29

1999-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1998-11-17

1998-12-23

1998-12-28

1999-01-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1998-08-11

1998-10-01

1998-10-05

1998-10-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1998-06-09

1998-06-25

1998-06-29

1998-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1998-02-10

1998-03-26

1998-03-30

1998-04-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1997-11-18

1997-12-24

1997-12-29

1998-01-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1997-09-09

1997-10-02

1997-10-06

1997-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1997-06-10

1997-06-26

1997-06-30

1997-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1997-02-11

1997-03-26

1997-03-31

1997-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1996-11-19

1996-12-26

1996-12-30

1997-01-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1996-09-10

1996-10-03

1996-10-07

1996-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1996-06-11

1996-06-27

1996-07-01

1996-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1996-02-13

1996-03-28

1996-04-01

1996-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1995-12-05

1995-12-28

1996-01-02

1996-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1995-09-12

1995-09-28

1995-10-02

1995-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1995-06-13

1995-06-29

1995-07-03

1995-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

KAMN

KAMN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Aerospace Defense Products And Services

Kaman Corp- (KAMN)-distributes industrial components in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Australia. It offers various products and services, including bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission, fluid power, motion control, and materials handling components. The company also engages in the production and sale of aircraft subassemblies and other parts consisting of metallic and composite detail parts, minor and major subassemblies, flight control surfaces, composite interiors and fuselage, and wing structures for commercial and military aircraft. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

