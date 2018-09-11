Best Dividend Stocks
Atrion Corp

Stock

ATRI

Price as of:

$709.98 +1.08 +0.15%

Industry

Medical Instruments And Supplies

Atrion Corp (ATRI)

ATRI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.87%

healthcare Average 0.00%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$6.20

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

16 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ATRI DARS™ Rating

ATRI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$709.98

Quote Time

Today's Volume

405

Open Price

$708.47

Day's Range

$708.47 - $709.98

Previous Close

$708.9

52 week low / high

$671.05 - $948.03

Percent off 52 week high

-25.11%

ATRI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ATRI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

ATRI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ATRI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-29

$1.55

2019-09-13

$1.55

2019-06-13

$1.35

2019-03-14

$1.35

2018-11-30

$1.35

2018-09-13

$1.35

2018-06-14

$1.2

2018-03-14

$1.2

2017-11-30

$1.2

2017-09-14

$1.2

2017-06-13

$1.05

2017-03-13

$1.05

2016-11-29

$1.05

2016-09-13

$1.05

2016-06-13

$0.9

2016-03-11

$0.9

2015-11-27

$0.9

2015-09-11

$0.9

2015-06-11

$0.75

2015-03-13

$0.75

2014-11-26

$0.75

2014-09-11

$0.75

2014-06-12

$0.64

2014-03-13

$0.64

2013-11-27

$0.64

2013-09-11

$0.64

2013-06-12

$0.56

2013-03-13

$0.56

2012-11-29

$0.56

2012-09-12

$0.56

2012-06-13

$0.49

2012-03-13

$0.49

2011-11-29

$0.49

2011-09-13

$0.49

2011-06-13

$0.42

2011-03-11

$0.42

2010-11-29

$0.42

2010-09-13

$0.42

2010-06-11

$0.36

2010-03-11

$0.36

2009-11-27

$0.36

2009-09-11

$0.36

2009-06-11

$0.3

2009-03-12

$0.3

2008-11-26

$0.3

2008-09-11

$0.3

2008-06-12

$0.24

2008-03-13

$0.24

2007-11-29

$0.24

2007-09-12

$0.24

2007-06-13

$0.2

2007-03-13

$0.2

2006-11-29

$0.2

2006-09-13

$0.2

2006-06-13

$0.17

2006-03-13

$0.17

2005-11-29

$0.17

2005-09-13

$0.17

2005-06-13

$0.14

2005-03-11

$0.14

2004-11-29

$0.14

2004-09-13

$0.14

2004-06-14

$0.12

2004-03-11

$0.12

2003-11-26

$0.12

2003-09-11

$0.12

1997-11-20

$0.1

1997-08-20

$0.1

1997-05-16

$0.2

1997-02-18

$0.2

1996-11-18

$0.13333333333333333

1996-08-20

$0.2

1996-05-20

$0.2

1996-02-21

$0.2

1995-11-13

$0.2

1995-08-17

$0.2

1995-05-09

$0.2 ()

ATRI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ATRI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ATRI

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

ATRI Rank

Healthcare Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

ATRI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

16.71%

21.57%

16years

ATRI

ATRI

ATRI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ATRI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

1997

1996

1995

ATRI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.5500

2019-11-12

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5500

2019-08-19

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3500

2019-05-21

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3500

2019-02-26

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3500

2018-11-12

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3500

2018-08-14

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.2000

2018-05-22

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.2000

2018-02-27

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.2000

2017-11-08

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.2000

2017-08-15

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0500

2017-05-23

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0500

2017-02-23

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0500

2016-11-10

2016-11-29

2016-12-01

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0500

2016-08-09

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2016-05-24

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2016-02-23

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2015-11-13

2015-11-27

2015-12-01

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2015-08-04

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2015-05-21

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2015-03-03

2015-03-13

2015-03-17

2015-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2014-11-14

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2014-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2014-09-03

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2014-05-22

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2014-03-03

2014-03-13

2014-03-17

2014-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2013-11-07

2013-11-27

2013-12-02

2013-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2013-08-14

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2013-05-23

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2013-02-25

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2012-11-08

2012-11-29

2012-12-03

2012-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2012-08-21

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2012-05-18

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2012-02-20

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2011-11-07

2011-11-29

2011-12-01

2011-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2011-08-16

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2011-05-26

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2011-03-02

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2010-11-03

2010-11-29

2010-12-01

2010-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2010-08-03

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2010-05-18

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2010-02-18

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2009-11-12

2009-11-27

2009-12-01

2009-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2009-08-04

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2009-05-21

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2009-03-02

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2008-11-10

2008-11-26

2008-12-01

2008-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2008-08-22

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2008-05-09

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2008-03-05

2008-03-13

2008-03-17

2008-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2007-11-12

2007-11-29

2007-12-03

2007-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2007-08-24

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-05-15

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-03-02

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2006-11-08

2006-11-29

2006-12-01

2006-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2006-08-07

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2006-05-22

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2006-02-27

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2005-11-07

2005-11-29

2005-12-01

2005-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2005-08-17

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2005-05-19

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2005-02-10

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2004-11-16

2004-11-29

2004-12-01

2004-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2004-08-19

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2004-05-27

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2004-02-24

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2003-11-19

2003-11-26

2003-12-01

2003-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2003-09-05

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1997-11-12

1997-11-20

1997-11-24

1997-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1997-08-06

1997-08-20

1997-08-22

1997-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1997-03-19

1997-05-16

1997-05-20

1997-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1997-02-06

1997-02-18

1997-02-20

1997-03-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

1996-11-07

1996-11-18

1996-11-20

1996-12-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1996-08-08

1996-08-20

1996-08-22

1996-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1996-05-07

1996-05-20

1996-05-22

1996-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1996-02-13

1996-02-21

1996-02-23

1996-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1995-11-03

1995-11-13

1995-11-15

1995-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1995-08-10

1995-08-17

1995-08-21

1995-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000 ()

1995-05-01

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

ATRI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Healthcare

Industry: Medical Instruments And Supplies

Atrion Corp (ATRI) - This company manufactures, sells, and distributes products and components primarily for the medical and healthcare industry. It offers intravenous fluid delivery line for therapy procedures employed in anesthesia administration, intravenous fluid therapy, critical care, and oncology therapy. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

