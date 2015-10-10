Best Dividend Stocks
Smith & Nephew PLC

Stock

SNN

Price as of:

$48.16 +0.31 +0.65%

Industry

Medical Appliances And Equipment

Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN)

SNN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.17%

healthcare Average 0.00%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.56

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

27.43%

EPS $2.03

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SNN DARS™ Rating

SNN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$48.16

Quote Time

Today's Volume

618,400

Open Price

$48.1

Day's Range

$47.93 - $48.34

Previous Close

$47.85

52 week low / high

$35.39 - $48.93

Percent off 52 week high

-1.57%

SNN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SNN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade SNN's Upcoming Dividend

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

SNN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SNN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-03

$0.278

2019-04-04

$0.43

2018-10-04

$0.27

2018-04-05

$0.444

2017-03-29

$0.37

2016-10-05

$0.246

2016-04-20

$0.38

2015-10-07

$0.236

2015-04-15

$0.362

2014-10-22

$0.54

2014-04-17

$0.332

2013-10-09

$0.204

2013-04-17

$0.316

2012-10-10

$0.194

2012-04-18

$0.208

2011-10-12

$0.128

2011-04-29

$0.1884

2010-10-13

$0.116

2010-04-21

$0.1706

2009-10-14

$0.1092

2009-04-15

$0.1624

2008-10-15

$0.0992

2008-04-16

$0.1476

2007-10-17

$0.0902

2007-04-18

$0.134864

2006-10-18

$0.082

SNN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SNN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SNN

Metric

SNN Rank

Healthcare Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

SNN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-3.88%

-22.13%

1years

SNN

SNN

SNN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SNN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

SNN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2780

Unknown

2019-10-03

2019-10-04

2019-10-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4300

Unknown

2019-04-04

2019-04-05

2019-05-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2700

Unknown

2018-10-04

2018-10-05

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4440

Unknown

2018-04-05

2018-04-06

2018-05-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3700

Unknown

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-05-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2460

Unknown

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

2016-10-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3800

Unknown

2016-04-20

2016-04-22

2016-05-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2360

Unknown

2015-10-07

2015-10-09

2015-10-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3620

Unknown

2015-04-15

2015-04-17

2015-05-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5400

Unknown

2014-10-22

2014-10-24

2014-11-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3320

Unknown

2014-04-17

2014-04-22

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2040

Unknown

2013-10-09

2013-10-11

2013-10-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3160

Unknown

2013-04-17

2013-04-19

2013-05-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1940

Unknown

2012-10-10

2012-10-12

2012-10-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2080

Unknown

2012-04-18

2012-04-20

2012-05-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1280

Unknown

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-11-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1884

Unknown

2011-04-29

2011-05-03

2011-05-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1160

Unknown

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1706

Unknown

2010-04-21

2010-04-23

2010-05-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1092

Unknown

2009-10-14

2009-10-16

2009-11-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1624

Unknown

2009-04-15

2009-04-17

2009-05-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0992

Unknown

2008-10-15

2008-10-17

2008-11-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1476

Unknown

2008-04-16

2008-04-18

2008-05-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0902

Unknown

2007-10-17

2007-10-19

2007-11-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1349

Unknown

2007-04-18

2007-04-20

2007-05-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0820

Unknown

2006-10-18

2006-10-20

2006-11-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

SNN

SNN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Healthcare

Industry: Medical Appliances And Equipment

Smith & Nephew- (SNN)-engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices to medical and surgical service providers worldwide. It operates in four business units: Reconstruction, Trauma and Clinical Therapies, Endoscopy, and Advanced Wound Management. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

X