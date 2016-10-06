Best Dividend Stocks
Invacare

Stock

IVC

Price as of:

$9.15 -0.15 -1.61%

Industry

Medical Appliances And Equipment

Invacare (IVC)

Invacare (IVC)

IVC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.51%

healthcare Average 0.00%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.05

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

-5.45%

EPS -$0.92

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IVC DARS™ Rating

IVC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$9.15

Quote Time

Today's Volume

194,817

Open Price

$9.2

Day's Range

$8.81 - $9.36

Previous Close

$9.3

52 week low / high

$3.16 - $11.63

Percent off 52 week high

-21.32%

IVC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0125

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 02

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0125

2019-11-21

2020-01-02

2020-01-03

2020-01-17

Regular

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

IVC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IVC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-02

$0.0125

2019-10-10

$0.0125

2019-07-03

$0.0125

2019-04-03

$0.0125

2019-01-03

$0.0125

2018-10-11

$0.0125

2018-07-05

$0.0125

2018-04-03

$0.0125

2018-01-03

$0.0125

2017-10-04

$0.0125

2017-06-29

$0.0125

2017-03-30

$0.0125

2016-12-30

$0.0125

2016-10-11

$0.0125

2016-06-30

$0.0125

2016-04-01

$0.0125

2015-12-30

$0.0125

2015-09-30

$0.0125

2015-06-30

$0.0125

2015-03-31

$0.0125

2014-12-31

$0.0125

2014-09-30

$0.0125

2014-07-01

$0.0125

2014-04-01

$0.0125

2013-12-31

$0.0125

2013-10-01

$0.0125

2013-07-02

$0.0125

2013-04-01

$0.0125

2013-01-02

$0.0125

2012-10-02

$0.0125

2012-07-02

$0.0125

2012-04-03

$0.0125

2011-12-30

$0.0125

2011-10-03

$0.0125

2011-06-30

$0.0125

2011-04-01

$0.0125

2011-01-03

$0.0125

2010-10-01

$0.0125

2010-06-30

$0.0125

2010-04-01

$0.0125

2009-12-31

$0.0125

2009-10-01

$0.0125

2009-06-30

$0.0125

2009-04-02

$0.0125

2008-12-31

$0.0125

2008-10-01

$0.0125

2008-07-01

$0.0125

2008-04-01

$0.0125

2007-12-31

$0.0125

2007-09-28

$0.0125

2007-06-29

$0.0125

2007-03-30

$0.0125

2006-12-29

$0.0125

2006-09-28

$0.0125

2006-06-29

$0.0125

2006-03-30

$0.0125

2005-12-29

$0.0125

2005-09-29

$0.0125

2005-06-29

$0.0125

2005-03-30

$0.0125

2004-12-30

$0.0125

2004-09-29

$0.0125

2004-06-29

$0.0125

2004-03-30

$0.0125

2003-12-30

$0.0125

2003-09-29

$0.0125

2003-06-27

$0.0125

2003-03-28

$0.0125

2002-12-30

$0.0125

2002-09-27

$0.0125

2002-06-27

$0.0125

2002-03-27

$0.0125

2001-12-28

$0.0125

2001-09-27

$0.0125

2001-06-28

$0.0125

2001-03-29

$0.0125

2000-12-28

$0.0125

2000-09-28

$0.0125

2000-06-29

$0.0125

2000-03-30

$0.0125

1999-12-30

$0.0125

1999-09-29

$0.0125

1999-06-29

$0.0125

1999-03-30

$0.0125

1998-12-30

$0.0125

1998-09-29

$0.0125

1998-06-29

$0.0125

1998-03-30

$0.0125

1997-12-30

$0.0125

1997-09-29

$0.0125

1997-06-27

$0.0125

1997-03-27

$0.0125

1996-12-30

$0.0125

1996-09-27

$0.0125

1996-06-27

$0.0125

1996-03-28

$0.0125

1995-12-28

$0.0125

1995-09-28

$0.00625

IVC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IVC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IVC

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

IVC Rank

Healthcare Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

IVC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

1years

IVC

IVC

IVC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IVC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

IVC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0125

2019-11-21

2020-01-02

2020-01-03

2020-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2019-08-29

2019-10-10

2019-10-11

2019-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2019-05-16

2019-07-03

2019-07-05

2019-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2019-02-21

2019-04-03

2019-04-04

2019-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2018-11-29

2019-01-03

2019-01-04

2019-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2018-08-30

2018-10-11

2018-10-12

2018-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2018-05-17

2018-07-05

2018-07-06

2018-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2018-02-22

2018-04-03

2018-04-04

2018-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2017-11-16

2018-01-03

2018-01-04

2018-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2017-08-18

2017-10-04

2017-10-05

2017-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2017-05-18

2017-06-29

2017-07-03

2017-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2017-02-21

2017-03-30

2017-04-03

2017-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2016-11-17

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

2017-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2016-08-26

2016-10-11

2016-10-13

2016-10-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2016-05-19

2016-06-30

2016-07-05

2016-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2016-02-18

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2015-11-20

2015-12-30

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2015-08-11

2015-09-30

2015-10-02

2015-10-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2015-05-14

2015-06-30

2015-07-02

2015-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2015-02-13

2015-03-31

2015-04-02

2015-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2014-11-21

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

2015-01-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2014-08-12

2014-09-30

2014-10-02

2014-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2014-05-15

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2014-02-13

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2013-11-15

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

2014-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2013-08-13

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2013-05-16

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

2013-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2013-02-14

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2012-11-16

2013-01-02

2013-01-04

2013-01-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2012-08-14

2012-10-02

2012-10-04

2012-10-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2012-05-17

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2012-02-09

2012-04-03

2012-04-05

2012-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2011-11-18

2011-12-30

2012-01-04

2012-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2011-08-17

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2011-05-19

2011-06-30

2011-07-05

2011-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2011-02-17

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-04-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2010-11-19

2011-01-03

2011-01-05

2011-01-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2010-08-18

2010-10-01

2010-10-05

2010-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2010-05-20

2010-06-30

2010-07-02

2010-07-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2010-02-11

2010-04-01

2010-04-06

2010-04-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2009-11-20

2009-12-31

2010-01-05

2010-01-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2009-08-19

2009-10-01

2009-10-05

2009-10-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2009-05-21

2009-06-30

2009-07-03

2009-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2009-02-18

2009-04-02

2009-04-06

2009-04-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2008-11-21

2008-12-31

2009-01-05

2009-01-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2008-08-20

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2008-05-22

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2008-02-07

2008-04-01

2008-04-03

2008-04-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2007-11-16

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

2008-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2007-08-22

2007-09-28

2007-10-02

2007-10-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2007-05-24

2007-06-29

2007-07-03

2007-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2007-02-09

2007-03-30

2007-04-03

2007-04-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2006-11-21

2006-12-29

2007-01-03

2007-01-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2006-08-23

2006-09-28

2006-10-02

2006-10-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2006-05-25

2006-06-29

2006-07-03

2006-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2006-02-09

2006-03-30

2006-04-03

2006-04-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2005-11-15

2005-12-29

2006-01-03

2006-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2005-09-08

2005-09-29

2005-10-03

2005-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2005-05-25

2005-06-29

2005-07-01

2005-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2005-02-04

2005-03-30

2005-04-01

2005-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2004-11-16

2004-12-30

2005-01-03

2005-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2004-08-24

2004-09-29

2004-10-01

2004-10-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2004-06-15

2004-06-29

2004-07-01

2004-07-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2004-03-11

2004-03-30

2004-04-01

2004-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2003-11-11

2003-12-30

2004-01-02

2004-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2003-08-20

2003-09-29

2003-10-01

2003-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2003-05-21

2003-06-27

2003-07-01

2003-07-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2003-02-06

2003-03-28

2003-04-01

2003-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2002-11-12

2002-12-30

2003-01-02

2003-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2002-08-21

2002-09-27

2002-10-01

2002-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2002-05-22

2002-06-27

2002-07-01

2002-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2002-02-15

2002-03-27

2002-04-01

2002-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2001-11-15

2001-12-28

2002-01-02

2002-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2001-08-15

2001-09-27

2001-10-01

2001-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2001-05-24

2001-06-28

2001-07-02

2001-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2001-02-15

2001-03-29

2001-04-02

2001-04-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2000-11-15

2000-12-28

2001-01-02

2001-01-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2000-08-17

2000-09-28

2000-10-02

2000-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2000-05-24

2000-06-29

2000-07-03

2000-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2000-02-15

2000-03-30

2000-04-03

2000-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1999-11-17

1999-12-30

2000-01-03

2000-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1999-08-30

1999-09-29

1999-10-01

1999-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1999-05-26

1999-06-29

1999-07-01

1999-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1999-02-15

1999-03-30

1999-04-01

1999-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1998-11-16

1998-12-30

1999-01-04

1999-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1998-08-18

1998-09-29

1998-10-01

1998-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1998-05-28

1998-06-29

1998-07-01

1998-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1998-02-16

1998-03-30

1998-04-01

1998-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1997-11-18

1997-12-30

1998-01-02

1998-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1997-08-22

1997-09-29

1997-10-01

1997-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1997-05-15

1997-06-27

1997-07-01

1997-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1997-01-30

1997-03-27

1997-04-01

1997-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1996-11-25

1996-12-30

1997-01-02

1997-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1996-08-21

1996-09-27

1996-10-01

1996-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1996-05-22

1996-06-27

1996-07-01

1996-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1996-02-05

1996-03-28

1996-04-01

1996-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1995-11-28

1995-12-28

1996-01-02

1996-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0063

1995-08-21

1995-09-28

1995-10-02

1995-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

IVC

Investor Resources

Learn more about Invacare on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

IVC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Healthcare

Industry: Medical Appliances And Equipment

Invacare- (IVC)- headquartered in Elyria, Ohio, is the global leader in the manufacture and distribution of innovative home and long-term care medical products that promote recovery and active lifestyles. The Company has 5,700 associates and markets its products in 80 countries around the world.

