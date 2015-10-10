Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Universal Health Services

Stock

UHS

Price as of:

$71.84 -3.58 -4.75%

Industry

Hospitals

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Healthcare / Hospitals /

Universal Health Services (UHS)

UHS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.94%

healthcare Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.80

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

7.53%

EPS $10.62

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get UHS DARS™ Rating

UHS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$71.84

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,727,300

Open Price

$75.17

Day's Range

$71.03 - $81.21

Previous Close

$75.42

52 week low / high

$65.2 - $157.79

Percent off 52 week high

-54.47%

UHS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

UHS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

UHS

Compare UHS to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Healthcare Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade UHS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
UHS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast UHS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-28

$0.2

2019-12-04

$0.2

2019-08-30

$0.2

2019-05-31

$0.1

2019-02-28

$0.1

2018-11-30

$0.1

2018-08-31

$0.1

2018-05-31

$0.1

2018-02-28

$0.1

2017-11-30

$0.1

2017-08-30

$0.1

2017-05-30

$0.1

2017-02-27

$0.1

2016-11-29

$0.1

2016-08-30

$0.1

2016-05-27

$0.1

2016-02-26

$0.1

2015-11-27

$0.1

2015-08-28

$0.1

2015-05-28

$0.1

2015-02-26

$0.1

2014-11-28

$0.1

2014-08-28

$0.1

2014-05-29

$0.05

2014-02-27

$0.05

2013-11-27

$0.05

2013-08-29

$0.05

2013-05-30

$0.05

2013-02-27

$0.05

2012-11-29

$0.05

2012-08-30

$0.05

2012-05-30

$0.05

2012-02-28

$0.05

2011-11-29

$0.05

2011-08-30

$0.05

2011-05-27

$0.05

2011-02-25

$0.05

2010-11-29

$0.05

2010-08-30

$0.05

2010-05-27

$0.05

2010-02-25

$0.05

2009-11-27

$0.025

2009-08-28

$0.04

2009-05-28

$0.04

2009-02-26

$0.04

2008-11-26

$0.04

2008-08-28

$0.04

2008-05-29

$0.04

2008-02-28

$0.04

2007-11-29

$0.04

2007-08-29

$0.04

2007-05-30

$0.04

2007-02-27

$0.04

2006-11-29

$0.04

2006-08-30

$0.04

2006-05-30

$0.04

2006-02-27

$0.04

2005-11-29

$0.04

2005-08-30

$0.04

2005-05-27

$0.04

2005-02-25

$0.04

2004-11-29

$0.04

2004-08-30

$0.04

2004-05-27

$0.04

2004-02-26

$0.04

2003-11-26

$0.04

UHS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
UHS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for UHS

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

UHS Rank

Healthcare Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

UHS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

25.99%

33.33%

1years

UHS

News
UHS

Research
UHS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

UHS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

UHS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2000

2020-01-30

2020-02-28

2020-03-02

2020-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-11-20

2019-12-04

2019-12-05

2019-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-07-25

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2019-01-16

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-11-14

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-07-19

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-05-16

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-01-17

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-11-15

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-07-19

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-05-17

2017-05-30

2017-06-01

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-01-18

2017-02-27

2017-03-01

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2016-11-16

2016-11-29

2016-12-01

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2016-07-20

2016-08-30

2016-09-01

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2016-05-19

2016-05-27

2016-06-01

2016-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2016-01-20

2016-02-26

2016-03-01

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-11-18

2015-11-27

2015-12-01

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-07-15

2015-08-28

2015-09-01

2015-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-05-04

2015-05-28

2015-06-01

2015-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-01-22

2015-02-26

2015-03-02

2015-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-11-19

2014-11-28

2014-12-02

2014-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-07-24

2014-08-28

2014-09-02

2014-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-05-21

2014-05-29

2014-06-02

2014-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-01-15

2014-02-27

2014-03-03

2014-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-11-20

2013-11-27

2013-12-02

2013-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-07-17

2013-08-29

2013-09-03

2013-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-05-16

2013-05-30

2013-06-03

2013-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-01-16

2013-02-27

2013-03-01

2013-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-11-21

2012-11-29

2012-12-03

2012-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-07-18

2012-08-30

2012-09-04

2012-09-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-05-16

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-01-19

2012-02-28

2012-03-01

2012-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-11-16

2011-11-29

2011-12-01

2011-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-07-20

2011-08-30

2011-09-01

2011-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-05-18

2011-05-27

2011-06-01

2011-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-01-19

2011-02-25

2011-03-01

2011-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-11-17

2010-11-29

2010-12-01

2010-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-07-26

2010-08-30

2010-09-01

2010-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-05-20

2010-05-27

2010-06-01

2010-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-01-20

2010-02-25

2010-03-01

2010-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2009-11-18

2009-11-27

2009-12-01

2009-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2009-07-09

2009-08-28

2009-09-01

2009-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2009-05-20

2009-05-28

2009-06-01

2009-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2009-01-16

2009-02-26

2009-03-02

2009-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2008-11-18

2008-11-26

2008-12-01

2008-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2008-07-17

2008-08-28

2008-09-02

2008-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2008-05-21

2008-05-29

2008-06-02

2008-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2008-01-16

2008-02-28

2008-03-03

2008-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2007-11-20

2007-11-29

2007-12-03

2007-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2007-07-19

2007-08-29

2007-08-31

2007-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2007-05-17

2007-05-30

2007-06-01

2007-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2007-01-25

2007-02-27

2007-03-01

2007-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2006-11-15

2006-11-29

2006-12-01

2006-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2006-07-20

2006-08-30

2006-09-01

2006-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2006-05-17

2006-05-30

2006-06-01

2006-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2006-01-19

2006-02-27

2006-03-01

2006-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2005-11-16

2005-11-29

2005-12-01

2005-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2005-07-21

2005-08-30

2005-09-01

2005-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2005-05-13

2005-05-27

2005-06-01

2005-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2005-01-20

2005-02-25

2005-03-01

2005-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2004-11-17

2004-11-29

2004-12-01

2004-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2004-07-27

2004-08-30

2004-09-01

2004-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2004-05-19

2004-05-27

2004-06-01

2004-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2004-01-21

2004-02-26

2004-03-01

2004-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2003-11-11

2003-11-26

2003-12-01

2003-12-15

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

UHS

Investor Resources

Learn more about Universal Health Services on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

UHS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Healthcare

Industry: Hospitals

Universal Health Services- (UHS)-owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. Its hospitals provide general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and behavioral health services. As of February 28, 2008, the company owned and operated 31 acute care hospitals and 113 behavioral health centers in 32 states, as well as in Washington, DC and Puerto Rico; and managed and owned 11 surgical hospitals, and surgery and radiation oncology centers located in 6 states and Puerto Rico. Universal Health Services, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X