Cigna

Stock

CI

Price as of:

$198.05 -0.15 -0.08%

Industry

Health Care Plans

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Cigna (CI)

Cigna (CI)

CI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.02%

healthcare Average 0.00%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.04

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.24%

EPS $16.94

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get CI DARS™ Rating

CI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$198.05

Quote Time

Today's Volume

793,863

Open Price

$198.21

Day's Range

$197.81 - $199.99

Previous Close

$198.2

52 week low / high

$141.95 - $205.24

Percent off 52 week high

-3.50%

CI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

CI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-03-08

$0.04

2018-03-09

$0.04

2017-03-08

$0.04

2016-03-09

$0.04

2015-03-10

$0.04

2014-03-10

$0.04

2013-03-08

$0.04

2012-03-08

$0.04

2011-03-09

$0.04

2010-03-09

$0.04

2009-03-09

$0.04

2008-03-07

$0.04

2007-12-11

$0.01

2007-09-10

$0.01

2007-06-08

$0.01

2007-03-09

$0.008333333333333333

2006-12-07

$0.008333333333333333

2006-09-07

$0.008333333333333333

2006-06-08

$0.008333333333333333

2006-03-09

$0.008333333333333333

2005-12-08

$0.008333333333333333

2005-09-08

$0.008333333333333333

2005-06-09

$0.008333333333333333

2005-03-10

$0.008333333333333333

2004-12-09

$0.008333333333333333

2004-09-09

$0.008333333333333333

2004-06-10

$0.008333333333333333

2004-03-11

$0.11

2003-12-09

$0.11

2003-09-09

$0.11

2003-06-06

$0.11

2003-03-07

$0.11

2002-12-11

$0.11

2002-09-10

$0.11

2002-06-10

$0.11

2002-03-11

$0.11

2001-12-13

$0.10666666666666667

2001-09-10

$0.10666666666666667

2001-06-08

$0.10666666666666667

2001-03-09

$0.10666666666666667

2000-12-20

$0.10333333333333333

2000-09-08

$0.10333333333333333

2000-06-08

$0.10333333333333333

2000-03-09

$0.10333333333333333

1999-12-21

$0.1

1999-09-08

$0.1

1999-06-09

$0.1

1999-03-10

$0.1

1998-12-22

$0.09556666666666666

1998-09-09

$0.09556666666666666

1998-06-10

$0.09556666666666666

1998-03-11

$0.09555555555555556

1997-12-10

$0.09222222222222222

1997-09-10

$0.09222222222222222

1997-06-10

$0.09222222222222222

1997-03-11

$0.09222222222222222

1996-12-11

$0.08888888888888889

1996-09-10

$0.08888888888888889

1996-06-10

$0.08888888888888889

1996-03-11

$0.08888888888888889

1995-12-11

$0.08444444444444445

1995-09-08

$0.08444444444444445

1995-06-08

$0.08444444444444445

CI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CI

Metric

CI Rank

Healthcare Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

CI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

CI

News
CI

Research
CI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

CI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0400

2019-02-27

2019-03-08

2019-03-11

2019-04-10

Initial

Regular

Annual

$0.0400

2018-02-28

2018-03-09

2018-03-12

2018-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0400

2017-02-22

2017-03-08

2017-03-10

2017-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0400

2016-02-24

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-04-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0400

2015-02-25

2015-03-10

2015-03-12

2015-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0400

2014-02-26

2014-03-10

2014-03-12

2014-04-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0400

2013-02-27

2013-03-08

2013-03-12

2013-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0400

2012-02-22

2012-03-08

2012-03-12

2012-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0400

2011-02-23

2011-03-09

2011-03-11

2011-04-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0400

2010-02-24

2010-03-09

2010-03-11

2010-04-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0400

2009-02-25

2009-03-09

2009-03-11

2009-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0400

2008-02-27

2008-03-07

2008-03-11

2008-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0100

2007-10-24

2007-12-11

2007-12-13

2008-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2007-07-25

2007-09-10

2007-09-12

2007-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2007-04-25

2007-06-08

2007-06-12

2007-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0083

2007-02-28

2007-03-09

2007-03-13

2007-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0083

2006-10-25

2006-12-07

2006-12-11

2007-01-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0083

2006-07-26

2006-09-07

2006-09-11

2006-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0083

2006-04-26

2006-06-08

2006-06-12

2006-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0083

2006-02-22

2006-03-09

2006-03-13

2006-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0083

2005-10-26

2005-12-08

2005-12-12

2006-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0083

2005-07-27

2005-09-08

2005-09-12

2005-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0083

2005-04-27

2005-06-09

2005-06-13

2005-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0083

2005-02-24

2005-03-10

2005-03-14

2005-04-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0083

2004-10-27

2004-12-09

2004-12-13

2005-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0083

2004-07-28

2004-09-09

2004-09-13

2004-10-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0083

2004-04-28

2004-06-10

2004-06-14

2004-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2004-02-25

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2003-10-23

2003-12-09

2003-12-11

2004-01-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2003-07-23

2003-09-09

2003-09-11

2003-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2003-04-23

2003-06-06

2003-06-10

2003-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2003-02-26

2003-03-07

2003-03-11

2003-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2002-10-23

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2003-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2002-07-24

2002-09-10

2002-09-12

2002-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2002-04-24

2002-06-10

2002-06-12

2002-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2002-02-27

2002-03-11

2002-03-13

2002-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2001-10-24

2001-12-13

2001-12-13

2002-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2001-07-25

2001-09-10

2001-09-12

2001-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2001-04-25

2001-06-08

2001-06-12

2001-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2001-02-28

2001-03-09

2001-03-13

2001-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1033

2000-12-11

2000-12-20

2000-12-22

2001-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1033

2000-07-26

2000-09-08

2000-09-12

2000-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1033

2000-04-26

2000-06-08

2000-06-12

2000-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1033

2000-02-23

2000-03-09

2000-03-13

2000-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-12-13

1999-12-21

1999-12-23

2000-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-07-28

1999-09-08

1999-09-10

1999-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-04-28

1999-06-09

1999-06-11

1999-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-02-24

1999-03-10

1999-03-12

1999-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0956

1998-12-14

1998-12-22

1998-12-24

1999-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0956

1998-07-22

1998-09-09

1998-09-11

1998-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0956

1998-04-22

1998-06-10

1998-06-12

1998-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0956

1998-02-25

1998-03-11

1998-03-13

1998-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0922

1997-09-24

1997-12-10

1997-12-12

1998-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0922

1997-07-23

1997-09-10

1997-09-12

1997-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0922

1997-04-23

1997-06-10

1997-06-12

1997-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0922

1997-02-26

1997-03-11

1997-03-13

1997-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0889

1996-10-23

1996-12-11

1996-12-13

1997-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0889

1996-07-24

1996-09-10

1996-09-12

1996-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0889

1996-05-22

1996-06-10

1996-06-12

1996-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0889

1996-02-28

1996-03-11

1996-03-13

1996-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0844

1995-10-25

1995-12-11

1995-12-13

1996-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0844

1995-07-26

1995-09-08

1995-09-12

1995-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0844

1995-05-24

1995-06-08

1995-06-12

1995-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

CI

Investor Resources

Learn more about Cigna on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Healthcare

Industry: Health Care Plans

Cigna- (CI)-provides employers with benefits, expertise and services that improve the health, well-being and security of their employees. With approximately 47 million covered lives in the United States and around the world, CIGNA's operating subsidiaries offer a full portfolio of medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy and vision care benefits and group life, accident and disability insurance.

