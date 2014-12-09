Best Dividend Stocks
AstraZeneca

Stock

AZN

Price as of:

$48.88 -0.09 -0.18%

Industry

Drug Manufacturers Major

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Healthcare / Drug Manufacturers Major /

AstraZeneca (AZN)

AZN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.80%

healthcare Average 0.00%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.88

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

49.04%

EPS $1.79

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get AZN DARS™ Rating

AZN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$48.88

Quote Time

Today's Volume

999,259

Open Price

$48.97

Day's Range

$48.85 - $49.16

Previous Close

$48.97

52 week low / high

$35.3 - $49.6

Percent off 52 week high

-1.45%

AZN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AZN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade AZN's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
AZN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AZN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-08

$0.44

2019-02-28

$0.93

2018-08-09

$0.44

2018-02-15

$0.93

2017-08-09

$0.44

2017-02-15

$0.93

2016-08-10

$0.44

2016-02-17

$0.93

2015-08-12

$0.44

2015-02-18

$0.94

2014-08-13

$0.45

2014-02-19

$0.95

2013-08-14

$0.45

2013-02-13

$0.95

2012-08-08

$0.45

2012-02-15

$0.975

2011-08-04

$0.425

2011-02-02

$0.925

2010-08-04

$0.35

2010-02-03

$0.855

2009-08-05

$0.295

2009-02-04

$0.75

2008-08-06

$0.275

2008-02-07

$0.675

2007-08-08

$0.26

2007-02-07

$0.615

2006-08-09

$0.245

2006-02-08

$0.46

2005-08-10

$0.19

2005-02-09

$0.3225

2004-08-11

$0.1475

2004-02-18

$0.27

2003-08-20

$0.1275

2003-02-19

$0.235

2002-08-21

$0.115

2002-02-20

$0.235

2001-08-22

$0.115

2001-02-21

$0.235

AZN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
AZN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AZN

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

AZN Rank

Healthcare Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

AZN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-13.72%

-35.77%

0years

AZN

News
AZN

Research
AZN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AZN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

AZN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4400

Unknown

2019-08-08

2019-08-09

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9300

Unknown

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4400

Unknown

2018-08-09

2018-08-10

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9300

Unknown

2018-02-15

2018-02-16

2018-03-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4400

Unknown

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-09-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9300

Unknown

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-03-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4400

Unknown

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

2016-09-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9300

Unknown

2016-02-17

2016-02-19

2016-03-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4400

Unknown

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9400

Unknown

2015-02-18

2015-02-20

2015-03-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4500

Unknown

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9500

Unknown

2014-02-19

2014-02-21

2014-03-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4500

Unknown

2013-08-14

2013-08-16

2013-09-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9500

Unknown

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4500

Unknown

2012-08-08

2012-08-10

2012-09-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9750

Unknown

2012-02-15

2012-02-17

2012-03-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4250

Unknown

2011-08-04

2011-08-08

2011-09-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9250

Unknown

2011-02-02

2011-02-04

2011-03-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3500

Unknown

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

2010-09-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8550

Unknown

2010-02-03

2010-02-05

2010-03-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2950

Unknown

2009-08-05

2009-08-07

2009-09-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7500

Unknown

2009-02-04

2009-02-06

2009-03-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2750

Unknown

2008-08-06

2008-08-08

2008-09-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6750

Unknown

2008-02-07

2008-02-11

2008-03-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2600

Unknown

2007-08-08

2007-08-10

2007-09-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6150

Unknown

2007-02-07

2007-02-09

2007-03-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2450

Unknown

2006-08-09

2006-08-11

2006-09-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4600

Unknown

2006-02-08

2006-02-10

2006-03-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1900

Unknown

2005-08-10

2005-08-12

2005-09-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3225

Unknown

2005-02-09

2005-02-11

2005-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1475

Unknown

2004-08-11

2004-08-13

2004-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2700

Unknown

2004-02-18

2004-02-20

2004-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1275

Unknown

2003-08-20

2003-08-22

2003-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2350

Unknown

2003-02-19

2003-02-21

2003-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1150

Unknown

2002-08-21

2002-08-23

2002-10-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2350

Unknown

2002-02-20

2002-02-22

2002-04-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1150

Unknown

2001-08-22

2001-08-24

2001-10-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2350

Unknown

2001-02-21

2001-02-23

2001-04-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

AZN

Investor Resources

Learn more about AstraZeneca on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

AZN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Healthcare

Industry: Drug Manufacturers Major

AstraZeneca (AZN) is a biopharmaceutical company. AZN works in six different areas in healthcare, including Cardiovascular, Gastrointestinal, Infection, Neuroscience, Oncology, and Respiratory and Inflammation, where it discovers, develops and commercializes prescription medicine. The company was founded in 1992, and is based in London, England. AstraZeneca is largely affected by the success of its research and development efforts. As well, AstraZeneca is reliant on patent protection for its products to protect profit margins. AstraZeneca has been paying dividends since 1995, and last cut its dividend in 2013. AstraZeneca pays its dividends semi-annually.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

