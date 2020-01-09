Welcome to Dividend.com. Please help us personalize your experience.

Biotechnology

Best Biotechnology Dividend Stocks

Biotechnology companies are engaged in the research and development of biological substances, primarily for the purpose of drug discovery and diagnostic development. The majority of biotechnology company’s revenue are derived from either the sale or licensing of drugs and diagnostic tools.

0.14%

Biotechnology Industry Dividend Yield*

*Calculated as the simple average of company dividend yields in this group, excluding inactive stocks.

Top 49 Biotechnology Dividend Stocks

  • Overview

Upgrade and Unlock the DARS™ Rating for Every Stock

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield Current Price Annual Dividend Ex-Div Date Pay Date
GILD Gilead Sciences locked 3.76% $76.19 $2.7200 2020-06-11 2020-06-29
AMGN Amgen locked 2.81% $234.53 $6.4000 2020-05-15 2020-06-08
TECH Techne Corp locked 0.48% $260.00 $1.2800 2020-05-08 2020-05-22
ACHV Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. locked 0.00% $0.37 $0.0000 N/A N/A
AXON Axovant Sciences Ltd. locked 0.00% $1.22 $0.0000 N/A N/A
AXGT Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd locked 0.00% $3.11 $0.0000 N/A N/A
ABIO ARCA Biopharma, Inc. locked 0.00% $3.55 $0.0000 N/A N/A
ASNS Arsanis, Inc. locked 0.00% $3.11 $0.0000 N/A N/A
CYTX Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. locked 0.00% $0.21 $0.0000 N/A N/A
CLDX Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. locked 0.00% $2.34 $0.0000 N/A N/A
INCY Incyte Corporation locked 0.00% $94.47 $0.0000 N/A N/A
IRWD Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Class A locked 0.00% $10.68 $0.0000 N/A N/A
HEB Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. locked 0.00% $1.80 $0.0000 N/A N/A
LGND Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Cl B locked 0.00% $94.95 $0.0000 N/A N/A
LIFE aTyr Pharma, Inc. locked 0.00% $3.54 $0.0000 N/A N/A
BSTC Biospecifics Technologies Corp. Com. locked 0.00% $55.15 $0.0000 N/A N/A
MRNA MDRNA Inc locked 0.00% $63.29 $0.0000 N/A N/A
MACK Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. locked 0.00% $3.46 $0.0000 N/A N/A
NOVN Novan, Inc. locked 0.00% $0.36 $0.0000 N/A N/A
PDLI PDL BioPharma Inc locked 0.00% $2.95 $0.0000 N/A N/A
* Stock Price shown is previous day’s closing price.
** Recommended date/price reflects the stock’s price on the day the stock was added to the list.

