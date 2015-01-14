Bank of Nova Scotia
Bank of Nova Scotia
Compare BNS to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
BNS Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
BNS Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
BNS Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
-21.24%
|
-10.13%
|
-15.06%
|
-7.11%
|
2508.52%
|
1
Trade BNS using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading BNS’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading BNS’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
JPMorgan Chase, Cisco and Mondelez Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
JPMorgan Chase and Cisco Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
The Market Wrap for June 21: Powell Punches the Market Higher
Aaron Levitt
|
After weeks of volatility and feeling the heat from trade issues, investors received...
News
Comcast Corporation Increases Dividend by 10.53%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week with a increased payout .
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Dividend History of the Financials Sector
Sam Bourgi
|
When it comes to investing in stocks, no sector quite compares to financials.
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
5 Canadian Companies That Have Paid a Dividend for Over 100 Years
Sam Bourgi
|
Canada’s top five banks have paid a dividend for more than 100 years...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Over 200 Securities Yielding 5% or More
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article highlights securities of all types that are yielding more than 5%.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Financials
Industry: Banking
Additional Links:
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) (commonly known as Scotiabank) is a financial services company that focuses on retail, commercial, corporate and investment banking. The bank has three business lines, Canadian Banking, International Banking, and Scotia Capital and Global Wealth Management. The company was founded in 1832, and is based in Toronto, Canada. Bank of Nova Scotia is largely affected by the general Canadian economy. As well, Bank of Nova Scotia is affected by capital markets in Canada. Bank of Nova Scotia has been paying dividends since 1833, and has increased dividends in 42 of the last 45 years. The most recent cut to its dividend was in 2013. Bank of Nova Scotia pays its dividends quarterly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$1,002.40
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
BNS Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover