Ocean First Financial

Stock

OCFC

Price as of:

$25.25 -0.31 -1.21%

Industry

Savings And Loans

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Savings And Loans /

Ocean First Financial (OCFC)

OCFC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.72%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.68

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

32.73%

EPS $2.08

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get OCFC DARS™ Rating

OCFC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.25

Quote Time

Today's Volume

172,000

Open Price

$25.56

Day's Range

$25.09 - $25.59

Previous Close

$25.56

52 week low / high

$20.46 - $26.09

Percent off 52 week high

-3.22%

OCFC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

OCFC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade OCFC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

OCFC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast OCFC's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-01

$0.17

2019-08-02

$0.17

2019-05-03

$0.17

2019-02-01

$0.17

2018-11-02

$0.17

2018-08-03

$0.15

2018-05-04

$0.15

2018-02-02

$0.15

2017-11-03

$0.15

2017-08-03

$0.15

2017-05-04

$0.15

2017-02-02

$0.15

2016-11-03

$0.15

2016-08-04

$0.13

2016-05-05

$0.13

2016-01-28

$0.13

2015-10-29

$0.13

2015-07-30

$0.13

2015-04-30

$0.13

2015-01-29

$0.13

2014-10-30

$0.13

2014-07-31

$0.12

2014-05-01

$0.12

2014-01-30

$0.12

2013-10-24

$0.12

2013-07-25

$0.12

2013-04-25

$0.12

2013-01-31

$0.12

2012-10-25

$0.12

2012-07-26

$0.12

2012-04-26

$0.12

2012-01-26

$0.12

2011-10-27

$0.12

2011-07-28

$0.12

2011-04-28

$0.12

2011-01-27

$0.12

2010-10-28

$0.12

2010-07-29

$0.12

2010-04-29

$0.12

2010-01-28

$0.12

2009-10-29

$0.2

2009-07-30

$0.2

2009-04-29

$0.2

2009-01-28

$0.2

2008-10-29

$0.2

2008-07-30

$0.2

2008-04-30

$0.2

2008-01-30

$0.2

2007-10-31

$0.2

2007-08-01

$0.2

2007-04-25

$0.2

2007-01-24

$0.2

2006-10-25

$0.2

2006-07-26

$0.2

2006-04-26

$0.2

2006-01-25

$0.2

2005-10-26

$0.2

2005-07-27

$0.2

2005-04-27

$0.2

2005-01-26

$0.2

2004-10-27

$0.2

2004-07-28

$0.2

2004-04-28

$0.2

2004-01-28

$0.2

2003-10-29

$0.2

2003-07-30

$0.2

2003-04-30

$0.2

2003-01-29

$0.18

2002-10-30

$0.18

2002-07-31

$0.18

2002-05-01

$0.17333333333333334

2002-01-30

$0.16

2001-10-31

$0.15333333333333332

2001-08-01

$0.14

2001-05-02

$0.14

2001-01-31

$0.12666666666666668

2000-11-01

$0.12666666666666668

2000-08-02

$0.12666666666666668

2000-05-03

$0.12666666666666668

2000-02-02

$0.1

1999-10-28

$0.1

1999-07-29

$0.1

1999-04-29

$0.1

1999-02-03

$0.08

1998-10-29

$0.08

1998-07-30

$0.08

1998-04-30

$0.16

1998-01-29

$0.13333333333333333

1997-10-23

$0.13333333333333333

1997-07-24

$0.13333333333333333

1997-05-01

$0.13333333333333333

OCFC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
OCFC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for OCFC

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

OCFC Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

OCFC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.99%

9.68%

5years

OCFC

News
OCFC

Research
OCFC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

OCFC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

OCFC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1700

2019-10-24

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2019-07-24

2019-08-02

2019-08-05

2019-08-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2019-04-25

2019-05-03

2019-05-06

2019-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2019-01-24

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2018-10-25

2018-11-02

2018-11-05

2018-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-07-25

2018-08-03

2018-08-06

2018-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-04-26

2018-05-04

2018-05-07

2018-05-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-01-25

2018-02-02

2018-02-05

2018-02-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-10-26

2017-11-03

2017-11-06

2017-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-07-27

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

2017-08-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-04-27

2017-05-04

2017-05-08

2017-05-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-01-26

2017-02-02

2017-02-06

2017-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-10-26

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

2016-11-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2016-07-28

2016-08-04

2016-08-08

2016-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2016-04-20

2016-05-05

2016-05-09

2016-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2016-01-20

2016-01-28

2016-02-01

2016-02-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2015-10-21

2015-10-29

2015-11-02

2015-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2015-07-28

2015-07-30

2015-08-03

2015-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2015-04-23

2015-04-30

2015-05-04

2015-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2015-01-22

2015-01-29

2015-02-02

2015-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2014-10-23

2014-10-30

2014-11-03

2014-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-07-23

2014-07-31

2014-08-04

2014-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-04-24

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-01-23

2014-01-30

2014-02-03

2014-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-10-17

2013-10-24

2013-10-28

2013-11-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-07-18

2013-07-25

2013-07-29

2013-08-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-04-18

2013-04-25

2013-04-29

2013-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-01-22

2013-01-31

2013-02-04

2013-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-10-18

2012-10-25

2012-10-29

2012-11-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-07-19

2012-07-26

2012-07-30

2012-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-04-19

2012-04-26

2012-04-30

2012-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-01-19

2012-01-26

2012-01-30

2012-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2011-10-20

2011-10-27

2011-10-31

2011-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2011-07-20

2011-07-28

2011-08-01

2011-08-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2011-04-20

2011-04-28

2011-05-02

2011-05-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2011-01-20

2011-01-27

2011-01-31

2011-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2010-10-20

2010-10-28

2010-11-01

2010-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2010-07-21

2010-07-29

2010-08-02

2010-08-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2010-04-21

2010-04-29

2010-05-03

2010-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2010-01-20

2010-01-28

2010-02-01

2010-02-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-10-21

2009-10-29

2009-11-02

2009-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-07-21

2009-07-30

2009-08-03

2009-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-04-23

2009-04-29

2009-05-01

2009-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-01-22

2009-01-28

2009-01-30

2009-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-10-22

2008-10-29

2008-10-31

2008-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-07-23

2008-07-30

2008-08-01

2008-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-04-23

2008-04-30

2008-05-02

2008-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-01-24

2008-01-30

2008-02-01

2008-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-10-17

2007-10-31

2007-11-02

2007-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-07-30

2007-08-01

2007-08-03

2007-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-04-18

2007-04-25

2007-04-27

2007-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-01-17

2007-01-24

2007-01-26

2007-02-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2006-10-18

2006-10-25

2006-10-27

2006-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2006-07-19

2006-07-26

2006-07-28

2006-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2006-04-20

2006-04-26

2006-04-28

2006-05-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2006-01-18

2006-01-25

2006-01-27

2006-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-10-19

2005-10-26

2005-10-28

2005-11-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-07-21

2005-07-27

2005-07-29

2005-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-04-20

2005-04-27

2005-04-29

2005-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-01-19

2005-01-26

2005-01-28

2005-02-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2004-10-21

2004-10-27

2004-10-29

2004-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2004-07-22

2004-07-28

2004-07-30

2004-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2004-04-22

2004-04-28

2004-04-30

2004-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2004-01-21

2004-01-28

2004-01-30

2004-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2003-10-22

2003-10-29

2003-10-31

2003-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2003-07-24

2003-07-30

2003-08-01

2003-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2003-04-24

2003-04-30

2003-05-02

2003-05-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2003-01-22

2003-01-29

2003-01-31

2003-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2002-10-16

2002-10-30

2002-11-01

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2002-07-17

2002-07-31

2002-08-02

2002-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1733

2002-04-18

2002-05-01

2002-05-03

2002-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2002-01-17

2002-01-30

2002-02-01

2002-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1533

2001-10-18

2001-10-31

2001-11-02

2001-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2001-07-19

2001-08-01

2001-08-03

2001-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2001-04-19

2001-05-02

2001-05-04

2001-05-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

2001-01-17

2001-01-31

2001-02-02

2001-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

2000-10-19

2000-11-01

2000-11-03

2000-11-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

2000-07-20

2000-08-02

2000-08-04

2000-08-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

2000-04-18

2000-05-03

2000-05-05

2000-05-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-01-19

2000-02-02

2000-02-04

2000-02-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-10-20

1999-10-28

1999-11-01

1999-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-07-21

1999-07-29

1999-08-02

1999-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-04-22

1999-04-29

1999-05-03

1999-05-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1999-01-22

1999-02-03

1999-02-05

1999-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1998-10-21

1998-10-29

1998-11-02

1998-11-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1998-07-23

1998-07-30

1998-08-03

1998-08-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

1998-04-22

1998-04-30

1998-05-04

1998-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

1998-01-21

1998-01-29

1998-02-02

1998-02-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

1997-10-15

1997-10-23

1997-10-27

1997-11-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

1997-07-17

1997-07-24

1997-07-28

1997-08-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

1997-04-24

1997-05-01

1997-05-05

1997-05-12

Initial

Regular

Quarter

OCFC

Investor Resources

Learn more about Ocean First Financial on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

OCFC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Savings And Loans

OceanFirst Financial-(OCFC)-provides commercial banking services primarily in New Jersey. As of December 31, 2006, it operated 21 branch offices, including 17 located in Ocean County, 3 located in Monmouth County, and 1 located in Middlesex County, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Toms River, New Jersey.

  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer. 

X