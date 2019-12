This table allows you to know how fast NYCB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-07 $0.17 2019-08-09 $0.17 2019-05-13 $0.17 2019-02-11 $0.17 2018-11-05 $0.17 2018-08-06 $0.17 2018-05-07 $0.17 2018-02-12 $0.17 2017-11-06 $0.17 2017-08-03 $0.17 2017-05-04 $0.17 2017-02-03 $0.17 2016-11-03 $0.17 2016-08-04 $0.17 2016-05-04 $0.17 2016-02-04 $0.17 2015-11-04 $0.25 2015-08-04 $0.25 2015-05-07 $0.25 2015-02-05 $0.25 2014-11-05 $0.25 2014-08-06 $0.25 2014-05-08 $0.25 2014-02-06 $0.25 2013-11-05 $0.25 2013-08-05 $0.25 2013-05-03 $0.25 2013-02-07 $0.25 2012-11-05 $0.25 2012-08-03 $0.25 2012-05-03 $0.25 2012-02-03 $0.25 2011-11-03 $0.25 2011-08-03 $0.25 2011-05-04 $0.25 2011-02-03 $0.25 2010-11-04 $0.25 2010-08-04 $0.25 2010-05-03 $0.25 2010-02-03 $0.25 2009-11-04 $0.25 2009-08-05 $0.25 2009-05-06 $0.25 2009-02-04 $0.25 2008-11-05 $0.25 2008-08-04 $0.25 2008-05-05 $0.25 2008-02-04 $0.25 2007-11-02 $0.25 2007-08-02 $0.25 2007-05-02 $0.25 2007-02-01 $0.25 2006-11-01 $0.25 2006-08-02 $0.25 2006-05-03 $0.25 2006-02-02 $0.25 2005-10-28 $0.25 2005-07-28 $0.25 2005-04-28 $0.25 2005-02-02 $0.25 2004-10-28 $0.25 2004-08-03 $0.25 2004-04-29 $0.25 2004-01-29 $0.21005251312828208 2003-11-07 $0.18754688672168043 2003-08-01 $0.17254313578394598 2003-05-01 $0.15757877954109684 2003-01-30 $0.14069533887597932 2002-11-01 $0.11255627110078345 2002-08-01 $0.11255627110078345 2002-04-29 $0.11255627110078345 2002-01-30 $0.09004501688062676 2001-11-01 $0.09004501688062676 2001-08-02 $0.07503751406718896 2001-05-03 $0.07503751406718896 2001-02-01 $0.06253126172265747 2000-10-30 $0.06253126172265747 2000-07-28 $0.06253126172265747 2000-04-27 $0.06253126172265747 2000-01-28 $0.06253126172265747 1999-10-28 $0.06253126172265747 1999-07-29 $0.06253126172265747 1999-04-29 $0.06253126172265747 1999-01-28 $0.06253126172265747 1998-10-29 $0.05002500937812598 1998-07-30 $0.06253126172265747 1998-04-29 $0.06253126172265747 1998-01-29 $0.05002500937812598 1997-10-30 $0.05002500937812598 1997-07-30 $0.06253126172265747 1997-04-29 $0.05002500937812598 1997-01-30 $0.06253126172265747 1996-10-30 $0.06253126172265747 1996-07-30 $0.08336667812864694 1996-04-29 $0.06253126172265747 1996-01-30 $0.05002500937812598 1995-10-30 $0.03751875703359448 1995-07-28 $0.012506252344531494 1995-04-25 $0.012506252344531494 1994-09-01 $0.01875937851679724 ()