NY Community Bancorp

Stock

NYCB

Price as of:

$11.86 -0.09 -0.75%

Industry

Savings And Loans

NY Community Bancorp (NYCB)

NYCB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

5.66%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.68

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

88.46%

EPS $0.77

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get NYCB DARS™ Rating

NYCB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$11.86

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,581,300

Open Price

$11.96

Day's Range

$11.82 - $11.99

Previous Close

$11.95

52 week low / high

$8.61 - $13.79

Percent off 52 week high

-14.00%

NYCB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NYCB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

NYCB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NYCB's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-07

$0.17

2019-08-09

$0.17

2019-05-13

$0.17

2019-02-11

$0.17

2018-11-05

$0.17

2018-08-06

$0.17

2018-05-07

$0.17

2018-02-12

$0.17

2017-11-06

$0.17

2017-08-03

$0.17

2017-05-04

$0.17

2017-02-03

$0.17

2016-11-03

$0.17

2016-08-04

$0.17

2016-05-04

$0.17

2016-02-04

$0.17

2015-11-04

$0.25

2015-08-04

$0.25

2015-05-07

$0.25

2015-02-05

$0.25

2014-11-05

$0.25

2014-08-06

$0.25

2014-05-08

$0.25

2014-02-06

$0.25

2013-11-05

$0.25

2013-08-05

$0.25

2013-05-03

$0.25

2013-02-07

$0.25

2012-11-05

$0.25

2012-08-03

$0.25

2012-05-03

$0.25

2012-02-03

$0.25

2011-11-03

$0.25

2011-08-03

$0.25

2011-05-04

$0.25

2011-02-03

$0.25

2010-11-04

$0.25

2010-08-04

$0.25

2010-05-03

$0.25

2010-02-03

$0.25

2009-11-04

$0.25

2009-08-05

$0.25

2009-05-06

$0.25

2009-02-04

$0.25

2008-11-05

$0.25

2008-08-04

$0.25

2008-05-05

$0.25

2008-02-04

$0.25

2007-11-02

$0.25

2007-08-02

$0.25

2007-05-02

$0.25

2007-02-01

$0.25

2006-11-01

$0.25

2006-08-02

$0.25

2006-05-03

$0.25

2006-02-02

$0.25

2005-10-28

$0.25

2005-07-28

$0.25

2005-04-28

$0.25

2005-02-02

$0.25

2004-10-28

$0.25

2004-08-03

$0.25

2004-04-29

$0.25

2004-01-29

$0.21005251312828208

2003-11-07

$0.18754688672168043

2003-08-01

$0.17254313578394598

2003-05-01

$0.15757877954109684

2003-01-30

$0.14069533887597932

2002-11-01

$0.11255627110078345

2002-08-01

$0.11255627110078345

2002-04-29

$0.11255627110078345

2002-01-30

$0.09004501688062676

2001-11-01

$0.09004501688062676

2001-08-02

$0.07503751406718896

2001-05-03

$0.07503751406718896

2001-02-01

$0.06253126172265747

2000-10-30

$0.06253126172265747

2000-07-28

$0.06253126172265747

2000-04-27

$0.06253126172265747

2000-01-28

$0.06253126172265747

1999-10-28

$0.06253126172265747

1999-07-29

$0.06253126172265747

1999-04-29

$0.06253126172265747

1999-01-28

$0.06253126172265747

1998-10-29

$0.05002500937812598

1998-07-30

$0.06253126172265747

1998-04-29

$0.06253126172265747

1998-01-29

$0.05002500937812598

1997-10-30

$0.05002500937812598

1997-07-30

$0.06253126172265747

1997-04-29

$0.05002500937812598

1997-01-30

$0.06253126172265747

1996-10-30

$0.06253126172265747

1996-07-30

$0.08336667812864694

1996-04-29

$0.06253126172265747

1996-01-30

$0.05002500937812598

1995-10-30

$0.03751875703359448

1995-07-28

$0.012506252344531494

1995-04-25

$0.012506252344531494

1994-09-01

$0.01875937851679724 ()

NYCB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

NYCB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NYCB

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

NYCB Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is considerably higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

NYCB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

NYCB

News
NYCB

Research
NYCB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NYCB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

NYCB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1700

2019-10-29

2019-11-07

2019-11-11

2019-11-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2019-07-30

2019-08-09

2019-08-12

2019-08-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2019-04-29

2019-05-13

2019-05-14

2019-05-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2019-01-29

2019-02-11

2019-02-12

2019-02-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2018-10-24

2018-11-05

2018-11-06

2018-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2018-07-24

2018-08-06

2018-08-07

2018-08-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2018-04-24

2018-05-07

2018-05-08

2018-05-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2018-01-31

2018-02-12

2018-02-13

2018-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-10-24

2017-11-06

2017-11-07

2017-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-07-26

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

2017-08-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-04-26

2017-05-04

2017-05-08

2017-05-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-01-24

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

2017-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2016-10-26

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

2016-11-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2016-07-26

2016-08-04

2016-08-08

2016-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2016-04-19

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

2016-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2016-01-27

2016-02-04

2016-02-08

2016-02-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-10-21

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

2015-11-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-07-21

2015-08-04

2015-08-06

2015-08-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-04-29

2015-05-07

2015-05-11

2015-05-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-01-26

2015-02-05

2015-02-09

2015-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-10-21

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

2014-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-07-22

2014-08-06

2014-08-08

2014-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-04-30

2014-05-08

2014-05-12

2014-05-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-01-29

2014-02-06

2014-02-10

2014-02-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-10-23

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

2013-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-07-24

2013-08-05

2013-08-07

2013-08-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-04-23

2013-05-03

2013-05-07

2013-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-01-29

2013-02-07

2013-02-11

2013-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-10-24

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

2012-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-07-25

2012-08-03

2012-08-07

2012-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-04-17

2012-05-03

2012-05-07

2012-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-01-24

2012-02-03

2012-02-07

2012-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-10-18

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

2011-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-07-20

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

2011-08-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-04-19

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

2011-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-01-25

2011-02-03

2011-02-07

2011-02-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-10-27

2010-11-04

2010-11-08

2010-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-07-28

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

2010-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-04-21

2010-05-03

2010-05-05

2010-05-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-01-26

2010-02-03

2010-02-05

2010-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-10-27

2009-11-04

2009-11-06

2009-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-07-28

2009-08-05

2009-08-07

2009-08-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-04-28

2009-05-06

2009-05-08

2009-05-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-01-26

2009-02-04

2009-02-06

2009-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2008-10-28

2008-11-05

2008-11-07

2008-11-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2008-07-23

2008-08-04

2008-08-06

2008-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2008-04-22

2008-05-05

2008-05-07

2008-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2008-01-29

2008-02-04

2008-02-06

2008-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-10-19

2007-11-02

2007-11-06

2007-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-07-25

2007-08-02

2007-08-06

2007-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-04-25

2007-05-02

2007-05-04

2007-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-01-23

2007-02-01

2007-02-05

2007-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2006-10-25

2006-11-01

2006-11-03

2006-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2006-07-26

2006-08-02

2006-08-04

2006-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2006-04-26

2006-05-03

2006-05-05

2006-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2006-01-23

2006-02-02

2006-02-06

2006-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2005-10-11

2005-10-28

2005-11-01

2005-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2005-07-19

2005-07-28

2005-08-01

2005-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2005-04-20

2005-04-28

2005-05-02

2005-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2005-01-26

2005-02-02

2005-02-04

2005-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2004-10-20

2004-10-28

2004-11-01

2004-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2004-07-21

2004-08-03

2004-08-05

2004-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2004-04-15

2004-04-29

2004-05-03

2004-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2101

2004-01-21

2004-01-29

2004-02-02

2004-02-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2003-10-28

2003-11-07

2003-11-12

2003-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

2003-07-23

2003-08-01

2003-08-05

2003-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1576

2003-04-22

2003-05-01

2003-05-05

2003-05-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1407

2003-01-22

2003-01-30

2003-02-03

2003-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1126

2002-10-23

2002-11-01

2002-11-05

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1126

2002-07-24

2002-08-01

2002-08-05

2002-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1126

2002-04-17

2002-04-29

2002-05-01

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2002-01-23

2002-01-30

2002-02-01

2002-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-10-24

2001-11-01

2001-11-05

2001-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2001-07-25

2001-08-02

2001-08-06

2001-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2001-04-25

2001-05-03

2001-05-07

2001-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2001-01-24

2001-02-01

2001-02-05

2001-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2000-10-18

2000-10-30

2000-11-01

2000-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2000-07-19

2000-07-28

2000-08-01

2000-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2000-04-19

2000-04-27

2000-05-01

2000-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2000-01-19

2000-01-28

2000-02-01

2000-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1999-10-20

1999-10-28

1999-11-01

1999-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1999-07-21

1999-07-29

1999-08-02

1999-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1999-04-21

1999-04-29

1999-05-03

1999-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1999-01-20

1999-01-28

1999-02-01

1999-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-10-20

1998-10-29

1998-11-02

1998-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1998-07-22

1998-07-30

1998-08-03

1998-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1998-04-22

1998-04-29

1998-05-01

1998-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-01-21

1998-01-29

1998-02-02

1998-02-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-10-21

1997-10-30

1997-11-03

1997-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1997-07-15

1997-07-30

1997-08-01

1997-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-04-16

1997-04-29

1997-05-01

1997-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1997-01-22

1997-01-30

1997-02-03

1997-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1996-10-15

1996-10-30

1996-11-01

1996-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0834

1996-07-10

1996-07-30

1996-08-01

1996-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1996-04-17

1996-04-29

1996-05-01

1996-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-01-17

1996-01-30

1996-02-01

1996-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1995-10-18

1995-10-30

1995-11-01

1995-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1995-07-18

1995-07-28

1995-08-01

1995-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1995-04-19

1995-04-25

1995-05-01

1995-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188 ()

1994-08-17

1994-09-01

1994-09-08

1994-09-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

NYCB

Investor Resources

Learn more about NY Community Bancorp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

NYCB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Savings And Loans

NY Community Bancorp (NYCB) operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank. The company offers banking products and services in the New York City area. It primarily engages in generating deposits and originating loans. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Westbury, New York.

  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

