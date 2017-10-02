Best Dividend Stocks
Hingham Institution for Savings Com.

Stock

HIFS

Price as of:

$201.73 +2.22 +1.11%

Industry

Savings And Loans

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Savings And Loans /

Hingham Institution for Savings Com. (HIFS)

HIFS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.81%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.64

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HIFS DARS™ Rating

HIFS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$201.73

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,800

Open Price

$200.95

Day's Range

$200.95 - $201.73

Previous Close

$199.51

52 week low / high

$163.0 - $213.99

Percent off 52 week high

-5.73%

HIFS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.4100

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 03

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.4100

2019-11-26

2020-01-03

2020-01-06

2020-01-15

Regular

Trade HIFS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
HIFS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HIFS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-03

$0.41

2019-10-04

$0.4

2019-07-05

$0.39

2019-04-05

$0.38

2019-01-04

$0.37

2018-10-05

$0.36

2018-07-06

$0.35

2018-04-06

$0.34

2018-01-04

$0.34

2017-10-05

$0.34

2017-07-06

$0.32

2017-04-06

$0.32

2017-01-04

$0.32

2016-10-05

$0.32

2016-07-07

$0.3

2016-04-07

$0.3

2016-01-06

$0.3

2015-10-07

$0.3

2015-07-08

$0.28

2015-04-08

$0.28

2015-01-07

$0.28

2014-10-08

$0.28

2014-07-08

$0.27

2014-04-08

$0.27

2014-01-08

$0.27

2013-10-08

$0.27

2013-07-08

$0.26

2013-04-08

$0.26

2013-01-08

$0.26

2012-10-05

$0.26

2012-07-06

$0.26

2012-04-05

$0.25

2012-01-06

$0.25

2011-10-06

$0.25

2011-07-07

$0.25

2011-04-06

$0.24

2011-01-06

$0.24

2010-10-06

$0.24

2010-07-07

$0.23

2010-04-07

$0.23

2010-01-07

$0.22

2009-10-07

$0.22

2009-07-08

$0.21

2009-04-07

$0.21

2009-01-08

$0.21

2008-10-08

$0.21

2008-07-08

$0.2

2008-04-08

$0.2

2008-01-08

$0.2

2007-10-05

$0.2

2007-07-06

$0.2

2007-04-09

$0.2

2007-01-08

$0.2

2006-10-05

$0.2

2006-07-06

$0.2

2006-04-06

$0.2

2006-01-06

$0.2

2005-10-06

$0.2

2005-07-07

$0.2

2005-04-07

$0.19

2005-01-06

$0.19

2004-10-06

$0.19

2004-07-07

$0.18

2004-04-07

$0.18

2004-01-07

$0.18

2003-10-08

$0.18

2003-07-08

$0.18

2003-04-08

$0.17

2003-01-08

$0.17

2002-10-08

$0.17

2002-07-08

$0.16

2002-04-08

$0.16

2002-01-08

$0.15

2001-10-05

$0.15

2001-07-06

$0.15

2001-04-06

$0.15

2001-01-08

$0.14

2000-10-05

$0.14

2000-07-06

$0.13

2000-04-06

$0.13

2000-01-06

$0.12

1999-10-07

$0.12

1999-07-08

$0.11

1999-04-08

$0.11

1999-01-07

$0.1

1998-10-07

$0.1

1998-07-08

$0.09333333333333334

1998-04-07

$0.08666666666666667

1998-01-08

$0.08

1997-10-08

$0.08

1997-07-09

$0.08

1997-04-08

$0.06666666666666667

1997-01-08

$0.06

1996-10-09

$0.06

1996-07-09

$0.06

1996-04-09

$0.05333333333333334

1996-01-09

$0.05333333333333334

1995-10-06

$0.04666666666666667

1995-07-07

$0.04666666666666667

HIFS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
HIFS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HIFS

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

HIFS Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

HIFS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.36%

17.99%

3years

HIFS

News
HIFS

Research
HIFS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HIFS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

HIFS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4100

2019-11-26

2020-01-03

2020-01-06

2020-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2019-09-25

2019-10-04

2019-10-07

2019-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2019-06-26

2019-07-05

2019-07-08

2019-07-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2019-03-27

2019-04-05

2019-04-08

2019-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2018-11-20

2019-01-04

2019-01-07

2019-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2018-09-26

2018-10-05

2018-10-09

2018-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-06-27

2018-07-06

2018-07-09

2018-07-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2018-03-28

2018-04-06

2018-04-09

2018-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2017-11-21

2018-01-04

2018-01-05

2018-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2017-09-27

2017-10-05

2017-10-09

2017-10-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-06-29

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

2017-07-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-03-29

2017-04-06

2017-04-10

2017-04-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2016-11-23

2017-01-04

2017-01-06

2017-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2016-09-29

2016-10-05

2016-10-10

2016-10-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-06-23

2016-07-07

2016-07-11

2016-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-03-31

2016-04-07

2016-04-11

2016-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-11-25

2016-01-06

2016-01-08

2016-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-09-24

2015-10-07

2015-10-09

2015-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-06-25

2015-07-08

2015-07-10

2015-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-03-25

2015-04-08

2015-04-10

2015-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-11-26

2015-01-07

2015-01-10

2015-01-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-09-26

2014-10-08

2014-10-10

2014-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2014-06-25

2014-07-08

2014-07-10

2014-07-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2014-03-27

2014-04-08

2014-04-10

2014-04-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2013-11-27

2014-01-08

2014-01-10

2014-01-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2013-09-26

2013-10-08

2013-10-10

2013-10-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2013-06-27

2013-07-08

2013-07-10

2013-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2013-03-28

2013-04-08

2013-04-10

2013-04-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2012-11-29

2013-01-08

2013-01-10

2013-01-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2012-09-27

2012-10-05

2012-10-10

2012-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2012-06-28

2012-07-06

2012-07-10

2012-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-03-29

2012-04-05

2012-04-10

2012-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-11-23

2012-01-06

2012-01-10

2012-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-09-29

2011-10-06

2011-10-11

2011-10-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-06-23

2011-07-07

2011-07-11

2011-07-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2011-03-24

2011-04-06

2011-04-08

2011-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2010-11-24

2011-01-06

2011-01-10

2011-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2010-09-23

2010-10-06

2010-10-08

2010-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2010-06-24

2010-07-07

2010-07-09

2010-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2010-03-25

2010-04-07

2010-04-09

2010-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-11-19

2010-01-07

2010-01-11

2010-01-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-09-24

2009-10-07

2009-10-09

2009-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2009-06-25

2009-07-08

2009-07-10

2009-07-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2009-03-26

2009-04-07

2009-04-10

2009-04-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2008-11-20

2009-01-08

2009-01-12

2009-01-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2008-09-25

2008-10-08

2008-10-10

2008-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-06-26

2008-07-08

2008-07-10

2008-07-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-03-27

2008-04-08

2008-04-10

2008-04-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-11-21

2008-01-08

2008-01-10

2008-01-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-09-27

2007-10-05

2007-10-10

2007-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-06-28

2007-07-06

2007-07-10

2007-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-03-29

2007-04-09

2007-04-10

2007-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2006-11-27

2007-01-08

2007-01-10

2007-01-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2006-09-28

2006-10-05

2006-10-10

2006-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2006-06-29

2006-07-06

2006-07-10

2006-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2006-03-23

2006-04-06

2006-04-10

2006-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-11-23

2006-01-06

2006-01-10

2006-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-09-29

2005-10-06

2005-10-11

2005-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-06-23

2005-07-07

2005-07-11

2005-07-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2005-03-24

2005-04-07

2005-04-11

2005-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2004-11-24

2005-01-06

2005-01-10

2005-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2004-09-27

2004-10-06

2004-10-08

2004-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2004-06-24

2004-07-07

2004-07-09

2004-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2004-03-25

2004-04-07

2004-04-12

2004-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2003-11-20

2004-01-07

2004-01-09

2004-01-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2003-09-25

2003-10-08

2003-10-10

2003-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2003-06-26

2003-07-08

2003-07-10

2003-07-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2003-03-28

2003-04-08

2003-04-10

2003-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2002-11-21

2003-01-08

2003-01-10

2003-01-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2002-09-26

2002-10-08

2002-10-10

2002-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2002-06-27

2002-07-08

2002-07-10

2002-07-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2002-03-28

2002-04-08

2002-04-10

2002-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2001-11-20

2002-01-08

2002-01-10

2002-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2001-09-27

2001-10-05

2001-10-10

2001-10-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2001-06-28

2001-07-06

2001-07-10

2001-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2001-03-29

2001-04-06

2001-04-10

2001-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2000-11-21

2001-01-08

2001-01-10

2001-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2000-09-28

2000-10-05

2000-10-10

2000-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2000-06-29

2000-07-06

2000-07-10

2000-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2000-03-22

2000-04-06

2000-04-10

2000-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1999-11-29

2000-01-06

2000-01-10

2000-01-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1999-09-23

1999-10-07

1999-10-12

1999-10-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1999-06-24

1999-07-08

1999-07-12

1999-07-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1999-03-26

1999-04-08

1999-04-12

1999-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-12-07

1999-01-07

1999-01-11

1999-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-09-24

1998-10-07

1998-10-09

1998-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

1998-06-25

1998-07-08

1998-07-10

1998-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

1998-03-26

1998-04-07

1998-04-10

1998-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1997-12-01

1998-01-08

1998-01-12

1998-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1997-09-25

1997-10-08

1997-10-10

1997-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1997-06-24

1997-07-09

1997-07-11

1997-07-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

1997-03-27

1997-04-08

1997-04-10

1997-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1996-12-02

1997-01-08

1997-01-10

1997-01-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1996-09-26

1996-10-09

1996-10-11

1996-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1996-06-27

1996-07-09

1996-07-11

1996-07-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1996-03-28

1996-04-09

1996-04-11

1996-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1995-12-21

1996-01-09

1996-01-11

1996-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

1995-10-02

1995-10-06

1995-10-11

1995-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

1995-06-29

1995-07-07

1995-07-11

1995-07-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

HIFS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Savings And Loans

No company description available.

