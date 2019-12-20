Best Dividend Stocks
Flushing Financial Corp

Stock

FFIC

Price as of:

$21.98 +0.3 +1.38%

Industry

Savings And Loans

Flushing Financial Corp (FFIC)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.87%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.84

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

53.00%

EPS $1.59

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get FFIC DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$21.98

Quote Time

Today's Volume

145,500

Open Price

$21.69

Day's Range

$21.48 - $22.04

Previous Close

$21.68

52 week low / high

$18.8 - $23.75

Percent off 52 week high

-7.45%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FFIC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FFIC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.21

2019-09-12

$0.21

2019-06-13

$0.21

2019-03-14

$0.21

2018-12-06

$0.2

2018-09-07

$0.2

2018-06-08

$0.2

2018-03-08

$0.2

2017-12-07

$0.18

2017-09-07

$0.18

2017-06-08

$0.18

2017-03-08

$0.18

2016-12-07

$0.17

2016-09-07

$0.17

2016-06-08

$0.17

2016-03-07

$0.17

2015-12-07

$0.16

2015-09-04

$0.16

2015-06-03

$0.16

2015-03-04

$0.16

2014-12-03

$0.15

2014-09-03

$0.15

2014-06-04

$0.15

2014-03-05

$0.15

2013-12-04

$0.13

2013-09-04

$0.13

2013-06-05

$0.13

2013-03-06

$0.13

2012-12-05

$0.13

2012-09-05

$0.13

2012-06-06

$0.13

2012-03-08

$0.13

2011-12-07

$0.13

2011-09-07

$0.13

2011-06-07

$0.13

2011-03-07

$0.13

2010-12-07

$0.13

2010-09-07

$0.13

2010-06-07

$0.13

2010-03-08

$0.13

2009-12-07

$0.13

2009-09-04

$0.13

2009-06-05

$0.13

2009-03-06

$0.13

2008-12-05

$0.13

2008-09-05

$0.13

2008-06-05

$0.13

2008-03-06

$0.13

2007-12-05

$0.12

2007-09-05

$0.12

2007-06-06

$0.12

2007-03-07

$0.12

2006-12-06

$0.11

2006-09-06

$0.11

2006-06-07

$0.11

2006-03-08

$0.11

2005-12-07

$0.1

2005-09-07

$0.1

2005-06-08

$0.1

2005-03-08

$0.1

2004-12-08

$0.09

2004-09-08

$0.09

2004-06-08

$0.09

2004-03-08

$0.08

2003-11-26

$0.07333333333333333

2003-09-05

$0.07333333333333333

2003-06-06

$0.06666666666666667

2003-03-06

$0.06666666666666667

2002-12-06

$0.06

2002-09-06

$0.06

2002-06-06

$0.06

2002-03-07

$0.06

2001-12-06

$0.05333333333333334

2001-09-06

$0.05333333333333334

2001-06-07

$0.04888888888888889

2001-03-07

$0.04888888888888889

2000-12-07

$0.044444444444444446

2000-09-07

$0.044444444444444446

2000-06-08

$0.044444444444444446

2000-03-08

$0.044444444444444446

1999-12-08

$0.035555555555555556

1999-09-08

$0.035555555555555556

1999-06-08

$0.035555555555555556

1999-03-08

$0.035555555555555556

1998-12-08

$0.02666666666666667

1998-09-08

$0.02666666666666667

1998-06-05

$0.023703703703703703

1998-03-06

$0.023703703703703703

1997-12-08

$0.017777777777777778

1997-09-05

$0.017777777777777778

1997-06-04

$0.017777777777777778

1997-03-06

$0.011851851851851851

1996-12-10

$0.011851851851851851

1996-09-26

$0.011851851851851851

FFIC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FFIC

Metric

FFIC Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.30%

5.00%

5years

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2100

2019-11-26

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2019-08-27

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2019-05-29

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2019-02-26

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-11-20

2018-12-06

2018-12-07

2018-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-08-28

2018-09-07

2018-09-10

2018-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-05-30

2018-06-08

2018-06-11

2018-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-02-27

2018-03-08

2018-03-09

2018-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2017-11-21

2017-12-07

2017-12-08

2017-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2017-08-15

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2017-05-31

2017-06-08

2017-06-12

2017-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2017-03-01

2017-03-08

2017-03-10

2017-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2016-11-29

2016-12-07

2016-12-09

2016-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2016-08-17

2016-09-07

2016-09-09

2016-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2016-05-17

2016-06-08

2016-06-10

2016-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2016-02-23

2016-03-07

2016-03-09

2016-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2015-11-24

2015-12-07

2015-12-09

2015-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2015-08-25

2015-09-04

2015-09-09

2015-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2015-05-19

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

2015-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2015-02-24

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

2015-03-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-11-18

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

2014-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-08-19

2014-09-03

2014-09-05

2014-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-05-20

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

2014-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-02-25

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

2014-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2013-11-21

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

2013-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2013-08-20

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

2013-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2013-05-21

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

2013-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2013-02-26

2013-03-06

2013-03-08

2013-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2012-11-20

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

2012-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2012-08-21

2012-09-05

2012-09-07

2012-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2012-05-15

2012-06-06

2012-06-08

2012-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2012-02-28

2012-03-08

2012-03-12

2012-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2011-11-23

2011-12-07

2011-12-09

2011-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2011-08-16

2011-09-07

2011-09-09

2011-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2011-05-17

2011-06-07

2011-06-09

2011-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2011-02-15

2011-03-07

2011-03-09

2011-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2010-11-16

2010-12-07

2010-12-09

2010-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2010-08-17

2010-09-07

2010-09-09

2010-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2010-05-19

2010-06-07

2010-06-09

2010-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2010-02-23

2010-03-08

2010-03-10

2010-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2009-11-17

2009-12-07

2009-12-09

2009-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2009-08-26

2009-09-04

2009-09-09

2009-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2009-05-20

2009-06-05

2009-06-09

2009-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2009-02-25

2009-03-06

2009-03-10

2009-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2008-11-18

2008-12-05

2008-12-09

2008-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2008-08-19

2008-09-05

2008-09-09

2008-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2008-05-21

2008-06-05

2008-06-09

2008-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2008-02-27

2008-03-06

2008-03-10

2008-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2007-11-21

2007-12-05

2007-12-07

2007-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2007-08-21

2007-09-05

2007-09-07

2007-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2007-05-15

2007-06-06

2007-06-08

2007-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2007-02-27

2007-03-07

2007-03-09

2007-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2006-11-21

2006-12-06

2006-12-08

2006-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2006-08-15

2006-09-06

2006-09-08

2006-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2006-05-16

2006-06-07

2006-06-09

2006-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2006-02-21

2006-03-08

2006-03-10

2006-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-11-22

2005-12-07

2005-12-09

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-08-18

2005-09-07

2005-09-09

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-05-17

2005-06-08

2005-06-10

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-02-22

2005-03-08

2005-03-10

2005-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2004-11-16

2004-12-08

2004-12-10

2004-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2004-08-17

2004-09-08

2004-09-10

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2004-05-19

2004-06-08

2004-06-10

2004-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2004-02-17

2004-03-08

2004-03-10

2004-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

2003-11-18

2003-11-26

2003-12-01

2003-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

2003-08-20

2003-09-05

2003-09-09

2003-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2003-05-21

2003-06-06

2003-06-10

2003-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2003-02-18

2003-03-06

2003-03-10

2003-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2002-11-26

2002-12-06

2002-12-10

2002-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2002-08-20

2002-09-06

2002-09-10

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2002-05-21

2002-06-06

2002-06-10

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2002-02-20

2002-03-07

2002-03-11

2002-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2001-11-20

2001-12-06

2001-12-10

2001-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2001-08-21

2001-09-06

2001-09-10

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0489

2001-05-15

2001-06-07

2001-06-11

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0489

2001-02-21

2001-03-07

2001-03-09

2001-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2000-11-28

2000-12-07

2000-12-11

2000-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2000-08-15

2000-09-07

2000-09-11

2000-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2000-05-16

2000-06-08

2000-06-12

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2000-02-15

2000-03-08

2000-03-10

2000-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0356

1999-11-30

1999-12-08

1999-12-10

1999-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0356

1999-08-17

1999-09-08

1999-09-10

1999-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0356

1999-05-18

1999-06-08

1999-06-10

1999-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0356

1999-02-16

1999-03-08

1999-03-10

1999-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1998-12-01

1998-12-08

1998-12-10

1998-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1998-08-20

1998-09-08

1998-09-10

1998-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0237

1998-05-20

1998-06-05

1998-06-09

1998-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0237

1998-02-17

1998-03-06

1998-03-10

1998-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0178

1997-11-21

1997-12-08

1997-12-10

1997-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0178

1997-08-19

1997-09-05

1997-09-09

1997-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0178

1997-04-18

1997-06-04

1997-06-06

1997-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0119

1997-02-18

1997-03-06

1997-03-10

1997-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0119

1996-11-27

1996-12-10

1996-12-12

1996-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0119

1996-09-18

1996-09-26

1996-09-30

1996-10-15

Initial

Regular

Quarter

Learn more about Flushing Financial Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Savings And Loans

Flushing Financial Corp- (FFIC)-operates as the holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services in New York. As of March 31, 2007, Flushing Financial operated 14 banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Nassau County. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

Market data

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer. 

