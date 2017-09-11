This company provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. It offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides real estate mortgage loans, one- to four-family and multi-family residential loans, construction loans for residential properties and commercial properties, commercial real estate loans, and commercial business loans. In addition, it originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans, including automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. The company has 13 branches in Southern Indiana. First Capital, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is based in Corydon, Indiana.