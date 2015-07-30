Best Dividend Stocks
Dime Bancorp

Stock

DCOM

Price as of:

$20.95 +0.17 +0.82%

Industry

Savings And Loans

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Savings And Loans /

Dime Bancorp (DCOM)

DCOM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.69%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.56

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

48.28%

EPS $1.16

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


DCOM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$20.95

Quote Time

Today's Volume

231,700

Open Price

$21.68

Day's Range

$20.84 - $21.68

Previous Close

$20.78

52 week low / high

$15.94 - $22.5

Percent off 52 week high

-6.89%

DCOM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DCOM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

DCOM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DCOM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-05

$0.14

2019-08-06

$0.14

2019-05-07

$0.14

2019-02-05

$0.14

2018-11-05

$0.14

2018-08-07

$0.14

2018-05-07

$0.14

2018-02-05

$0.14

2017-11-03

$0.14

2017-08-03

$0.14

2017-05-04

$0.14

2017-02-02

$0.14

2016-11-04

$0.14

2016-08-04

$0.14

2016-05-05

$0.14

2016-02-04

$0.14

2015-10-30

$0.14

2015-07-31

$0.14

2015-05-04

$0.14

2015-01-29

$0.14

2014-11-04

$0.14

2014-08-04

$0.14

2014-05-02

$0.14

2014-02-04

$0.14

2013-11-07

$0.14

2013-08-02

$0.14

2013-05-02

$0.14

2013-02-04

$0.14

2012-11-02

$0.14

2012-08-03

$0.14

2012-05-03

$0.14

2012-02-02

$0.14

2011-11-03

$0.14

2011-08-04

$0.14

2011-05-05

$0.14

2011-02-03

$0.14

2010-11-04

$0.14

2010-07-29

$0.14

2010-04-29

$0.14

2010-01-28

$0.14

2009-10-28

$0.14

2009-07-29

$0.14

2009-04-28

$0.14

2009-01-29

$0.14

2008-10-29

$0.14

2008-07-29

$0.14

2008-04-28

$0.14

2008-01-29

$0.14

2007-10-29

$0.14

2007-07-27

$0.14

2007-04-26

$0.14

2007-01-29

$0.14

2006-10-30

$0.14

2006-08-02

$0.14

2006-04-27

$0.14

2006-01-27

$0.14

2005-10-28

$0.14

2005-07-28

$0.14

2005-04-28

$0.14

2005-01-27

$0.14

2004-10-28

$0.14

2004-07-28

$0.14

2004-04-28

$0.14

2004-01-28

$0.13333333333333333

2003-10-28

$0.11333333333333333

2003-07-29

$0.11333333333333333

2003-04-28

$0.09333333333333334

2003-01-28

$0.09333333333333334

2002-10-29

$0.08

2002-07-29

$0.08

2002-04-26

$0.06666666666666667

2002-01-25

$0.06666666666666667

2001-10-26

$0.06666666666666667

2001-07-26

$0.056296296296296296

2001-04-26

$0.056296296296296296

2001-01-26

$0.056296296296296296

2000-10-27

$0.056296296296296296

2000-07-26

$0.056296296296296296

2000-04-26

$0.05037037037037037

2000-01-24

$0.05037037037037037

1999-10-27

$0.05037037037037037

1999-07-28

$0.044444444444444446

1999-04-28

$0.044444444444444446

1999-01-27

$0.04148148148148148

1998-10-21

$0.035555555555555556

1998-07-29

$0.02962962962962963

1998-04-22

$0.02666666666666667

1998-01-28

$0.023703703703703703

1997-10-27

$0.017777777777777778

1997-05-29

$0.013333333333333334

DCOM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

DCOM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DCOM

Metric

DCOM Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is very high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

DCOM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

DCOM

DCOM

DCOM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DCOM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

DCOM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1400

2019-10-24

2019-11-05

2019-11-06

2019-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2019-07-25

2019-08-06

2019-08-07

2019-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2019-04-26

2019-05-07

2019-05-08

2019-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2019-01-24

2019-02-05

2019-02-06

2019-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-10-26

2018-11-05

2018-11-06

2018-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-07-26

2018-08-07

2018-08-08

2018-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-04-26

2018-05-07

2018-05-08

2018-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-01-25

2018-02-05

2018-02-06

2018-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-10-26

2017-11-03

2017-11-06

2017-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-07-27

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

2017-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-04-27

2017-05-04

2017-05-08

2017-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-01-26

2017-02-02

2017-02-06

2017-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2016-10-27

2016-11-04

2016-11-08

2016-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2016-07-28

2016-08-04

2016-08-08

2016-08-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2016-04-28

2016-05-05

2016-05-09

2016-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2016-01-27

2016-02-04

2016-02-08

2016-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2015-10-20

2015-10-30

2015-11-03

2015-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2015-07-23

2015-07-31

2015-08-04

2015-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2015-04-23

2015-05-04

2015-05-06

2015-05-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2015-01-21

2015-01-29

2015-02-02

2015-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2014-10-23

2014-11-04

2014-11-06

2014-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2014-07-24

2014-08-04

2014-08-06

2014-08-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2014-04-24

2014-05-02

2014-05-06

2014-05-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2014-01-23

2014-02-04

2014-02-06

2014-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2013-10-30

2013-11-07

2013-11-12

2013-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2013-07-25

2013-08-02

2013-08-06

2013-08-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2013-04-25

2013-05-02

2013-05-06

2013-05-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2013-01-23

2013-02-04

2013-02-06

2013-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2012-10-25

2012-11-02

2012-11-06

2012-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2012-07-26

2012-08-03

2012-08-07

2012-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2012-04-26

2012-05-03

2012-05-07

2012-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2012-01-26

2012-02-02

2012-02-06

2012-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2011-10-27

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

2011-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2011-07-28

2011-08-04

2011-08-08

2011-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2011-04-28

2011-05-05

2011-05-09

2011-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2011-01-28

2011-02-03

2011-02-07

2011-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2010-10-28

2010-11-04

2010-11-08

2010-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2010-07-22

2010-07-29

2010-08-02

2010-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2010-04-22

2010-04-29

2010-05-03

2010-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2010-01-21

2010-01-28

2010-02-01

2010-02-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2009-10-15

2009-10-28

2009-10-30

2009-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2009-07-16

2009-07-29

2009-07-31

2009-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2009-04-20

2009-04-28

2009-04-30

2009-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2009-01-22

2009-01-29

2009-02-02

2009-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-10-16

2008-10-29

2008-10-31

2008-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-07-17

2008-07-29

2008-07-31

2008-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-04-17

2008-04-28

2008-04-30

2008-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-01-17

2008-01-29

2008-01-31

2008-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2007-10-18

2007-10-29

2007-10-31

2007-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2007-07-19

2007-07-27

2007-07-31

2007-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2007-04-19

2007-04-26

2007-04-30

2007-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2007-01-18

2007-01-29

2007-01-31

2007-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2006-10-19

2006-10-30

2006-11-01

2006-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2006-07-26

2006-08-02

2006-08-04

2006-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2006-04-21

2006-04-27

2006-05-01

2006-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2006-01-19

2006-01-27

2006-01-31

2006-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2005-10-20

2005-10-28

2005-11-01

2005-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2005-07-21

2005-07-28

2005-08-01

2005-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2005-04-21

2005-04-28

2005-05-02

2005-05-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2005-01-20

2005-01-27

2005-01-31

2005-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2004-10-21

2004-10-28

2004-11-01

2004-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2004-07-15

2004-07-28

2004-07-30

2004-08-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2004-04-15

2004-04-28

2004-04-30

2004-05-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2004-01-23

2004-01-28

2004-01-30

2004-02-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2003-10-16

2003-10-28

2003-10-30

2003-11-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2003-07-17

2003-07-29

2003-07-31

2003-08-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2003-04-21

2003-04-28

2003-04-30

2003-05-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2003-01-16

2003-01-28

2003-01-30

2003-02-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2002-10-17

2002-10-29

2002-10-31

2002-11-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2002-07-18

2002-07-29

2002-07-31

2002-08-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2002-04-18

2002-04-26

2002-04-30

2002-05-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2002-01-17

2002-01-25

2002-01-29

2002-02-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2001-10-18

2001-10-26

2001-10-30

2001-11-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0563

2001-07-19

2001-07-26

2001-07-30

2001-08-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0563

2001-04-19

2001-04-26

2001-04-30

2001-05-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0563

2001-01-18

2001-01-26

2001-01-30

2001-02-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0563

2000-10-19

2000-10-27

2000-10-31

2000-11-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0563

2000-07-20

2000-07-26

2000-07-28

2000-08-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0504

2000-04-18

2000-04-26

2000-04-28

2000-05-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0504

2000-01-20

2000-01-24

2000-01-25

2000-02-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0504

1999-10-14

1999-10-27

1999-10-29

1999-11-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

1999-07-15

1999-07-28

1999-07-30

1999-08-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

1999-04-15

1999-04-28

1999-04-30

1999-05-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0415

1999-01-14

1999-01-27

1999-01-29

1999-02-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0356

1998-10-08

1998-10-21

1998-10-23

1998-11-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0296

1998-07-17

1998-07-29

1998-07-31

1998-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1998-04-09

1998-04-22

1998-04-24

1998-05-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0237

1998-01-15

1998-01-28

1998-01-30

1998-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0178

1997-10-09

1997-10-27

1997-10-29

1997-11-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

1997-05-15

1997-05-29

1997-06-02

1997-06-27

Initial

Regular

Quarter

DCOM

Investor Resources

Learn more about Dime Bancorp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

DCOM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Savings And Loans

Dime Bancorp- (DCOM)-The Company had $3.50 billion in consolidated assets as of December 31, 2007, and is the parent company of the Bank. The Bank was founded in 1864, is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, and currently has twenty-one branches located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Nassau County, New York.

