Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Tanger Factory Outlet

Stock

SKT

Price as of:

$7.15 +0.71 +11.02%

Industry

Reit Retail

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Reit Retail /

Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT)

SKT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

22.20%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.43

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

216.86%

EPS $0.66

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

27 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SKT DARS™ Rating

SKT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$7.15

Quote Time

Today's Volume

7,283,900

Open Price

$6.9

Day's Range

$6.81 - $8.48

Previous Close

$6.44

52 week low / high

$4.05 - $20.3

Percent off 52 week high

-64.78%

SKT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.3575

Dividend Shot Clock®

APR 29

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.3575

2020-01-27

2020-04-29

2020-04-30

2020-05-15

Regular

SKT

Compare SKT to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Financial Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.8 4.69% 66.54% 2.63% 8
locked locked 3.4 4.62% 46.10% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.2 3.50% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.6 3.36% 45.06% 20.51% 8
locked locked 4.2 2.98% 59.36% 19.01% 7
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade SKT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SKT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SKT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-04-29

$0.3575

2020-01-30

$0.355

2019-10-30

$0.355

2019-07-30

$0.355

2019-04-29

$0.355

2019-01-30

$0.35

2018-10-30

$0.35

2018-07-30

$0.35

2018-04-27

$0.35

2018-01-30

$0.3425

2017-10-30

$0.3425

2017-07-27

$0.3425

2017-04-26

$0.3425

2017-01-27

$0.325

2016-10-27

$0.325

2016-07-27

$0.325

2016-04-27

$0.325

2016-01-27

$0.285

2015-10-28

$0.285

2015-07-28

$0.285

2015-04-28

$0.285

2015-01-28

$0.24

2014-10-28

$0.24

2014-07-28

$0.24

2014-04-28

$0.24

2014-01-28

$0.225

2013-10-28

$0.225

2013-07-26

$0.225

2013-04-26

$0.225

2013-01-28

$0.21

2012-10-26

$0.21

2012-07-26

$0.21

2012-04-26

$0.21

2012-01-26

$0.2

2011-10-26

$0.2

2011-07-27

$0.2

2011-04-27

$0.2

2011-01-27

$0.19375

2010-10-27

$0.19375

2010-07-28

$0.19375

2010-04-28

$0.19375

2010-01-27

$0.19125

2009-10-28

$0.19125

2009-07-28

$0.19125

2009-04-28

$0.19125

2009-01-28

$0.19

2008-10-29

$0.19

2008-07-28

$0.19

2008-04-28

$0.19

2008-01-29

$0.18

2007-10-29

$0.18

2007-07-27

$0.18

2007-04-26

$0.18

2007-01-29

$0.17

2006-10-27

$0.17

2006-07-27

$0.17

2006-04-26

$0.17

2006-01-27

$0.16125

2005-10-27

$0.16125

2005-07-27

$0.16125

2005-04-27

$0.16125

2005-01-27

$0.15625

2004-10-27

$0.15625

2004-07-28

$0.15625

2004-04-28

$0.15625

2004-01-28

$0.15375

2003-10-29

$0.15375

2003-07-29

$0.15375

2003-04-28

$0.15375

2003-01-29

$0.153125

2002-10-29

$0.153125

2002-07-29

$0.153125

2002-04-26

$0.153125

2002-01-29

$0.1525

2001-10-29

$0.1525

2001-07-27

$0.1525

2001-04-26

$0.1525

2001-01-29

$0.151875

2000-10-27

$0.151875

2000-07-27

$0.151875

2000-04-26

$0.151875

2000-01-27

$0.15125

1999-10-27

$0.15125

1999-07-28

$0.15125

1999-04-28

$0.15125

1999-01-27

$0.15

1998-10-28

$0.15

1998-07-28

$0.15

1998-04-28

$0.15

1998-01-28

$0.1375

1997-10-22

$0.1375

1997-07-23

$0.1375

1997-04-23

$0.1375

1997-01-22

$0.13

1996-10-23

$0.13

1996-07-24

$0.13

1996-04-24

$0.13

1996-01-24

$0.125

1995-10-25

$0.125

1995-07-26

$0.125

1995-04-24

$0.125

1993-07-28

$0.00715

SKT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SKT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SKT

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

SKT Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

SKT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

1.87%

1.06%

27years

SKT

News
SKT

Research
SKT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SKT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1993

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SKT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3575

2020-01-27

2020-04-29

2020-04-30

2020-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2020-01-09

2020-01-30

2020-01-31

2020-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2019-10-10

2019-10-30

2019-10-31

2019-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2019-07-11

2019-07-30

2019-07-31

2019-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2019-02-13

2019-04-29

2019-04-30

2019-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2019-01-10

2019-01-30

2019-01-31

2019-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-10-11

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

2018-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-07-12

2018-07-30

2018-07-31

2018-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-04-12

2018-04-27

2018-04-30

2018-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3425

2018-01-11

2018-01-30

2018-01-31

2018-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3425

2017-10-05

2017-10-30

2017-10-31

2017-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3425

2017-07-06

2017-07-27

2017-07-31

2017-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3425

2017-04-06

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

2017-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2017-01-06

2017-01-27

2017-01-31

2017-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2016-10-06

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

2016-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2016-07-08

2016-07-27

2016-07-29

2016-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2016-04-07

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

2016-05-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2016-01-07

2016-01-27

2016-01-29

2016-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2015-10-08

2015-10-28

2015-10-30

2015-11-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2015-07-09

2015-07-28

2015-07-30

2015-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2015-04-01

2015-04-28

2015-04-30

2015-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2015-01-08

2015-01-28

2015-01-30

2015-02-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2014-10-09

2014-10-28

2014-10-30

2014-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2014-07-10

2014-07-28

2014-07-30

2014-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2014-04-10

2014-04-28

2014-04-30

2014-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2014-01-09

2014-01-28

2014-01-30

2014-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2013-10-10

2013-10-28

2013-10-30

2013-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2013-07-11

2013-07-26

2013-07-30

2013-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2013-04-04

2013-04-26

2013-04-30

2013-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2013-01-03

2013-01-28

2013-01-30

2013-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2012-10-04

2012-10-26

2012-10-30

2012-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2012-07-05

2012-07-26

2012-07-30

2012-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2012-04-05

2012-04-26

2012-04-30

2012-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-01-05

2012-01-26

2012-01-30

2012-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-10-06

2011-10-26

2011-10-28

2011-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-07-07

2011-07-27

2011-07-29

2011-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-04-07

2011-04-27

2011-04-29

2011-05-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1938

2011-01-05

2011-01-27

2011-01-31

2011-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1938

2010-10-07

2010-10-27

2010-10-29

2010-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1938

2010-07-08

2010-07-28

2010-07-30

2010-08-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1938

2010-04-08

2010-04-28

2010-04-30

2010-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1913

2010-01-07

2010-01-27

2010-01-29

2010-02-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1913

2009-10-08

2009-10-28

2009-10-30

2009-11-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1913

2009-07-09

2009-07-28

2009-07-30

2009-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1913

2009-04-09

2009-04-28

2009-04-30

2009-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2009-01-09

2009-01-28

2009-01-30

2009-02-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2008-10-09

2008-10-29

2008-10-31

2008-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2008-07-10

2008-07-28

2008-07-30

2008-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2008-04-10

2008-04-28

2008-04-30

2008-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2008-01-10

2008-01-29

2008-01-31

2008-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2007-10-11

2007-10-29

2007-10-31

2007-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2007-07-12

2007-07-27

2007-07-31

2007-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2007-04-12

2007-04-26

2007-04-30

2007-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2007-01-11

2007-01-29

2007-01-31

2007-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2006-10-12

2006-10-27

2006-10-31

2006-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2006-07-13

2006-07-27

2006-07-31

2006-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2006-04-13

2006-04-26

2006-04-28

2006-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1613

2006-01-12

2006-01-27

2006-01-31

2006-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1613

2005-10-13

2005-10-27

2005-10-31

2005-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1613

2005-07-14

2005-07-27

2005-07-29

2005-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1613

2005-03-01

2005-04-27

2005-04-29

2005-05-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1563

2005-01-13

2005-01-27

2005-01-31

2005-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1563

2004-10-14

2004-10-27

2004-10-29

2004-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1563

2004-07-15

2004-07-28

2004-07-30

2004-08-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1563

2004-04-15

2004-04-28

2004-04-30

2004-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1538

2004-01-15

2004-01-28

2004-01-30

2004-02-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1538

2003-10-09

2003-10-29

2003-10-31

2003-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1538

2003-07-10

2003-07-29

2003-07-31

2003-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1538

2003-04-10

2003-04-28

2003-04-30

2003-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1531

2003-01-09

2003-01-29

2003-01-31

2003-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1531

2002-10-10

2002-10-29

2002-10-31

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1531

2002-07-11

2002-07-29

2002-07-31

2002-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1531

2002-04-11

2002-04-26

2002-04-30

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1525

2002-01-10

2002-01-29

2002-01-31

2002-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1525

2001-10-11

2001-10-29

2001-10-31

2001-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1525

2001-07-12

2001-07-27

2001-07-31

2001-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1525

2001-04-12

2001-04-26

2001-04-30

2001-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1519

2001-01-11

2001-01-29

2001-01-31

2001-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1519

2000-10-12

2000-10-27

2000-10-31

2000-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1519

2000-07-13

2000-07-27

2000-07-31

2000-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1519

2000-04-13

2000-04-26

2000-04-28

2000-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1513

2000-01-13

2000-01-27

2000-01-31

2000-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1513

1999-10-07

1999-10-27

1999-10-29

1999-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1513

1999-07-08

1999-07-28

1999-07-30

1999-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1513

1999-04-08

1999-04-28

1999-04-30

1999-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1999-01-07

1999-01-27

1999-01-29

1999-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-10-07

1998-10-28

1998-10-30

1998-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-07-09

1998-07-28

1998-07-30

1998-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-04-09

1998-04-28

1998-04-30

1998-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1998-01-08

1998-01-28

1998-01-30

1998-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1997-10-09

1997-10-22

1997-10-24

1997-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1997-07-10

1997-07-23

1997-07-25

1997-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1997-04-10

1997-04-23

1997-04-25

1997-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1997-01-10

1997-01-22

1997-01-24

1997-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1996-10-11

1996-10-23

1996-10-25

1996-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1996-07-12

1996-07-24

1996-07-26

1996-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1996-04-12

1996-04-24

1996-04-26

1996-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1996-01-11

1996-01-24

1996-01-26

1996-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1995-10-13

1995-10-25

1995-10-27

1995-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1995-07-14

1995-07-26

1995-07-28

1995-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1995-04-13

1995-04-24

1995-04-28

1995-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0072

1993-07-23

1993-07-28

1993-08-03

1993-08-16

Initial

Regular

Quarter

SKT

Investor Resources

Learn more about Tanger Factory Outlet on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SKT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Retail

Tanger Factory Outlet- (SKT)-The company currently owns 29 centers in 21 states coast to coast, totaling approximately 8.4 million square feet of gross leasable area. Tanger also owns a 50% interest in two centers containing approximately 667,000 square feet. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X