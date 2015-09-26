Best Dividend Stocks
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp

Stock

ROIC

Price as of:

$17.32 -0.01 -0.06%

Industry

Reit Retail

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC)

ROIC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.58%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.79

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

221.14%

EPS $0.36

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ROIC DARS™ Rating

ROIC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$17.32

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,430,200

Open Price

$17.37

Day's Range

$17.29 - $17.43

Previous Close

$17.33

52 week low / high

$15.44 - $19.18

Percent off 52 week high

-9.70%

ROIC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ROIC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

ROIC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ROIC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.197

2019-09-11

$0.197

2019-06-12

$0.197

2019-03-13

$0.197

2018-12-13

$0.195

2018-09-12

$0.195

2018-06-13

$0.195

2018-03-14

$0.195

2017-12-13

$0.1875

2017-09-13

$0.1875

2017-06-13

$0.1875

2017-03-14

$0.1875

2016-12-13

$0.18

2016-09-13

$0.18

2016-06-13

$0.18

2016-03-14

$0.18

2015-12-11

$0.17

2015-09-11

$0.17

2015-06-12

$0.17

2015-03-12

$0.17

2014-12-11

$0.16

2014-09-11

$0.16

2014-06-11

$0.16

2014-03-12

$0.16

2013-12-12

$0.15

2013-09-12

$0.15

2013-06-12

$0.15

2013-03-13

$0.15

2012-11-09

$0.14

2012-08-10

$0.14

2012-05-14

$0.13

2012-02-27

$0.12

2011-11-09

$0.12

2011-08-29

$0.1

2011-05-26

$0.09

2011-03-11

$0.08

2010-11-23

$0.06

2010-08-24

$0.06

2010-05-24

$0.06

ROIC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ROIC

Metric

ROIC Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

ROIC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.05%

1.03%

9years

ROIC

News
ROIC

Research
ROIC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ROIC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

ROIC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1970

2019-10-29

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1970

2019-07-24

2019-09-11

2019-09-12

2019-09-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1970

2019-04-24

2019-06-12

2019-06-13

2019-06-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1970

2019-02-19

2019-03-13

2019-03-14

2019-03-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2018-10-23

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2018-07-25

2018-09-12

2018-09-13

2018-09-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2018-04-25

2018-06-13

2018-06-14

2018-06-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2018-02-20

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2017-10-24

2017-12-13

2017-12-14

2017-12-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2017-07-26

2017-09-13

2017-09-14

2017-09-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2017-04-25

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2017-02-22

2017-03-14

2017-03-16

2017-03-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-10-25

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-07-27

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-04-27

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-06-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-02-23

2016-03-14

2016-03-16

2016-03-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2015-10-27

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2015-07-29

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-09-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2015-03-30

2015-06-12

2015-06-16

2015-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2015-02-24

2015-03-12

2015-03-16

2015-03-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-10-29

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-07-30

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-04-30

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-06-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-02-21

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-10-30

2013-12-12

2013-12-16

2013-12-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-07-31

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-05-01

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-02-19

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2012-10-31

2012-11-09

2012-11-14

2012-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2012-07-31

2012-08-10

2012-08-14

2012-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2012-05-02

2012-05-14

2012-05-16

2012-05-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-02-23

2012-02-27

2012-02-29

2012-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2011-11-03

2011-11-09

2011-11-14

2011-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-08-03

2011-08-29

2011-08-31

2011-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2011-05-04

2011-05-26

2011-05-31

2011-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2011-02-23

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2010-11-03

2010-11-23

2010-11-26

2010-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2010-08-04

2010-08-24

2010-08-26

2010-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2010-05-05

2010-05-24

2010-05-26

2010-06-15

Initial, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

ROIC

Investor Resources

ROIC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Retail

This company engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers in the eastern and western regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2011, its portfolio consisted of 30 owned retail properties totaling approximately 3.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The company is based in San Diego, California with additional offices in New York City; Rancho Cordova, California; West Linn, Oregon; and Federal Way, Washington.

