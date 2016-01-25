Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

National Retail Properties

Stock

NNN

Price as of:

$51.97 -0.3 -0.57%

Industry

Reit Retail

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Reit Retail /

National Retail Properties (NNN)

NNN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.02%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.06

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

128.15%

EPS $1.61

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NNN DARS™ Rating

NNN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$51.97

Quote Time

Today's Volume

601,700

Open Price

$52.52

Day's Range

$51.8 - $52.71

Previous Close

$52.27

52 week low / high

$45.45 - $59.26

Percent off 52 week high

-12.30%

NNN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NNN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade NNN's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
NNN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NNN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-30

$0.515

2019-07-30

$0.515

2019-04-29

$0.5

2019-01-30

$0.5

2018-10-30

$0.5

2018-07-30

$0.5

2018-04-27

$0.475

2018-01-30

$0.475

2017-10-30

$0.475

2017-07-27

$0.475

2017-04-26

$0.455

2017-01-27

$0.455

2016-10-27

$0.455

2016-07-27

$0.455

2016-04-27

$0.435

2016-01-27

$0.435

2015-10-28

$0.435

2015-07-29

$0.435

2015-04-28

$0.42

2015-01-28

$0.42

2014-10-29

$0.42

2014-07-29

$0.42

2014-04-28

$0.405

2014-01-29

$0.405

2013-10-29

$0.405

2013-07-29

$0.405

2013-04-26

$0.395

2013-01-29

$0.395

2012-10-29

$0.395

2012-07-27

$0.395

2012-04-26

$0.385

2012-01-27

$0.385

2011-10-27

$0.385

2011-07-27

$0.385

2011-04-27

$0.38

2011-01-27

$0.38

2010-10-27

$0.38

2010-07-28

$0.38

2010-04-28

$0.375

2010-01-27

$0.375

2009-10-28

$0.375

2009-07-29

$0.375

2009-04-28

$0.375

2009-01-28

$0.375

2008-10-29

$0.375

2008-07-29

$0.375

2008-04-28

$0.375

2008-01-29

$0.355

2007-10-29

$0.355

2007-07-27

$0.355

2007-04-26

$0.355

2007-01-29

$0.335

2006-10-27

$0.335

2006-07-27

$0.335

2006-04-26

$0.325

2006-01-27

$0.325

2005-10-27

$0.325

2005-07-27

$0.325

2005-04-27

$0.325

2005-01-27

$0.325

2004-10-27

$0.325

2004-07-28

$0.325

2004-04-28

$0.32

2004-01-28

$0.32

2003-10-29

$0.32

2003-07-29

$0.32

2003-04-28

$0.32

2003-01-29

$0.32

2002-10-29

$0.32

2002-07-29

$0.32

2002-04-26

$0.315

2002-01-29

$0.315

2001-10-29

$0.315

2001-07-27

$0.315

2001-04-26

$0.315

2001-01-29

$0.315

2000-10-27

$0.315

2000-07-27

$0.31

2000-04-26

$0.31

2000-01-27

$0.31

1999-10-27

$0.31

1999-07-28

$0.31

1999-04-28

$0.31

1999-01-27

$0.31

1998-10-28

$0.31

1998-07-29

$0.31

1998-04-28

$0.31

1998-01-28

$0.3

1997-10-29

$0.3

1997-07-29

$0.3

1997-04-28

$0.3

1997-01-29

$0.3

1996-10-29

$0.3

1996-07-29

$0.3

1996-04-26

$0.29

1996-01-10

$0.29

1995-10-13

$0.29

1995-07-27

$0.29

1995-04-24

$0.29

NNN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
NNN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NNN

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

NNN Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

NNN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.99%

5.64%

9years

NNN

News
NNN

Research
NNN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NNN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

NNN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5150

2019-10-15

2019-10-30

2019-10-31

2019-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5150

2019-07-15

2019-07-30

2019-07-31

2019-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2019-04-15

2019-04-29

2019-04-30

2019-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2019-01-15

2019-01-30

2019-01-31

2019-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-10-15

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

2018-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-07-16

2018-07-30

2018-07-31

2018-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2018-04-16

2018-04-27

2018-04-30

2018-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2018-01-16

2018-01-30

2018-01-31

2018-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2017-10-16

2017-10-30

2017-10-31

2017-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2017-07-14

2017-07-27

2017-07-31

2017-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2017-04-13

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

2017-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2017-01-17

2017-01-27

2017-01-31

2017-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2016-10-14

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

2016-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2016-07-15

2016-07-27

2016-07-29

2016-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4350

2016-04-15

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

2016-05-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4350

2016-01-15

2016-01-27

2016-01-29

2016-02-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4350

2015-10-15

2015-10-28

2015-10-30

2015-11-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4350

2015-07-15

2015-07-29

2015-07-31

2015-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2015-04-15

2015-04-28

2015-04-30

2015-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2015-01-15

2015-01-28

2015-01-30

2015-02-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2014-10-15

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

2014-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2014-07-15

2014-07-29

2014-07-31

2014-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2014-04-15

2014-04-28

2014-04-30

2014-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2014-01-15

2014-01-29

2014-01-31

2014-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2013-10-15

2013-10-29

2013-10-31

2013-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2013-07-15

2013-07-29

2013-07-31

2013-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2013-04-15

2013-04-26

2013-04-30

2013-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2013-01-15

2013-01-29

2013-01-31

2013-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2012-10-15

2012-10-29

2012-10-31

2012-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2012-07-16

2012-07-27

2012-07-31

2012-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2012-04-16

2012-04-26

2012-04-30

2012-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2012-01-13

2012-01-27

2012-01-31

2012-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2011-10-14

2011-10-27

2011-10-31

2011-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2011-07-15

2011-07-27

2011-07-29

2011-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2011-04-15

2011-04-27

2011-04-29

2011-05-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2011-01-14

2011-01-27

2011-01-31

2011-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2010-10-15

2010-10-27

2010-10-29

2010-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2010-07-15

2010-07-28

2010-07-30

2010-08-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2010-04-15

2010-04-28

2010-04-30

2010-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2010-01-15

2010-01-27

2010-01-29

2010-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2009-10-15

2009-10-28

2009-10-30

2009-11-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2009-07-15

2009-07-29

2009-07-31

2009-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2009-04-15

2009-04-28

2009-04-30

2009-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2009-01-15

2009-01-28

2009-01-30

2009-02-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2008-10-15

2008-10-29

2008-10-31

2008-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2008-07-15

2008-07-29

2008-07-31

2008-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2008-04-15

2008-04-28

2008-04-30

2008-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2008-01-15

2008-01-29

2008-01-31

2008-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2007-10-15

2007-10-29

2007-10-31

2007-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2007-07-13

2007-07-27

2007-07-31

2007-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2007-04-12

2007-04-26

2007-04-30

2007-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2007-01-12

2007-01-29

2007-01-31

2007-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2006-10-13

2006-10-27

2006-10-31

2006-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2006-07-14

2006-07-27

2006-07-31

2006-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2006-04-14

2006-04-26

2006-04-28

2006-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2006-01-17

2006-01-27

2006-01-31

2006-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2005-10-14

2005-10-27

2005-10-31

2005-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2005-07-15

2005-07-27

2005-07-29

2005-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2005-04-15

2005-04-27

2005-04-29

2005-05-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2005-01-14

2005-01-27

2005-01-31

2005-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2004-10-15

2004-10-27

2004-10-29

2004-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2004-07-14

2004-07-28

2004-07-30

2004-08-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2004-04-14

2004-04-28

2004-04-30

2004-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2004-01-16

2004-01-28

2004-01-30

2004-02-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2003-10-15

2003-10-29

2003-10-31

2003-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2003-07-15

2003-07-29

2003-07-31

2003-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2003-04-15

2003-04-28

2003-04-30

2003-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2003-01-16

2003-01-29

2003-01-31

2003-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2002-10-15

2002-10-29

2002-10-31

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2002-07-15

2002-07-29

2002-07-31

2002-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2002-04-15

2002-04-26

2002-04-30

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2002-01-15

2002-01-29

2002-01-31

2002-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2001-10-15

2001-10-29

2001-10-31

2001-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2001-07-17

2001-07-27

2001-07-31

2001-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2001-04-19

2001-04-26

2001-04-30

2001-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2001-01-16

2001-01-29

2001-01-31

2001-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2000-10-13

2000-10-27

2000-10-31

2000-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2000-07-17

2000-07-27

2000-07-31

2000-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2000-04-14

2000-04-26

2000-04-28

2000-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2000-01-14

2000-01-27

2000-01-31

2000-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1999-10-13

1999-10-27

1999-10-29

1999-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1999-07-14

1999-07-28

1999-07-30

1999-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1999-04-16

1999-04-28

1999-04-30

1999-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1999-01-15

1999-01-27

1999-01-29

1999-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1998-10-13

1998-10-28

1998-10-30

1998-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1998-07-14

1998-07-29

1998-07-31

1998-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1998-04-16

1998-04-28

1998-04-30

1998-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1998-01-16

1998-01-28

1998-01-30

1998-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1997-10-15

1997-10-29

1997-10-31

1997-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1997-07-14

1997-07-29

1997-07-31

1997-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1997-04-14

1997-04-28

1997-04-30

1997-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1997-01-16

1997-01-29

1997-01-31

1997-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1996-10-11

1996-10-29

1996-10-31

1996-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1996-07-16

1996-07-29

1996-07-31

1996-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

1996-04-10

1996-04-26

1996-04-30

1996-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

1996-01-02

1996-01-10

1996-01-15

1996-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

1995-09-29

1995-10-13

1995-10-17

1995-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

1995-07-14

1995-07-27

1995-07-31

1995-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

1995-04-12

1995-04-24

1995-04-28

1995-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

NNN

Investor Resources

Learn more about National Retail Properties on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

NNN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Retail

National Retail Properties- (NNN)- acquires, owns, and invests in properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases. As of December 31, 2008, NNN owned 1,005 Investment Properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 11.3 million square feet, located in 44 states. National Retail Properties was founded in August 1984 and is based in Orlando, Florida. As a REIT, capital gains are factored differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X