Hospitality Properties Trust

Stock

HPT

Price as of:

$25.28 +0.1 +0.4%

Industry

Reit Retail

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

HPT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

9.13%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.16

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

116.13%

EPS $1.86

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HPT DARS™ Rating

HPT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.28

Quote Time

Today's Volume

859,100

Open Price

$25.28

Day's Range

$25.15 - $25.49

Previous Close

$25.18

52 week low / high

$22.47 - $28.88

Percent off 52 week high

-12.47%

HPT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HPT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade HPT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
HPT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HPT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-07-26

$0.54

2019-04-26

$0.54

2019-01-25

$0.53

2018-10-26

$0.53

2018-07-27

$0.53

2018-04-27

$0.53

2018-01-26

$0.52

2017-10-20

$0.52

2017-07-20

$0.52

2017-04-19

$0.52

2017-01-19

$0.51

2016-10-19

$0.51

2016-07-20

$0.51

2016-04-21

$0.51

2016-01-20

$0.5

2015-10-21

$0.5

2015-07-22

$0.5

2015-04-22

$0.5

2015-01-21

$0.49

2014-10-22

$0.49

2014-07-23

$0.49

2014-04-23

$0.49

2014-01-09

$0.48

2013-10-23

$0.48

2013-07-24

$0.47

2013-04-24

$0.47

2013-01-29

$0.47

2012-10-18

$0.47

2012-07-25

$0.45

2012-04-24

$0.45

2012-01-25

$0.45

2011-10-24

$0.45

2011-07-07

$0.45

2011-04-27

$0.45

2011-01-26

$0.45

2010-10-27

$0.45

2010-07-28

$0.45

2010-04-28

$0.45

2010-01-21

$0.45

2009-01-16

$0.77

2008-10-10

$0.77

2008-07-30

$0.77

2008-04-11

$0.77

2008-01-10

$0.77

2007-10-17

$0.77

2007-07-10

$0.76

2007-04-12

$0.76

2007-01-11

$0.74

2006-10-12

$0.74

2006-07-12

$0.74

2006-04-10

$0.73

2006-01-25

$0.73

2005-10-19

$0.73

2005-07-19

$0.72

2005-04-15

$0.72

2004-12-28

$0.72

2004-10-20

$0.72

2004-07-20

$0.72

2004-04-30

$0.72

2003-12-29

$0.72

2003-10-24

$0.72

2003-07-21

$0.72

2003-04-21

$0.72

2003-01-21

$0.72

2002-10-23

$0.72

2002-07-22

$0.72

2002-04-22

$0.71

2002-01-16

$0.71

2001-10-23

$0.71

2001-07-03

$0.71

2001-04-19

$0.7

2001-01-17

$0.7

2000-10-17

$0.7

2000-07-18

$0.69

2000-04-19

$0.69

2000-01-13

$0.69

1999-10-18

$0.69

1999-07-23

$0.69

1999-04-16

$0.68

1998-12-29

$0.67

1998-10-21

$0.66

1998-07-17

$0.65

1998-04-17

$0.64

1997-12-29

$0.63

1997-10-22

$0.62

1997-07-17

$0.61

1997-04-11

$0.59

1996-12-27

$0.503

1996-10-18

$0.503

1996-07-18

$0.495

1996-04-17

$0.495

1995-12-20

$0.55

1995-10-11

$0.24

HPT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
HPT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HPT

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

HPT Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

HPT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.09%

2.37%

7years

HPT

News
HPT

Research
HPT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HPT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

HPT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5400

2019-07-18

2019-07-26

2019-07-29

2019-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2019-04-18

2019-04-26

2019-04-29

2019-05-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2019-01-18

2019-01-25

2019-01-28

2019-02-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2018-10-18

2018-10-26

2018-10-29

2018-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2018-07-19

2018-07-27

2018-07-30

2018-08-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2018-04-19

2018-04-27

2018-04-30

2018-05-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2018-01-19

2018-01-26

2018-01-29

2018-02-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2017-10-12

2017-10-20

2017-10-23

2017-11-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2017-07-12

2017-07-20

2017-07-24

2017-08-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2017-04-11

2017-04-19

2017-04-21

2017-05-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2017-01-13

2017-01-19

2017-01-23

2017-02-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2016-10-11

2016-10-19

2016-10-21

2016-11-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2016-07-12

2016-07-20

2016-07-22

2016-08-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2016-04-13

2016-04-21

2016-04-25

2016-05-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2016-01-11

2016-01-20

2016-01-22

2016-02-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-10-13

2015-10-21

2015-10-23

2015-11-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-07-13

2015-07-22

2015-07-24

2015-08-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-04-13

2015-04-22

2015-04-24

2015-05-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2015-01-12

2015-01-21

2015-01-23

2015-02-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2014-10-13

2014-10-22

2014-10-24

2014-11-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2014-07-10

2014-07-23

2014-07-25

2014-08-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2014-04-08

2014-04-23

2014-04-25

2014-05-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2014-01-03

2014-01-09

2014-01-13

2014-02-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2013-10-10

2013-10-23

2013-10-25

2013-11-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2013-07-10

2013-07-24

2013-07-26

2013-08-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2013-04-10

2013-04-24

2013-04-26

2013-05-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2013-01-10

2013-01-29

2013-01-31

2013-02-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2012-10-09

2012-10-18

2012-10-22

2012-11-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2012-07-09

2012-07-25

2012-07-27

2012-08-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2012-04-09

2012-04-24

2012-04-26

2012-05-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2012-01-11

2012-01-25

2012-01-27

2012-02-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2011-10-12

2011-10-24

2011-10-26

2011-11-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2011-07-01

2011-07-07

2011-07-11

2011-08-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2011-04-15

2011-04-27

2011-04-29

2011-05-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2011-01-14

2011-01-26

2011-01-28

2011-02-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2010-10-13

2010-10-27

2010-10-29

2010-11-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2010-07-15

2010-07-28

2010-07-30

2010-08-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2010-04-15

2010-04-28

2010-04-30

2010-05-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2010-01-13

2010-01-21

2010-01-25

2010-02-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-05-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2009-01-09

2009-01-16

2009-01-21

2009-02-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2008-10-02

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-11-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2008-07-09

2008-07-30

2008-08-01

2008-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2008-01-03

2008-01-10

2008-01-14

2008-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2007-10-10

2007-10-17

2007-10-19

2007-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7600

2007-07-02

2007-07-10

2007-07-12

2007-08-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7600

2007-04-05

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-05-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7400

2007-01-04

2007-01-11

2007-01-16

2007-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7400

2006-10-06

2006-10-12

2006-10-16

2006-11-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7400

2006-07-05

2006-07-12

2006-07-14

2006-08-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7300

2006-04-03

2006-04-10

2006-04-12

2006-05-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7300

2006-01-12

2006-01-25

2006-01-27

2006-02-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7300

2005-10-06

2005-10-19

2005-10-21

2005-11-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2005-07-07

2005-07-19

2005-07-21

2005-08-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2005-04-07

2005-04-15

2005-04-19

2005-05-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2004-12-09

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

2005-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2004-10-01

2004-10-20

2004-10-22

2004-11-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2004-07-01

2004-07-20

2004-07-22

2004-08-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2004-04-16

2004-04-30

2004-05-04

2004-05-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2003-12-18

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2003-10-07

2003-10-24

2003-10-28

2003-11-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2003-07-02

2003-07-21

2003-07-23

2003-08-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2003-04-03

2003-04-21

2003-04-23

2003-05-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2003-01-06

2003-01-21

2003-01-23

2003-02-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2002-10-01

2002-10-23

2002-10-25

2002-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2002-07-01

2002-07-22

2002-07-24

2002-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7100

2002-04-02

2002-04-22

2002-04-24

2002-05-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7100

2002-01-03

2002-01-16

2002-01-18

2002-02-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7100

2001-10-03

2001-10-23

2001-10-25

2001-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7100

2001-06-27

2001-07-03

2001-07-06

2001-08-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2001-04-03

2001-04-19

2001-04-23

2001-05-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2001-01-08

2001-01-17

2001-01-19

2001-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2000-10-05

2000-10-17

2000-10-19

2000-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6900

2000-07-06

2000-07-18

2000-07-20

2000-08-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6900

2000-04-04

2000-04-19

2000-04-24

2000-05-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6900

1999-12-20

2000-01-13

2000-01-18

2000-02-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6900

1999-10-06

1999-10-18

1999-10-20

1999-11-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6900

1999-07-14

1999-07-23

1999-07-27

1999-08-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

1999-04-05

1999-04-16

1999-04-20

1999-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

1998-12-07

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

1998-10-09

1998-10-21

1998-10-23

1998-11-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

1998-07-07

1998-07-17

1998-07-21

1998-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

1998-04-09

1998-04-17

1998-04-21

1998-05-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

1997-11-24

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

1997-10-10

1997-10-22

1997-10-24

1997-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

1997-07-01

1997-07-17

1997-07-21

1997-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

1997-03-31

1997-04-11

1997-04-15

1997-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5030

1996-12-16

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5030

1996-10-03

1996-10-18

1996-10-22

1996-11-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4950

1996-07-15

1996-07-18

1996-07-22

1996-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4950

1996-03-11

1996-04-17

1996-04-19

1996-05-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

1995-12-12

1995-12-20

1995-12-22

1996-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

1995-09-25

1995-10-11

1995-10-13

1995-11-14

Initial

Regular

Quarter

HPT

Investor Resources

Learn more about Hospitality Properties Trust on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

HPT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Retail

Hospitality Properties Trust- (HPT)- is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns 291 hotels and 185 travel centers located in 44 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer. 

disclaimer.

