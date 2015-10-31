Best Dividend Stocks
Getty Realty Corp

Stock

GTY

Price as of:

$32.81 +0.24 +0.74%

Industry

Reit Retail

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Reit Retail /

Getty Realty Corp (GTY)

GTY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.54%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.48

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

127.65%

EPS $1.16

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GTY DARS™ Rating

GTY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$32.81

Quote Time

Today's Volume

10,682

Open Price

$32.65

Day's Range

$32.51 - $32.89

Previous Close

$32.57

52 week low / high

$28.5 - $35.03

Percent off 52 week high

-6.34%

GTY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.3700

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 24

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.3700

2019-10-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-26

2020-01-09

Regular

GTY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GTY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-24

$0.37

2019-09-18

$0.35

2019-06-19

$0.35

2019-03-20

$0.35

2018-12-19

$0.35

2018-09-19

$0.32

2018-06-20

$0.32

2018-03-21

$0.32

2017-12-20

$0.32

2017-09-20

$0.28

2017-06-20

$0.28

2017-03-21

$0.28

2016-12-20

$0.28

2016-09-20

$0.25

2016-06-21

$0.25

2016-03-22

$0.25

2015-12-22

$0.25

2015-09-22

$0.24

2015-06-23

$0.22

2015-03-24

$0.22

2014-12-22

$0.22

2014-09-23

$0.2

2014-06-24

$0.2

2014-03-26

$0.2

2013-12-23

$0.2

2013-09-24

$0.2

2013-06-25

$0.2

2013-03-26

$0.2

2012-12-24

$0.125

2012-09-25

$0.125

2012-06-26

$0.125

2011-12-13

$0.25

2011-09-30

$0.25

2011-06-28

$0.48

2011-03-29

$0.48

2010-12-30

$0.48

2010-09-28

$0.48

2010-06-22

$0.475

2010-03-23

$0.475

2009-12-30

$0.475

2009-09-22

$0.475

2009-06-23

$0.47

2009-03-24

$0.47

2008-12-30

$0.47

2008-09-23

$0.47

2008-06-24

$0.465

2008-03-25

$0.465

2007-12-28

$0.465

2007-09-25

$0.465

2007-06-26

$0.465

2007-03-27

$0.455

2006-12-28

$0.455

2006-09-26

$0.455

2006-06-27

$0.455

2006-03-28

$0.445

2005-12-29

$0.445

2005-09-27

$0.445

2005-06-28

$0.435

2005-03-29

$0.435

2004-12-30

$0.425

2004-09-28

$0.425

2004-06-22

$0.425

2004-03-23

$0.425

2003-12-30

$0.425

2003-09-23

$0.425

2003-06-24

$0.4125

2003-03-25

$0.4125

2002-12-30

$0.4125

2002-09-26

$0.4125

2002-06-26

$0.4125

2002-03-27

$0.4125

2001-12-17

$0.4125

2001-09-27

$0.4125

2001-07-02

$0.15

2001-04-04

$0.15

2000-12-27

$0.15

2000-10-03

$0.15

2000-06-29

$0.15

2000-04-05

$0.15

1999-12-28

$0.1

1999-10-01

$0.1

1999-06-30

$0.1

1999-04-06

$0.1

1998-12-28

$0.1

1998-09-29

$0.1

1998-06-30

$0.1

1998-04-06

$0.1

1997-12-26

$0.03

1997-09-29

$0.03

1997-07-01

$0.03

1997-04-07

$0.03

1996-12-24

$0.03

1996-09-27

$0.03

1996-07-01

$0.03

1996-04-02

$0.03

1995-12-27

$0.03

1995-09-28

$0.03

GTY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GTY

Metric

GTY Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

GTY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

12.84%

12.98%

6years

GTY

GTY

GTY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GTY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

Brought to You by Mitre Media

GTY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3700

2019-10-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-26

2020-01-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2019-07-24

2019-09-18

2019-09-19

2019-10-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2019-04-30

2019-06-19

2019-06-20

2019-07-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2019-02-26

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-04-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-10-24

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2019-01-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2018-07-25

2018-09-19

2018-09-20

2018-10-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2018-05-08

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-07-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2018-02-28

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-04-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-10-24

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2018-01-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2017-07-26

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-10-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2017-05-04

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-07-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2017-03-01

2017-03-21

2017-03-23

2017-04-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2016-10-26

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2017-01-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-08-04

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-10-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-05-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-07-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-03-09

2016-03-22

2016-03-24

2016-04-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-11-04

2015-12-22

2015-12-24

2016-01-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2015-08-10

2015-09-22

2015-09-24

2015-10-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2015-05-12

2015-06-23

2015-06-25

2015-07-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2015-02-25

2015-03-24

2015-03-26

2015-04-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-11-04

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2015-01-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-08-05

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-10-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-05-13

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-07-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-03-17

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

2014-04-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-11-07

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2014-01-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-08-13

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-10-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-05-14

2013-06-25

2013-06-27

2013-07-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-02-28

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2012-11-09

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2013-01-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2012-08-20

2012-09-25

2012-09-27

2012-10-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2012-06-15

2012-06-26

2012-06-28

2012-07-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-11-22

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-09-22

2011-09-30

2011-10-04

2011-10-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2011-05-19

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2011-03-07

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2010-11-18

2010-12-30

2011-01-03

2011-01-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2010-08-19

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2010-05-20

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-07-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2010-02-25

2010-03-23

2010-03-25

2010-04-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2009-11-19

2009-12-30

2010-01-04

2010-01-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2009-08-20

2009-09-22

2009-09-24

2009-10-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2009-05-14

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-07-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2009-02-26

2009-03-24

2009-03-26

2009-04-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2008-11-18

2008-12-30

2009-01-02

2009-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2008-08-21

2008-09-23

2008-09-25

2008-10-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2008-05-15

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-07-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2008-02-21

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-04-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2007-11-16

2007-12-28

2008-01-02

2008-01-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2007-08-23

2007-09-25

2007-09-27

2007-10-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2007-05-15

2007-06-26

2007-06-28

2007-07-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2007-02-15

2007-03-27

2007-03-29

2007-04-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2006-11-16

2006-12-28

2007-01-02

2007-01-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2006-08-23

2006-09-26

2006-09-28

2006-10-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2006-05-17

2006-06-27

2006-06-29

2006-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4450

2006-02-16

2006-03-28

2006-03-30

2006-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4450

2005-11-10

2005-12-29

2006-01-03

2006-01-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4450

2005-08-19

2005-09-27

2005-09-29

2005-10-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4350

2005-05-20

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4350

2005-02-24

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2004-11-10

2004-12-30

2005-01-03

2005-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2004-08-20

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2004-05-20

2004-06-22

2004-06-24

2004-07-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2004-02-19

2004-03-23

2004-03-25

2004-04-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2003-11-11

2003-12-30

2004-01-02

2004-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2003-08-08

2003-09-23

2003-09-25

2003-10-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2003-05-15

2003-06-24

2003-06-26

2003-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2003-02-20

2003-03-25

2003-03-27

2003-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2002-11-12

2002-12-30

2003-01-02

2003-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2002-08-15

2002-09-26

2002-09-30

2002-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2002-05-16

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2002-02-28

2002-03-27

2002-04-01

2002-04-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2001-11-07

2001-12-17

2001-12-19

2002-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2001-09-20

2001-09-27

2001-10-01

2001-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2001-06-21

2001-07-02

2001-07-05

2001-07-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2001-03-22

2001-04-04

2001-04-06

2001-04-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2000-12-12

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2000-09-19

2000-10-03

2000-10-05

2000-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2000-06-16

2000-06-29

2000-07-03

2000-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2000-03-23

2000-04-05

2000-04-07

2000-04-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-12-16

1999-12-28

1999-12-30

2000-01-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-09-22

1999-10-01

1999-10-05

1999-10-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-06-15

1999-06-30

1999-07-02

1999-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-03-24

1999-04-06

1999-04-08

1999-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-12-16

1998-12-28

1998-12-30

1999-01-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-09-17

1998-09-29

1998-10-01

1998-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-06-18

1998-06-30

1998-07-03

1998-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-03-26

1998-04-06

1998-04-08

1998-04-21

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1997-12-17

1997-12-26

1997-12-30

1998-01-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1997-09-18

1997-09-29

1997-10-01

1997-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1997-06-19

1997-07-01

1997-07-03

1997-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1997-03-21

1997-04-07

1997-04-09

1997-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1996-12-12

1996-12-24

1996-12-27

1997-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1996-09-19

1996-09-27

1996-10-01

1996-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1996-06-20

1996-07-01

1996-07-03

1996-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1996-03-21

1996-04-02

1996-04-04

1996-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1995-12-14

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1995-09-21

1995-09-28

1995-10-02

1995-10-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

GTY

Investor Resources

Learn more about Getty Realty Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

GTY

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Retail

Getty Realty Corp- (GTY)-is the largest publicly-traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in ownership and leasing of convenience store/gas station properties and petroleum distribution terminals. The Company owns and leases approximately 1,100 properties throughout the United States. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for in a different way, so please consult with a tax advisor. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

