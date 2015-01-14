Best Dividend Stocks
UMH Properties

Stock

UMH

Price as of:

$9.63 -0.8 -8.07%

Industry

Reit Residential

UMH Properties (UMH)

UMH

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

7.39%

financial Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.72

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS -$0.24

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get UMH DARS™ Rating

UMH

Daily Snapshot

Price

$9.63

Quote Time

Today's Volume

10,389

Open Price

$9.53

Day's Range

$9.53 - $9.78

Previous Close

$9.11

52 week low / high

$8.63 - $16.64

Percent off 52 week high

-45.25%

UMH

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

UMH has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

UMH

Compare UMH to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Financial Sector
  • My Watchlist

UMH

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast UMH's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

UMH

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for UMH

UMH

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

UMH

UMH

UMH

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

UMH

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

UMH

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1800

2020-01-15

2020-02-14

2020-02-18

2020-03-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2019-10-03

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2019-07-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2019-04-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2019-01-15

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2018-10-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2018-07-02

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2018-04-02

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2018-01-25

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2017-10-02

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2017-07-03

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2017-04-03

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2017-01-20

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-10-03

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-07-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-04-04

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-01-20

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-10-01

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-07-01

2015-08-13

2015-08-17

2015-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-04-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-01-21

2015-02-12

2015-02-17

2015-03-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2014-10-01

2014-11-13

2014-11-17

2014-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2014-07-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2014-04-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2014-01-15

2014-02-13

2014-02-18

2014-03-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2013-10-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2013-07-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2013-04-08

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2013-01-16

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2012-10-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2012-07-09

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2012-04-17

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2012-01-18

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2011-10-04

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2011-07-05

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2011-04-06

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2011-01-13

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2010-10-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2010-07-01

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2010-04-08

2010-05-13

2010-05-17

2010-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2010-01-13

2010-02-11

2010-02-16

2010-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2009-10-06

2009-11-12

2009-11-16

2009-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2009-08-05

2009-08-13

2009-08-17

2009-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2009-05-05

2009-05-28

2009-06-01

2009-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2009-02-03

2009-02-12

2009-02-17

2009-03-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2008-10-01

2008-11-13

2008-11-17

2008-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2008-07-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2008-05-28

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2008-01-16

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-10-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-07-02

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-04-03

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-01-11

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2006-10-03

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2006-07-06

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2006-04-03

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2006-01-12

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2005-10-03

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2005-07-01

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2005-04-01

2005-05-12

2005-05-16

2005-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2425

2005-01-13

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2004-10-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2004-07-01

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2004-04-01

2004-05-13

2004-05-17

2004-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2325

2004-01-14

2004-02-12

2004-02-17

2004-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2003-10-01

2003-11-13

2003-11-17

2003-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2275

2003-06-19

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2003-03-15

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-06-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2225

2003-01-16

2003-02-13

2003-02-18

2003-03-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2002-09-27

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2175

2002-06-20

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2002-03-15

2002-05-13

2002-05-15

2002-06-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2125

2002-01-16

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2001-10-04

2001-11-13

2001-11-15

2001-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2001-06-22

2001-08-13

2001-08-15

2001-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1975

2001-03-19

2001-05-11

2001-05-15

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2001-01-26

2001-02-13

2001-02-15

2001-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1925

2000-09-22

2000-11-13

2000-11-15

2000-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2000-06-22

2000-08-11

2000-08-15

2000-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2000-04-05

2000-05-11

2000-05-15

2000-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2000-01-20

2000-02-11

2000-02-15

2000-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

1999-09-23

1999-11-10

1999-11-15

1999-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

1999-06-17

1999-08-12

1999-08-16

1999-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

1999-03-26

1999-05-13

1999-05-17

1999-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

1998-12-18

1999-02-10

1999-02-15

1999-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

1998-09-24

1998-11-12

1998-11-16

1998-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

1998-06-24

1998-08-13

1998-08-17

1998-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

1998-04-01

1998-05-13

1998-05-15

1998-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

1997-12-22

1998-02-12

1998-02-17

1998-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

1997-09-24

1997-11-13

1997-11-17

1997-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

1997-06-26

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

1997-03-14

1997-05-13

1997-05-15

1997-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

1996-12-13

1997-02-12

1997-02-17

1997-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1996-09-27

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1996-07-16

1996-08-13

1996-08-15

1996-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1996-04-11

1996-05-13

1996-05-15

1996-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1995-12-15

1996-02-13

1996-02-15

1996-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1995-09-21

1995-11-13

1995-11-15

1995-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1995-07-14

1995-08-11

1995-08-15

1995-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1995-04-20

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

UMH

Investor Resources

Learn more about UMH Properties on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

UMH

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Residential

UMH Properties- (UMH)- engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents. As of December 31, 2005, the company owned and operated 27 manufactured home communities comprising 6,400 sites located in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee. United Mobile Homes was incorporated in 1968. The company was formerly known as United Mobile Homes, Inc. and changed its name to UMH Properties, Inc. in April 2006. UMH Properties is based in Freehold, New Jersey. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.

