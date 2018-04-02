Best Dividend Stocks
UDR Inc.

Stock

UDR

Price as of:

$31.32 -1.99 -6.21%

Industry

Reit Residential

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Reit Residential /

UDR Inc. (UDR)

UDR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.27%

financial Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.44

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

823.34%

EPS $0.17

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

10 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

UDR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$31.32

Quote Time

Today's Volume

85,467

Open Price

$31.21

Day's Range

$31.15 - $31.96

Previous Close

$30.04

52 week low / high

$29.2 - $51.25

Percent off 52 week high

-41.39%

UDR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.3600

Dividend Shot Clock®

APR 08

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.3600

2020-03-19

2020-04-08

2020-04-10

2020-04-30

Regular

UDR

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

UDR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast UDR's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-04-08

$0.36

2020-01-09

$0.3425

2019-10-09

$0.3425

2019-07-09

$0.3425

2019-04-08

$0.3425

2019-01-09

$0.3225

2018-10-09

$0.3225

2018-07-09

$0.3225

2018-04-06

$0.3225

2018-01-09

$0.31

2017-10-06

$0.31

2017-07-06

$0.31

2017-04-06

$0.31

2017-01-06

$0.295

2016-10-06

$0.295

2016-07-07

$0.295

2016-04-07

$0.295

2016-01-07

$0.2775

2015-10-07

$0.2775

2015-07-08

$0.2775

2015-04-14

$0.2775

2015-01-08

$0.26

2014-10-08

$0.26

2014-07-08

$0.26

2014-04-07

$0.26

2014-01-08

$0.235

2013-10-08

$0.235

2013-07-08

$0.235

2013-04-05

$0.235

2013-01-08

$0.22

2012-10-05

$0.22

2012-07-06

$0.22

2012-04-04

$0.22

2012-01-09

$0.215

2011-10-12

$0.2

2011-07-07

$0.2

2011-04-07

$0.185

2011-01-12

$0.185

2010-10-13

$0.185

2010-07-08

$0.18

2010-04-08

$0.18

2010-01-13

$0.18

2009-10-14

$0.18

2009-07-08

$0.18

2009-04-07

$0.305

2008-12-05

$0.33

2008-10-15

$0.33

2008-07-09

$0.33

2008-04-09

$0.33

2008-01-09

$0.33

2007-10-10

$0.33

2007-07-11

$0.33

2007-04-11

$0.33

2007-01-10

$0.3125

2006-10-11

$0.3125

2006-07-12

$0.3125

2006-04-11

$0.3125

2006-01-11

$0.3

2005-10-12

$0.3

2005-07-13

$0.3

2005-04-13

$0.3

2005-01-12

$0.2925

2004-10-13

$0.2925

2004-07-14

$0.2925

2004-04-14

$0.2925

2004-01-14

$0.285

2003-10-15

$0.285

2003-07-16

$0.285

2003-04-09

$0.285

2003-01-15

$0.2775

2002-10-09

$0.2775

2002-07-10

$0.2775

2002-04-10

$0.2775

2002-01-11

$0.27

2001-10-10

$0.27

2001-07-11

$0.27

2001-04-10

$0.27

2001-01-10

$0.2675

2000-10-11

$0.2675

2000-07-12

$0.2675

2000-04-12

$0.2675

2000-01-12

$0.265

1999-10-13

$0.265

1999-07-14

$0.265

1999-04-14

$0.265

1999-01-13

$0.2625

1998-10-14

$0.2625

1998-07-15

$0.2625

1998-04-07

$0.2625

1998-01-14

$0.2525

1997-10-15

$0.2525

1997-07-09

$0.2525

1997-04-09

$0.2525

1996-12-26

$0.24

1996-10-09

$0.24

1996-07-10

$0.24

1996-04-10

$0.24

1996-01-10

$0.225

1995-10-11

$0.225

1995-07-12

$0.225

UDR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for UDR

Metric

UDR Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

UDR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.54%

6.67%

10years

UDR

News
UDR

Research
UDR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

UDR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

UDR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3600

2020-03-19

2020-04-08

2020-04-10

2020-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3425

2019-12-12

2020-01-09

2020-01-10

2020-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3425

2019-09-19

2019-10-09

2019-10-10

2019-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3425

2019-06-20

2019-07-09

2019-07-10

2019-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3425

2019-03-28

2019-04-08

2019-04-09

2019-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3225

2018-12-13

2019-01-09

2019-01-10

2019-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3225

2018-09-20

2018-10-09

2018-10-10

2018-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3225

2018-06-21

2018-07-09

2018-07-10

2018-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3225

2018-03-27

2018-04-06

2018-04-09

2018-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2017-12-14

2018-01-09

2018-01-10

2018-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2017-09-21

2017-10-06

2017-10-10

2017-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2017-06-22

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

2017-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2017-03-23

2017-04-06

2017-04-10

2017-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2016-12-15

2017-01-06

2017-01-10

2017-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2016-09-22

2016-10-06

2016-10-11

2016-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2016-06-23

2016-07-07

2016-07-11

2016-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2016-03-24

2016-04-07

2016-04-11

2016-05-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2775

2015-12-15

2016-01-07

2016-01-11

2016-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2775

2015-09-17

2015-10-07

2015-10-12

2015-11-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2775

2015-06-18

2015-07-08

2015-07-10

2015-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2775

2015-03-26

2015-04-14

2015-04-16

2015-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2014-12-16

2015-01-08

2015-01-12

2015-02-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2014-09-19

2014-10-08

2014-10-10

2014-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2014-06-19

2014-07-08

2014-07-10

2014-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2014-03-19

2014-04-07

2014-04-09

2014-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2013-12-16

2014-01-08

2014-01-10

2014-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2013-09-24

2013-10-08

2013-10-10

2013-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2013-06-18

2013-07-08

2013-07-10

2013-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2013-03-19

2013-04-05

2013-04-09

2013-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-12-12

2013-01-08

2013-01-10

2013-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-09-19

2012-10-05

2012-10-10

2012-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-06-18

2012-07-06

2012-07-10

2012-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-03-19

2012-04-04

2012-04-09

2012-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2011-12-15

2012-01-09

2012-01-11

2012-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-09-23

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-06-21

2011-07-07

2011-07-11

2011-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2011-03-18

2011-04-07

2011-04-11

2011-05-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2010-12-15

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2010-09-15

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2010-06-15

2010-07-08

2010-07-12

2010-08-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2010-03-18

2010-04-08

2010-04-12

2010-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2009-12-17

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2009-09-29

2009-10-14

2009-10-16

2009-11-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2009-05-26

2009-07-08

2009-07-10

2009-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2009-03-17

2009-04-07

2009-04-10

2009-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2008-11-12

2008-12-05

2008-12-09

2009-01-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2008-10-02

2008-10-15

2008-10-17

2008-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2008-07-01

2008-07-09

2008-07-11

2008-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2008-04-03

2008-04-09

2008-04-11

2008-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2008-01-02

2008-01-09

2008-01-11

2008-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2007-10-03

2007-10-10

2007-10-12

2007-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2007-07-03

2007-07-11

2007-07-13

2007-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2007-04-02

2007-04-11

2007-04-13

2007-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2006-12-11

2007-01-10

2007-01-12

2007-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2006-09-21

2006-10-11

2006-10-13

2006-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2006-05-04

2006-07-12

2006-07-14

2006-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2006-03-16

2006-04-11

2006-04-14

2006-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2005-12-08

2006-01-11

2006-01-13

2006-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2005-09-22

2005-10-12

2005-10-14

2005-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2005-05-05

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2005-03-17

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-05-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2925

2004-12-09

2005-01-12

2005-01-14

2005-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2925

2004-09-24

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2925

2004-05-11

2004-07-14

2004-07-16

2004-08-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2925

2004-03-18

2004-04-14

2004-04-16

2004-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2003-12-05

2004-01-14

2004-01-16

2004-02-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2003-09-25

2003-10-15

2003-10-17

2003-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2003-06-12

2003-07-16

2003-07-18

2003-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2003-03-13

2003-04-09

2003-04-11

2003-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2775

2002-12-05

2003-01-15

2003-01-17

2003-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2775

2002-09-26

2002-10-09

2002-10-11

2002-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2775

2002-06-14

2002-07-10

2002-07-12

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2775

2002-03-15

2002-04-10

2002-04-12

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2001-12-10

2002-01-11

2002-01-15

2002-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2001-09-27

2001-10-10

2001-10-12

2001-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2001-06-25

2001-07-11

2001-07-13

2001-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2001-03-20

2001-04-10

2001-04-13

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2675

2000-12-07

2001-01-10

2001-01-12

2001-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2675

2000-09-26

2000-10-11

2000-10-13

2000-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2675

2000-06-22

2000-07-12

2000-07-14

2000-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2675

2000-03-09

2000-04-12

2000-04-14

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

1999-12-08

2000-01-12

2000-01-14

2000-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

1999-09-17

1999-10-13

1999-10-15

1999-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

1999-06-22

1999-07-14

1999-07-16

1999-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

1999-03-10

1999-04-14

1999-04-16

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2625

1998-12-10

1999-01-13

1999-01-15

1999-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2625

1998-09-15

1998-10-14

1998-10-16

1998-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2625

1998-06-09

1998-07-15

1998-07-17

1998-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2625

1998-03-11

1998-04-07

1998-04-10

1998-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2525

1997-12-17

1998-01-14

1998-01-16

1998-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2525

1997-09-16

1997-10-15

1997-10-17

1997-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2525

1997-06-23

1997-07-09

1997-07-11

1997-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2525

1997-03-12

1997-04-09

1997-04-11

1997-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

1996-12-10

1996-12-26

1996-12-30

1997-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

1996-09-11

1996-10-09

1996-10-11

1996-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

1996-06-25

1996-07-10

1996-07-12

1996-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

1996-03-20

1996-04-10

1996-04-12

1996-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

1995-12-13

1996-01-10

1996-01-12

1996-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

1995-09-13

1995-10-11

1995-10-13

1995-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

1995-06-20

1995-07-12

1995-07-14

1995-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

UDR

Investor Resources

Learn more about UDR Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

UDR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Residential

UDR Inc.- (UDR)-operates as a self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT). It owns, acquires, renovates, develops, and manages middle-market apartment communities. The company targets young professionals, blue-collar families, single parent households, older singles, immigrants, and non related parties. As of June 30, 2005, the company's portfolio included 263 communities with 77,289 apartment homes nationwide. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.

