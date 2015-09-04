Best Dividend Stocks
Urstadt Biddle Properties

Stock

UBA

Price as of:

$11.82 +0.23 +2.13%

Industry

Reit Residential

Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

UBA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

10.26%

financial Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.12

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

132.90%

EPS $0.84

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

20 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get UBA DARS™ Rating

UBA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$11.82

Quote Time

Today's Volume

16,213

Open Price

$11.67

Day's Range

$11.59 - $12.19

Previous Close

$11.02

52 week low / high

$10.05 - $24.88

Percent off 52 week high

-55.71%

UBA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.2800

Dividend Shot Clock®

APR 02

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.2800

2020-03-19

2020-04-02

2020-04-03

2020-04-17

Regular

UBA

Compare UBA to Popular Screens

UBA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast UBA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-04-02

$0.28

2020-01-02

$0.28

2019-10-03

$0.275

2019-07-03

$0.275

2019-04-03

$0.275

2019-01-03

$0.275

2018-10-04

$0.27

2018-07-05

$0.27

2018-03-29

$0.27

2018-01-04

$0.27

2017-10-05

$0.265

2017-06-28

$0.265

2017-03-30

$0.265

2017-01-04

$0.265

2016-10-05

$0.26

2016-06-29

$0.26

2016-03-31

$0.26

2015-12-31

$0.26

2015-09-30

$0.255

2015-06-30

$0.255

2015-04-01

$0.255

2014-12-31

$0.255

2014-10-01

$0.2525

2014-07-01

$0.2525

2014-04-03

$0.2525

2013-12-31

$0.2525

2013-10-02

$0.25

2013-07-02

$0.25

2013-04-03

$0.25

2013-01-02

$0.25

2012-10-03

$0.2475

2012-07-03

$0.2475

2012-04-03

$0.2475

2012-01-04

$0.2475

2011-10-05

$0.245

2011-06-29

$0.245

2011-03-30

$0.245

2011-01-05

$0.245

2010-09-29

$0.2425

2010-06-30

$0.2425

2010-03-30

$0.2425

2010-01-06

$0.2425

2009-09-30

$0.24

2009-06-30

$0.24

2009-04-01

$0.24

2009-01-02

$0.24

2008-10-01

$0.2375

2008-07-01

$0.2375

2008-04-02

$0.2375

2008-01-02

$0.2375

2007-10-03

$0.23

2007-07-03

$0.23

2007-04-03

$0.23

2007-01-03

$0.23

2006-10-04

$0.225

2006-06-28

$0.225

2006-03-29

$0.225

2006-01-04

$0.225

2005-09-28

$0.22

2005-06-28

$0.22

2005-03-29

$0.22

2005-01-03

$0.22

2004-09-28

$0.215

2004-06-28

$0.215

2004-03-29

$0.215

2003-12-31

$0.215

2003-09-24

$0.21

2003-06-25

$0.21

2003-03-26

$0.21

2002-12-31

$0.21

2002-09-26

$0.205

2002-06-19

$0.205

2002-03-26

$0.205

2002-01-02

$0.205

2001-09-26

$0.2

2001-06-27

$0.2

2001-03-28

$0.2

2001-01-03

$0.2

2000-09-27

$0.195

2000-06-28

$0.195

2000-03-29

$0.195

2000-01-05

$0.195

1999-09-28

$0.19

1999-06-28

$0.19

1999-03-26

$0.19

1999-01-06

$0.19

1998-09-28

$0.19

UBA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

UBA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for UBA

Metric

UBA Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

UBA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

1.85%

1.82%

20years

UBA

UBA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

UBA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

UBA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2800

2020-03-19

2020-04-02

2020-04-03

2020-04-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2019-12-18

2020-01-02

2020-01-03

2020-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2019-09-04

2019-10-03

2019-10-04

2019-10-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2019-06-03

2019-07-03

2019-07-05

2019-07-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2019-03-21

2019-04-03

2019-04-04

2019-04-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2018-12-13

2019-01-03

2019-01-04

2019-01-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2018-09-05

2018-10-04

2018-10-05

2018-10-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2018-06-04

2018-07-05

2018-07-06

2018-07-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2018-03-22

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2017-12-14

2018-01-04

2018-01-05

2018-01-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2017-09-06

2017-10-05

2017-10-06

2017-10-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2017-06-05

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2017-03-22

2017-03-30

2017-04-03

2017-04-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2016-12-15

2017-01-04

2017-01-06

2017-01-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2016-09-07

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

2016-10-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2016-06-07

2016-06-29

2016-07-01

2016-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2016-03-24

2016-03-31

2016-04-04

2016-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2015-12-17

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

2016-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2015-09-03

2015-09-30

2015-10-02

2015-10-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2015-06-05

2015-06-30

2015-07-02

2015-07-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2015-03-25

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2014-12-12

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

2015-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2525

2014-09-04

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2525

2014-06-05

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2525

2014-03-26

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

2014-04-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2525

2013-12-12

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

2014-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-09-05

2013-10-02

2013-10-04

2013-10-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-06-06

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

2013-07-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-03-21

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

2013-04-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-12-12

2013-01-02

2013-01-04

2013-01-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2475

2012-09-06

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

2012-10-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2475

2012-06-05

2012-07-03

2012-07-06

2012-07-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2475

2012-03-06

2012-04-03

2012-04-05

2012-04-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2475

2011-12-15

2012-01-04

2012-01-06

2012-01-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2011-09-16

2011-10-05

2011-10-07

2011-10-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2011-06-07

2011-06-29

2011-07-01

2011-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2011-03-10

2011-03-30

2011-04-01

2011-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2010-12-16

2011-01-05

2011-01-07

2011-01-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2425

2010-09-15

2010-09-29

2010-10-01

2010-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2425

2010-06-08

2010-06-30

2010-07-02

2010-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2425

2010-03-09

2010-03-30

2010-04-02

2010-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2425

2009-12-17

2010-01-06

2010-01-08

2010-01-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2009-09-15

2009-09-30

2009-10-02

2009-10-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2009-06-04

2009-06-30

2009-07-02

2009-07-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2009-03-05

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2008-12-11

2009-01-02

2009-01-06

2009-01-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2008-09-09

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2008-06-05

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2008-03-07

2008-04-02

2008-04-04

2008-04-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2007-12-13

2008-01-02

2008-01-04

2008-01-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2007-09-06

2007-10-03

2007-10-05

2007-10-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2007-06-07

2007-07-03

2007-07-06

2007-07-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2007-03-08

2007-04-03

2007-04-06

2007-04-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2006-12-14

2007-01-03

2007-01-05

2007-01-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2006-09-07

2006-10-04

2006-10-06

2006-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2006-06-08

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2006-03-09

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2005-12-14

2006-01-04

2006-01-06

2006-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2005-09-14

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2005-06-08

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2005-03-09

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2004-12-15

2005-01-03

2005-01-05

2005-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2004-09-08

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2004-06-16

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2004-03-10

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2003-12-10

2003-12-31

2004-01-05

2004-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2003-09-10

2003-09-24

2003-09-26

2003-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2003-06-11

2003-06-25

2003-06-27

2003-07-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2003-03-12

2003-03-26

2003-03-28

2003-04-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2002-12-11

2002-12-31

2003-01-03

2003-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2002-09-11

2002-09-26

2002-09-30

2002-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2002-06-12

2002-06-19

2002-06-22

2002-07-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2002-03-13

2002-03-26

2002-03-28

2002-04-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2001-12-12

2002-01-02

2002-01-04

2002-01-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2001-09-13

2001-09-26

2001-09-28

2001-10-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2001-06-13

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2001-03-14

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2000-12-13

2001-01-03

2001-01-05

2001-01-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2000-09-13

2000-09-27

2000-09-29

2000-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2000-06-07

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-07-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2000-03-15

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

1999-12-09

2000-01-05

2000-01-07

2000-01-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1999-09-15

1999-09-28

1999-09-30

1999-10-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1999-06-08

1999-06-28

1999-06-30

1999-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1999-03-10

1999-03-26

1999-03-30

1999-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1998-12-09

1999-01-06

1999-01-08

1999-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1998-06-24

1998-09-28

1998-09-30

1998-10-23

Initial

Regular

Quarter

UBA

UBA

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Residential

Urstadt Biddle Properties- (UBA)-engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial real estate properties in the United States. As of October 31, 2007, the company owned or had an equity interest in 39 properties containing approximately 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfield County, Connecticut. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.

