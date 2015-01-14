Best Dividend Stocks
Investors Real Estate Trust

Stock

IRET

Price as of:

$73.4 +0.96 +1.33%

Industry

Reit Residential

Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET)

IRET

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $2.05

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IRET DARS™ Rating

IRET

Daily Snapshot

Price

$73.4

Quote Time

Today's Volume

21,739

Open Price

$72.94

Day's Range

$72.5 - $73.56

Previous Close

$72.44

52 week low / high

$46.3 - $79.0

Percent off 52 week high

-7.09%

IRET

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IRET has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

IRET

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IRET’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-13

$0.7

2019-06-14

$0.7

2019-03-14

$0.7

2018-12-31

$0.7

2018-12-31

$0.7

2018-09-14

$0.7

2018-06-14

$0.7

2018-03-14

$0.7

2017-12-29

$0.7

2017-09-14

$0.7

2017-06-13

$0.7

2017-03-16

$0.7

2016-12-29

$1.3

2016-09-13

$1.3

2016-06-13

$1.3

2016-03-17

$1.3

2015-12-30

$1.3

2015-09-11

$1.3

2015-06-11

$1.3

2015-03-12

$1.3

2014-12-30

$1.3

2014-09-11

$1.3

2014-06-12

$1.3

2014-03-13

$1.3

2013-12-30

$1.3

2013-09-12

$1.3

2013-06-12

$1.3

2013-03-14

$1.3

2012-12-28

$1.3

2012-09-13

$1.3

2012-06-13

$1.3

2012-03-15

$1.3

2011-12-29

$1.3

2011-09-08

$1.3

2011-06-13

$1.715

2011-03-17

$1.715

2010-12-30

$1.715

2010-09-13

$1.715

2010-06-11

$1.715

2010-03-11

$1.715

2009-12-30

$1.715

2009-09-11

$1.71

2009-06-11

$1.705

2009-03-12

$1.7

2008-12-30

$1.695

2008-06-12

$1.685

2008-03-12

$1.68

2007-12-28

$1.675

2007-09-12

$1.67

2007-06-13

$1.665

2007-03-13

$1.66

2006-12-28

$1.655

2006-09-13

$1.65

2006-06-14

$1.645

2006-03-15

$1.64

2005-09-15

$1.63

2005-06-15

$1.625

2005-03-16

$1.62

2005-01-11

$1.61

2004-09-15

$1.61

2004-06-16

$1.605

2004-03-11

$1.6

2004-01-08

$1.595

2003-08-26

$1.59

2003-06-13

$1.585

2003-03-12

$1.58

2002-12-30

$1.57

2002-09-11

$1.56

2002-06-12

$1.54

2002-03-13

$1.52

2001-12-28

$1.5

2001-09-12

$1.475

2001-06-13

$1.45

2001-03-14

$1.425

2000-12-28

$1.4

2000-09-13

$1.35

2000-06-14

$1.325

2000-03-15

$1.3

1999-12-30

$1.28

1999-09-13

$1.26

1999-06-11

$1.24

1999-03-11

$1.225

1998-12-30

$1.2

1998-09-10

$1.15

1998-06-09

$1.1

1998-03-06

$1.07

1997-12-30

$1.05

IRET's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IRET

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IRET

Metric

IRET Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

IRET

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

1years

IRET

News
IRET

Research
IRET

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IRET

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

IRET

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7000

2019-12-05

2018-12-31

2019-01-02

2019-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2019-09-05

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2019-06-05

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2019-03-05

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2018-12-05

2018-12-31

2019-01-02

2019-01-15

Initial, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2018-09-05

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2018-06-05

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2018-03-05

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2017-12-05

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

2018-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2017-09-05

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2017-06-07

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2017-03-07

2017-03-16

2017-03-20

2017-04-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3000

2016-12-07

2016-12-29

2017-01-03

2017-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3000

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3000

2016-06-02

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3000

2016-03-08

2016-03-17

2016-03-21

2016-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3000

2015-12-03

2015-12-30

2016-01-04

2016-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3000

2015-09-02

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3000

2015-06-02

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3000

2015-02-13

2015-03-12

2015-03-16

2015-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3000

2014-12-04

2014-12-30

2015-01-02

2015-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3000

2014-09-03

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3000

2014-06-02

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3000

2014-03-05

2014-03-13

2014-03-17

2014-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3000

2013-12-05

2013-12-30

2014-01-02

2014-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3000

2013-09-04

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3000

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3000

2013-03-06

2013-03-14

2013-03-18

2013-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3000

2012-12-05

2012-12-28

2013-01-02

2013-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3000

2012-09-04

2012-09-13

2012-09-17

2012-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3000

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3000

2012-03-07

2012-03-15

2012-03-19

2012-04-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3000

2011-12-07

2011-12-29

2012-01-03

2012-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3000

2011-09-02

2011-09-08

2011-09-12

2011-10-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.7150

2011-06-03

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.7150

2011-03-09

2011-03-17

2011-03-21

2011-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.7150

2010-12-08

2010-12-30

2011-01-03

2011-01-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.7150

2010-09-03

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.7150

2010-05-26

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.7150

2010-02-25

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.7150

2009-11-18

2009-12-30

2010-01-04

2010-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.7100

2009-08-26

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.7050

2009-05-27

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.7000

2009-02-25

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.6950

2008-11-19

2008-12-30

2009-01-02

2009-01-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.6900

2008-08-27

Unknown

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.6850

2008-05-22

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.6800

2008-02-20

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.6750

2007-11-19

2007-12-28

2008-01-02

2008-01-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.6700

2007-08-23

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.6650

2007-05-16

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.6600

2007-02-22

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.6550

2006-11-17

2006-12-28

2007-01-02

2007-01-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.6500

2006-08-22

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.6450

2006-05-17

2006-06-14

2006-06-16

2006-07-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.6400

2006-02-17

2006-03-15

2006-03-17

2006-04-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.6350

2005-11-16

Unknown

2006-01-03

2006-01-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.6300

2005-08-17

2005-09-15

2005-09-19

2005-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6250

2005-05-19

2005-06-15

2005-06-17

2005-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6200

2005-02-17

2005-03-16

2005-03-18

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6100

2005-01-03

2005-01-11

2005-01-13

2005-01-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6100

2004-08-18

2004-09-15

2004-09-17

2004-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6050

2004-05-19

2004-06-16

2004-06-18

2004-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6000

2004-03-01

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5950

2004-01-05

2004-01-08

2004-01-12

2004-01-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5900

2003-08-13

2003-08-26

2003-08-28

2003-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5850

2003-05-22

2003-06-13

2003-06-17

2003-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5800

2003-02-13

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5700

2002-11-13

2002-12-30

2003-01-02

2003-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5600

2002-08-21

2002-09-11

2002-09-13

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5400

2002-05-15

2002-06-12

2002-06-14

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5200

2002-02-13

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5000

2001-11-14

2001-12-28

2002-01-02

2002-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.4750

2001-07-26

2001-09-12

2001-09-14

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.4500

2001-05-16

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.4250

2001-02-14

2001-03-14

2001-03-16

2001-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.4000

2000-12-13

2000-12-28

2001-01-02

2001-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3500

2000-08-17

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3250

2000-05-10

2000-06-14

2000-06-16

2000-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3000

2000-02-09

2000-03-15

2000-03-17

2000-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2800

1999-12-08

1999-12-30

2000-01-03

2000-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2600

1999-08-18

1999-09-13

1999-09-15

1999-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2400

1999-05-12

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2250

1999-02-10

1999-03-11

1999-03-15

1999-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2000

1998-11-19

1998-12-30

1999-01-04

1999-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1500

1998-08-12

1998-09-10

1998-09-14

1998-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1000

1998-05-13

1998-06-09

1998-06-11

1998-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0700

1998-02-11

1998-03-06

1998-03-10

1998-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0500

1997-12-10

1997-12-30

1998-01-02

1998-01-16

Initial

Regular

Quarter

IRET

Investor Resources

Learn more about Investors Real Estate Trust on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

IRET

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Residential

Investors Real Estate Trust-(IRET)-owns multi-family residential properties and commercial office, medical, industrial, and retail properties located primarily in the upper midwest states of Minnesota and North Dakota. As of April 30, 2007, its real estate portfolio consisted of 69 multi-family residential properties, containing 9,397 apartment units; 64 office properties, containing approximately 4.8 million square feet of leasable space; 34 medical properties, including senior housing/assisted living facilities, containing approximately 1.7 million square feet of leasable space; 13 industrial properties, containing approximately 2.0 million square feet of leasable space; and 37 retail properties, containing approximately 1.5 million square feet of leasable space. Investors Real Estate Trust was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Minot, North Dakota. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.

