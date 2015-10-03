Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) - this company engages in the acquisition and ownership of commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its property portfolio primarily consists of office and industrial buildings, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. As of December 31, 2007, the company owned interests in 83 properties that are wholly owned and controlled through consolidated joint ventures. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes approximately 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company, formerly known as Wells Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc., was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.