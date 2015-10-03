Best Dividend Stocks
Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Stock

PDM

Price as of:

$21.93 -0.22 -0.99%

Industry

Reit Office

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.92%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.84

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

126.37%

EPS $0.66

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get PDM DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$21.93

Quote Time

Today's Volume

816,000

Open Price

$22.17

Day's Range

$21.84 - $22.25

Previous Close

$22.15

52 week low / high

$16.43 - $22.58

Percent off 52 week high

-2.88%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PDM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PDM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-27

$0.21

2019-08-29

$0.21

2019-05-30

$0.21

2019-02-27

$0.21

2018-11-29

$0.21

2018-08-30

$0.21

2018-05-22

$0.21

2018-02-22

$0.21

2017-11-22

$0.21

2017-08-23

$0.21

2017-05-24

$0.21

2017-02-22

$0.21

2016-11-22

$0.21

2016-08-24

$0.21

2016-05-25

$0.21

2016-02-24

$0.21

2015-11-24

$0.21

2015-08-26

$0.21

2015-05-27

$0.21

2015-02-25

$0.21

2014-11-25

$0.21

2014-08-27

$0.2

2014-05-28

$0.2

2014-02-26

$0.2

2013-11-26

$0.2

2013-08-28

$0.2

2013-05-29

$0.2

2013-03-07

$0.2

2012-11-28

$0.2

2012-08-29

$0.2

2012-05-30

$0.2

2012-03-07

$0.2

2011-11-29

$0.315

2011-08-30

$0.315

2011-05-27

$0.315

2011-03-03

$0.315

2010-11-29

$0.315

2010-09-13

$0.315

2010-06-11

$0.315

2010-03-11

$0.315

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PDM

Metric

PDM Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PDM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2100

2019-10-30

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2020-01-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2019-07-31

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2019-05-01

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2019-02-05

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

2019-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2018-10-30

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2019-01-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2018-08-01

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2018-05-01

2018-05-22

2018-05-23

2018-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2018-02-07

2018-02-22

2018-02-23

2018-03-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2017-10-31

2017-11-22

2017-11-24

2018-01-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2017-08-01

2017-08-23

2017-08-25

2017-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2017-05-02

2017-05-24

2017-05-26

2017-06-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2017-02-08

2017-02-22

2017-02-24

2017-03-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2016-11-01

2016-11-22

2016-11-25

2017-01-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2016-08-02

2016-08-24

2016-08-26

2016-09-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2016-04-27

2016-05-25

2016-05-27

2016-06-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2016-02-04

2016-02-24

2016-02-26

2016-03-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2015-11-09

2015-11-24

2015-11-27

2015-12-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2015-07-29

2015-08-26

2015-08-28

2015-09-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2015-04-28

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-06-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2015-02-05

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2014-10-29

2014-11-25

2014-11-28

2014-12-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-07-30

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-09-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-04-30

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-06-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-02-05

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

2014-03-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-10-30

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-08-02

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-09-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-05-02

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-02-28

2013-03-07

2013-03-11

2013-03-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-10-30

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-08-01

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-05-02

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-02-28

2012-03-07

2012-03-09

2012-03-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2011-11-02

2011-11-29

2011-12-01

2011-12-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2011-08-09

2011-08-30

2011-09-01

2011-09-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2011-05-04

2011-05-27

2011-06-01

2011-06-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2011-02-24

2011-03-03

2011-03-07

2011-03-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2010-11-09

2010-11-29

2010-12-01

2010-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2010-08-10

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-09-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2010-05-11

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-06-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2010-02-17

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-03-22

Initial, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

Investor Resources

Learn more about Piedmont Office Realty Trust on:

Company Website

Investor Relations

Wiki Page

SEC Filings

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Office

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) - this company engages in the acquisition and ownership of commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its property portfolio primarily consists of office and industrial buildings, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. As of December 31, 2007, the company owned interests in 83 properties that are wholly owned and controlled through consolidated joint ventures. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes approximately 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company, formerly known as Wells Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc., was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

