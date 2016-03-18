Best Dividend Stocks
Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc

Stock

CORR

Price as of:

$43.86 +0.26 +0.6%

Industry

Reit Industrial

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (CORR)

CORR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

6.88%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$3.00

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

-692.84%

EPS -$0.43

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get CORR DARS™ Rating

CORR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$43.86

Quote Time

Today's Volume

11,306

Open Price

$43.55

Day's Range

$43.4 - $43.93

Previous Close

$43.6

52 week low / high

$32.52 - $49.75

Percent off 52 week high

-11.84%

CORR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CORR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CORR's Upcoming Dividend

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

CORR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CORR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-14

$0.75

2019-08-15

$0.75

2019-05-16

$0.75

2019-02-13

$0.75

2018-11-14

$0.75

2018-08-16

$0.75

2018-05-16

$0.75

2018-02-13

$0.75

2017-11-14

$0.75

2017-08-15

$0.75

2017-05-12

$0.75

2017-02-09

$0.75

2016-11-10

$0.75

2016-08-15

$0.75

2016-05-11

$0.75

2016-02-10

$0.75

2015-11-10

$0.75

2015-08-13

$0.675

2015-05-13

$0.675

2015-02-11

$0.65

2014-11-12

$0.65

2014-08-13

$0.65

2014-05-12

$0.645

2014-01-09

$0.625

2013-09-26

$0.625

2013-06-26

$0.625

2013-03-06

$0.625

2012-11-20

$0.55

2012-08-22

$0.55

2012-05-21

$0.55

2012-02-17

$0.55

2011-11-18

$0.55

2011-08-22

$0.5

2011-05-20

$0.5

2011-02-16

$0.5

2010-11-18

$0.5

2010-08-19

$0.5

2010-05-20

$0.5

2010-02-17

$0.65

2009-11-19

$0.65

2009-08-20

$0.65

2009-05-20

$0.65

2009-02-19

$1.15

2008-11-18

$1.325

2008-08-19

$1.325

2008-05-20

$1.3125

2008-02-19

$1.25

2007-11-20

$1.15

2007-08-21

$0.9

2007-05-22

$0.8

CORR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CORR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CORR

Metric

CORR Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

CORR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

CORR

CORR

CORR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CORR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

CORR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7500

2019-10-23

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2019-07-24

2019-08-15

2019-08-16

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2019-04-24

2019-05-16

2019-05-17

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2019-01-23

2019-02-13

2019-02-14

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2018-10-24

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2018-07-25

2018-08-16

2018-08-17

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2018-04-25

2018-05-16

2018-05-17

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2018-01-24

2018-02-13

2018-02-14

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2017-10-25

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2017-08-02

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2017-04-26

2017-05-12

2017-05-16

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2017-01-25

2017-02-09

2017-02-13

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2016-10-26

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2016-07-27

2016-08-15

2016-08-17

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2016-04-28

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2016-01-26

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-02-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2015-10-29

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6750

2015-07-31

2015-08-13

2015-08-17

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6750

2015-04-30

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2015-01-28

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2014-10-31

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2014-07-31

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6450

2014-04-30

2014-05-12

2014-05-14

2014-05-22

Income, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2014-01-03

2014-01-09

2014-01-13

2014-01-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2013-09-18

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2013-05-29

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2013-02-05

2013-03-06

2013-03-08

2013-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2012-11-12

2012-11-20

2012-11-23

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2012-08-07

2012-08-22

2012-08-24

2012-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2012-05-07

2012-05-21

2012-05-23

2012-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2012-02-06

2012-02-17

2012-02-22

2012-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2011-11-08

2011-11-18

2011-11-22

2011-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2011-08-08

2011-08-22

2011-08-24

2011-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2011-05-09

2011-05-20

2011-05-24

2011-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2011-02-09

2011-02-16

2011-02-18

2011-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2010-11-08

2010-11-18

2010-11-22

2010-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2010-08-16

2010-08-19

2010-08-23

2010-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2010-05-12

2010-05-20

2010-05-24

2010-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2010-02-09

2010-02-17

2010-02-19

2010-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2009-11-13

2009-11-19

2009-11-23

2009-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2009-08-13

2009-08-20

2009-08-24

2009-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2009-05-12

2009-05-20

2009-05-22

2009-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1500

2009-02-12

2009-02-19

2009-02-23

2009-03-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3250

2008-11-10

2008-11-18

2008-11-20

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3250

2008-08-11

2008-08-19

2008-08-21

2008-09-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3125

2008-05-12

2008-05-20

2008-05-22

2008-06-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2500

2008-02-11

2008-02-19

2008-02-21

2008-03-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1500

2007-11-12

2007-11-20

2007-11-23

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2007-08-13

2007-08-21

2007-08-23

2007-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

2007-05-14

2007-05-22

2007-05-24

2007-06-01

Initial

Regular

Quarter

CORR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Industrial

No company description available.

X