Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Welltower Inc.

Stock

WELL

Price as of:

$43.49 +1.07 +2.52%

Industry

Reit Healthcare Facilities

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Reit Healthcare Facilities /

Welltower Inc. (WELL)

WELL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

8.50%

financial Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.48

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

190.09%

EPS $1.83

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get WELL DARS™ Rating

WELL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$43.49

Quote Time

Today's Volume

7,627,100

Open Price

$40.79

Day's Range

$38.07 - $45.84

Previous Close

$42.42

52 week low / high

$24.27 - $93.17

Percent off 52 week high

-53.32%

WELL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

WELL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

WELL

Compare WELL to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Financial Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade WELL's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
WELL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast WELL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-21

$0.87

2019-11-12

$0.87

2019-08-14

$0.87

2019-05-13

$0.87

2019-02-21

$0.87

2018-11-08

$0.87

2018-08-06

$0.87

2018-05-07

$0.87

2018-02-12

$0.87

2017-11-06

$0.87

2017-08-04

$0.87

2017-05-05

$0.87

2017-02-03

$0.87

2016-11-04

$0.86

2016-08-05

$0.86

2016-05-06

$0.86

2016-02-05

$0.86

2015-11-06

$0.825

2015-08-07

$0.825

2015-05-08

$0.825

2015-02-06

$0.825

2014-11-06

$0.795

2014-08-07

$0.795

2014-05-08

$0.795

2014-02-06

$0.795

2013-11-07

$0.765

2013-08-02

$0.765

2013-05-03

$0.765

2013-02-01

$0.765

2012-11-02

$0.74

2012-08-03

$0.74

2012-05-04

$0.74

2012-02-03

$0.74

2011-11-04

$0.715

2011-08-05

$0.715

2011-05-06

$0.715

2011-02-04

$0.69

2010-11-04

$0.69

2010-08-05

$0.69

2010-05-06

$0.68

2010-02-04

$0.68

2009-11-05

$0.68

2009-08-06

$0.68

2009-05-07

$0.68

2009-02-05

$0.68

2008-11-06

$0.68

2008-07-30

$0.68

2008-04-30

$0.68

2008-01-29

$0.66

2007-10-31

$0.66

2007-08-01

$0.66

2007-05-02

$0.66

2006-10-27

$0.64

2006-07-27

$0.64

2006-04-26

$0.64

2006-01-27

$0.62

2005-10-27

$0.62

2005-07-27

$0.62

2005-04-27

$0.62

2005-01-27

$0.6

2004-10-28

$0.6

2004-07-28

$0.6

2004-04-28

$0.6

2004-01-28

$0.585

2003-10-30

$0.585

2003-07-29

$0.585

2003-04-28

$0.585

2003-01-29

$0.585

2002-10-29

$0.585

2002-07-29

$0.585

2002-04-26

$0.585

2002-01-29

$0.585

2001-10-29

$0.585

2001-07-27

$0.585

2001-04-27

$0.585

2001-01-29

$0.585

2000-10-27

$0.585

2000-07-28

$0.585

2000-04-28

$0.585

2000-01-28

$0.58

1999-10-29

$0.575

1999-07-30

$0.57

1999-04-30

$0.565

1999-01-29

$0.56

1998-10-30

$0.555

1998-07-31

$0.55

1998-05-01

$0.545

1998-01-30

$0.54

1997-10-30

$0.535

1997-07-31

$0.53

1997-05-01

$0.525

1997-01-30

$0.52

1996-10-30

$0.52

1996-07-31

$0.52

1996-05-01

$0.52

1996-01-31

$0.52

1995-11-01

$0.52

1995-08-02

$0.52

1995-05-01

$0.52

WELL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
WELL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for WELL

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

WELL Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

WELL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

WELL

News
WELL

Research
WELL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

WELL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

WELL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.8700

2020-02-12

2020-02-21

2020-02-24

2020-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8700

2019-10-28

2019-11-12

2019-11-13

2019-11-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8700

2019-07-31

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-08-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8700

2019-04-30

2019-05-13

2019-05-14

2019-05-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8700

2019-02-12

2019-02-21

2019-02-22

2019-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8700

2018-10-30

2018-11-08

2018-11-12

2018-11-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8700

2018-07-27

2018-08-06

2018-08-07

2018-08-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8700

2018-04-25

2018-05-07

2018-05-08

2018-05-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8700

2018-01-31

2018-02-12

2018-02-13

2018-02-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8700

2017-10-26

2017-11-06

2017-11-07

2017-11-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8700

2017-07-27

2017-08-04

2017-08-08

2017-08-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8700

2017-04-27

2017-05-05

2017-05-09

2017-05-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8700

2017-01-26

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

2017-02-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8600

2016-10-27

2016-11-04

2016-11-08

2016-11-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8600

2016-07-28

2016-08-05

2016-08-09

2016-08-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8600

2016-04-28

2016-05-06

2016-05-10

2016-05-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8600

2016-01-28

2016-02-05

2016-02-09

2016-02-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8250

2015-10-29

2015-11-06

2015-11-10

2015-11-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8250

2015-07-30

2015-08-07

2015-08-11

2015-08-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8250

2015-04-30

2015-05-08

2015-05-12

2015-05-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8250

2015-01-29

2015-02-06

2015-02-10

2015-02-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7950

2014-10-30

2014-11-06

2014-11-10

2014-11-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7950

2014-07-31

2014-08-07

2014-08-11

2014-08-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7950

2014-05-01

2014-05-08

2014-05-12

2014-05-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7950

2014-01-30

2014-02-06

2014-02-10

2014-02-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7650

2013-10-31

2013-11-07

2013-11-12

2013-11-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7650

2013-07-25

2013-08-02

2013-08-06

2013-08-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7650

2013-04-25

2013-05-03

2013-05-07

2013-05-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7650

2013-01-24

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7400

2012-10-25

2012-11-02

2012-11-06

2012-11-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7400

2012-07-26

2012-08-03

2012-08-07

2012-08-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7400

2012-04-26

2012-05-04

2012-05-08

2012-05-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7400

2012-01-26

2012-02-03

2012-02-07

2012-02-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7150

2011-10-27

2011-11-04

2011-11-08

2011-11-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7150

2011-07-28

2011-08-05

2011-08-09

2011-08-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7150

2011-04-28

2011-05-06

2011-05-10

2011-05-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6900

2011-01-27

2011-02-04

2011-02-08

2011-02-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6900

2010-10-28

2010-11-04

2010-11-08

2010-11-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6900

2010-07-29

2010-08-05

2010-08-09

2010-08-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2010-04-29

2010-05-06

2010-05-10

2010-05-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2010-01-28

2010-02-04

2010-02-08

2010-02-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2009-10-29

2009-11-05

2009-11-09

2009-11-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2009-07-30

2009-08-06

2009-08-10

2009-08-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2009-04-30

2009-05-07

2009-05-11

2009-05-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2009-01-29

2009-02-05

2009-02-09

2009-02-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2008-10-30

2008-11-06

2008-11-10

2008-11-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2008-07-22

2008-07-30

2008-08-01

2008-08-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2008-04-22

2008-04-30

2008-05-02

2008-05-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2008-01-21

2008-01-29

2008-01-31

2008-02-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2007-10-23

2007-10-31

2007-11-02

2007-11-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2007-07-24

2007-08-01

2007-08-03

2007-08-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2007-04-24

2007-05-02

2007-05-04

2007-05-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2006-10-17

2006-10-27

2006-10-31

2006-11-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2006-07-18

2006-07-27

2006-07-31

2006-08-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2006-04-18

2006-04-26

2006-04-28

2006-05-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2006-01-20

2006-01-27

2006-01-31

2006-02-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2005-10-18

2005-10-27

2005-10-31

2005-11-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2005-07-19

2005-07-27

2005-07-29

2005-08-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2005-04-19

2005-04-27

2005-04-29

2005-05-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2005-01-21

2005-01-27

2005-01-31

2005-02-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2004-10-19

2004-10-28

2004-11-01

2004-11-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2004-07-20

2004-07-28

2004-07-30

2004-08-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2004-04-20

2004-04-28

2004-04-30

2004-05-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5850

2004-01-20

2004-01-28

2004-01-30

2004-02-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5850

2003-10-22

2003-10-30

2003-11-03

2003-11-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5850

2003-07-15

2003-07-29

2003-07-31

2003-08-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5850

2003-04-15

2003-04-28

2003-04-30

2003-05-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5850

2003-01-21

2003-01-29

2003-01-31

2003-02-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5850

2002-10-15

2002-10-29

2002-10-31

2002-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5850

2002-07-16

2002-07-29

2002-07-31

2002-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5850

2002-04-16

2002-04-26

2002-04-30

2002-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5850

2002-01-17

2002-01-29

2002-01-31

2002-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5850

2001-10-16

2001-10-29

2001-10-31

2001-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5850

2001-07-17

2001-07-27

2001-07-31

2001-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5850

2001-04-17

2001-04-27

2001-05-01

2001-05-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5850

2001-01-16

2001-01-29

2001-01-31

2001-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5850

2000-10-18

2000-10-27

2000-10-31

2000-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5850

2000-07-18

2000-07-28

2000-08-01

2000-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5850

2000-04-18

2000-04-28

2000-05-02

2000-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2000-01-18

2000-01-28

2000-02-01

2000-02-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

1999-10-20

1999-10-29

1999-11-02

1999-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

1999-07-21

1999-07-30

1999-08-03

1999-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5650

1999-04-21

1999-04-30

1999-05-04

1999-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

1999-01-19

1999-01-29

1999-02-02

1999-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5550

1998-10-21

1998-10-30

1998-11-03

1998-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

1998-07-21

1998-07-31

1998-08-04

1998-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

1998-04-20

1998-05-01

1998-05-05

1998-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

1998-01-20

1998-01-30

1998-02-03

1998-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5350

1997-10-21

1997-10-30

1997-11-03

1997-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

1997-07-22

1997-07-31

1997-08-04

1997-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

1997-04-22

1997-05-01

1997-05-05

1997-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

1997-01-20

1997-01-30

1997-02-03

1997-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

1996-10-16

1996-10-30

1996-11-01

1996-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

1996-07-17

1996-07-31

1996-08-02

1996-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

1996-04-17

1996-05-01

1996-05-03

1996-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

1996-01-16

1996-01-31

1996-02-02

1996-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

1995-10-18

1995-11-01

1995-11-03

1995-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

1995-07-19

1995-08-02

1995-08-04

1995-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

1995-04-19

1995-05-01

1995-05-05

1995-05-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

WELL

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Healthcare Facilities

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X