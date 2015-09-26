Best Dividend Stocks
Healthcare Realty Trust

Stock

HR

Price as of:

$32.62 +0.45 +1.4%

Industry

Reit Healthcare Facilities

Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

Stock Dividend Data

Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.73%

financial Average 0.04%

PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.20

Paid Quarterly

RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

662.09%

EPS $0.18

GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HR DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$32.62

Quote Time

Today's Volume

159,358

Open Price

$32.25

Day's Range

$32.17 - $32.63

Previous Close

$32.17

52 week low / high

$27.08 - $34.89

Percent off 52 week high

-6.51%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade HR's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-13

$0.3

2019-08-14

$0.3

2019-05-14

$0.3

2019-02-21

$0.3

2018-11-14

$0.3

2018-08-14

$0.3

2018-05-15

$0.3

2018-02-22

$0.3

2017-11-15

$0.3

2017-08-09

$0.3

2017-05-12

$0.3

2017-02-10

$0.3

2016-11-14

$0.3

2016-08-15

$0.3

2016-05-12

$0.3

2016-02-16

$0.3

2015-11-12

$0.3

2015-08-13

$0.3

2015-05-14

$0.3

2015-02-12

$0.3

2014-11-12

$0.3

2014-08-12

$0.3

2014-05-14

$0.3

2014-02-13

$0.3

2013-11-12

$0.3

2013-08-13

$0.3

2013-05-14

$0.3

2013-02-12

$0.3

2012-11-13

$0.3

2012-08-14

$0.3

2012-05-15

$0.3

2012-02-14

$0.3

2011-11-15

$0.3

2011-08-16

$0.3

2011-05-17

$0.3

2011-02-15

$0.3

2010-11-16

$0.3

2010-08-17

$0.3

2010-05-18

$0.3

2010-02-16

$0.3

2009-11-18

$0.385

2009-08-19

$0.385

2009-05-20

$0.385

2009-02-18

$0.385

2008-11-17

$0.385

2008-08-13

$0.385

2008-05-13

$0.385

2008-02-13

$0.385

2007-11-13

$0.385

2007-08-13

$0.385

2007-05-11

$0.66

2007-02-13

$0.66

2006-11-13

$0.66

2006-08-11

$0.66

2006-05-11

$0.66

2006-02-13

$0.66

2005-11-15

$0.66

2005-08-11

$0.66

2005-05-12

$0.655

2005-02-10

$0.65

2004-11-10

$0.645

2004-08-12

$0.64

2004-05-12

$0.635

2004-02-11

$0.63

2003-11-12

$0.625

2003-08-13

$0.62

2003-05-13

$0.615

2003-02-12

$0.61

2002-11-13

$0.605

2002-08-13

$0.6

2002-05-13

$0.595

2002-02-13

$0.59

2001-11-13

$0.585

2001-08-13

$0.58

2001-05-11

$0.575

2001-02-13

$0.57

2000-11-13

$0.565

2000-08-02

$0.56

2000-05-03

$0.555

2000-02-02

$0.55

1999-11-03

$0.545

1999-08-04

$0.54

1999-05-04

$0.535

1999-02-03

$0.53

1998-10-07

$0.525

1998-08-04

$0.52

1998-05-04

$0.515

1998-02-02

$0.51

1997-10-31

$0.505

1997-07-31

$0.5

1997-04-30

$0.495

1997-01-24

$0.49

1996-11-04

$0.485

1996-07-31

$0.48

1996-04-30

$0.475

1996-01-31

$0.47

1995-10-31

$0.465

1995-07-31

$0.46

1995-04-27

$0.455

1993-10-26

$0.483

HR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HR

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

HR Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is unsustainably high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1993

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3000

2019-10-29

2019-11-13

2019-11-14

2019-11-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-07-30

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-08-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-04-30

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-02-12

2019-02-21

2019-02-22

2019-03-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-10-30

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-07-31

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-05-01

2018-05-15

2018-05-16

2018-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-02-13

2018-02-22

2018-02-23

2018-03-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-10-31

2017-11-15

2017-11-16

2017-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-08-01

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-05-02

2017-05-12

2017-05-16

2017-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-01-31

2017-02-10

2017-02-14

2017-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-11-01

2016-11-14

2016-11-16

2016-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-08-02

2016-08-15

2016-08-17

2016-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-05-03

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-02-02

2016-02-16

2016-02-18

2016-02-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-11-03

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-08-04

2015-08-13

2015-08-17

2015-08-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-05-05

2015-05-14

2015-05-18

2015-05-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-02-03

2015-02-12

2015-02-17

2015-02-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-11-04

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-07-29

2014-08-12

2014-08-14

2014-08-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-04-29

2014-05-14

2014-05-16

2014-05-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-02-04

2014-02-13

2014-02-18

2014-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-10-29

2013-11-12

2013-11-14

2013-11-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-07-30

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-08-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-04-30

2013-05-14

2013-05-16

2013-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-01-29

2013-02-12

2013-02-14

2013-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-10-30

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-07-31

2012-08-14

2012-08-16

2012-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-05-01

2012-05-15

2012-05-17

2012-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-01-31

2012-02-14

2012-02-16

2012-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2011-11-01

2011-11-15

2011-11-17

2011-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2011-08-02

2011-08-16

2011-08-18

2011-09-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2011-05-03

2011-05-17

2011-05-19

2011-06-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2011-02-01

2011-02-15

2011-02-17

2011-03-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2010-11-02

2010-11-16

2010-11-18

2010-12-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2010-08-03

2010-08-17

2010-08-19

2010-09-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2010-05-04

2010-05-18

2010-05-20

2010-06-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2010-02-02

2010-02-16

2010-02-18

2010-03-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2009-11-09

2009-11-18

2009-11-20

2009-12-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2009-08-10

2009-08-19

2009-08-21

2009-09-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2009-05-11

2009-05-20

2009-05-22

2009-06-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2009-02-03

2009-02-18

2009-02-20

2009-03-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2008-11-04

2008-11-17

2008-11-19

2008-12-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2008-07-29

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2008-04-29

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-06-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2008-01-29

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2007-10-23

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2007-07-25

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2007-02-26

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2007-01-23

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2006-10-24

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2006-07-26

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-09-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2006-04-25

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2006-01-24

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-03-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2005-11-03

2005-11-15

2005-11-17

2005-12-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2005-07-26

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6550

2005-04-26

2005-05-12

2005-05-16

2005-06-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2005-01-25

2005-02-10

2005-02-14

2005-03-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6450

2004-10-26

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2004-07-27

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-09-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2004-04-27

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-06-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2004-01-27

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-03-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2003-10-28

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-12-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2003-07-22

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6150

2003-04-22

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-06-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2003-01-28

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-03-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6050

2002-10-22

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2002-07-23

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5950

2002-04-24

2002-05-13

2002-05-15

2002-06-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

2002-01-22

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-03-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5850

2001-10-23

2001-11-13

2001-11-15

2001-12-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2001-07-24

2001-08-13

2001-08-15

2001-09-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2001-04-24

2001-05-11

2001-05-15

2001-06-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2001-01-23

2001-02-13

2001-02-15

2001-03-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5650

2000-10-24

2000-11-13

2000-11-15

2000-12-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2000-07-25

2000-08-02

2000-08-04

2000-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5550

2000-04-25

2000-05-03

2000-05-05

2000-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2000-01-25

2000-02-02

2000-02-04

2000-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

1999-10-26

1999-11-03

1999-11-05

1999-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

1999-07-27

1999-08-04

1999-08-06

1999-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5350

1999-04-27

1999-05-04

1999-05-06

1999-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

1999-01-26

1999-02-03

1999-02-05

1999-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

1998-09-29

1998-10-07

1998-10-12

1998-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

1998-07-28

1998-08-04

1998-08-06

1998-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5150

1998-04-28

1998-05-04

1998-05-06

1998-05-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

1998-01-27

1998-02-02

1998-02-04

1998-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

1997-10-29

1997-10-31

1997-11-04

1997-11-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

1997-07-23

1997-07-31

1997-08-04

1997-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4950

1997-04-21

1997-04-30

1997-05-02

1997-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

1997-01-22

1997-01-24

1997-01-28

1997-02-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4850

1996-10-22

1996-11-04

1996-11-06

1996-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

1996-07-23

1996-07-31

1996-08-02

1996-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

1996-04-23

1996-04-30

1996-05-02

1996-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

1996-01-23

1996-01-31

1996-02-02

1996-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

1995-10-24

1995-10-31

1995-11-02

1995-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

1995-07-25

1995-07-31

1995-08-02

1995-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

1995-04-25

1995-04-27

1995-05-03

1995-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4830

1993-10-25

1993-10-26

1993-11-01

1993-11-15

Initial

Regular

Quarter

Investor Resources

Learn more about Healthcare Realty Trust on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Healthcare Facilities

Health Care Realty Trust- (HR)-engages in the ownership, acquisition, management, and development of real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services in the United States. It also provides mortgage financing on healthcare facilities. As of December 31, 2005, the company had invested in real estate properties, including medical office/outpatient facilities, assisted living facilities, skilled nursing facilities, inpatient rehab facilities, independent living facilities, and other inpatient facilities. As of the above date, it owned 237 properties. As of the same date, the company provided property management services for 138 healthcare-related properties. The company was founded by David R. Emery in 1992. The company is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.

