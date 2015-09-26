Health Care Realty Trust- (HR)-engages in the ownership, acquisition, management, and development of real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services in the United States. It also provides mortgage financing on healthcare facilities. As of December 31, 2005, the company had invested in real estate properties, including medical office/outpatient facilities, assisted living facilities, skilled nursing facilities, inpatient rehab facilities, independent living facilities, and other inpatient facilities. As of the above date, it owned 237 properties. As of the same date, the company provided property management services for 138 healthcare-related properties. The company was founded by David R. Emery in 1992. The company is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.