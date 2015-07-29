Best Dividend Stocks
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.

Stock

HTA

Price as of:

$29.88 +0.19 +0.64%

Industry

Reit Diversified

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Company Profile
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA)

HTA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

4.24%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$1.26

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

576.59%

EPS $0.22

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get HTA DARS™ Rating

HTA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$29.88

Quote Time

Today's Volume

587,526

Open Price

$29.69

Day's Range

$29.67 - $29.93

Previous Close

$29.69

52 week low / high

$24.21 - $31.57

Percent off 52 week high

-5.35%

HTA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.3150

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 31

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.3150

2019-10-28

2019-12-31

2020-01-02

2020-01-09

Regular

Trade HTA's Upcoming Dividend

HTA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HTA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-31

$0.315

2019-10-02

$0.315

2019-07-02

$0.31

2019-04-02

$0.31

2018-12-31

$0.31

2018-10-01

$0.31

2018-07-03

$0.305

2018-04-02

$0.305

2017-12-29

$0.305

2017-09-29

$0.305

2017-06-30

$0.3

2017-04-06

$0.3

2016-12-29

$0.3

2016-09-29

$0.3

2016-06-29

$0.295

2016-03-30

$0.295

2015-12-29

$0.295

2015-09-24

$0.295

2015-06-24

$0.29

2015-03-25

$0.29

2014-12-24

$0.29

2014-09-24

$0.29

2014-06-25

$0.2875

2014-03-25

$0.2875

2013-12-24

$0.2875

2013-09-25

$0.2875

2013-06-25

$0.2875

2013-03-26

$0.2875

2012-12-27

$0.2875

2012-09-26

$0.28748

2012-06-27

$0.0958

1997-10-16

$0.06666

1997-09-18

$0.06666

1997-08-14

$0.06666

1997-07-17

$0.06666

1997-06-12

$0.06666

1997-05-15

$0.06666

1997-04-17

$0.06666

1997-03-13

$0.06666

1997-02-13

$0.0666

1996-12-26

$0.0666

1996-12-12

$0.0666

1996-11-14

$0.0666

1996-10-17

$0.0666

1996-09-12

$0.0666

1996-08-15

$0.0666

1996-07-18

$0.07916

1996-06-13

$0.07916

1996-05-16

$0.07916

1996-04-18

$0.07916

1996-03-14

$0.07916

1996-02-15

$0.07916

1996-01-18

$0.07916

1995-12-14

$0.07916

1995-11-16

$0.07916

1995-10-19

$0.07916

1995-09-14

$0.07916

1995-08-17

$0.07916

1995-07-13

$0.07916

1995-06-15

$0.09166

1995-05-16

$0.09166

1995-04-11

$0.09166

HTA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

HTA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HTA

Metric

HTA Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is unsustainably high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

HTA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

1.92%

2.44%

6years

HTA

HTA

HTA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HTA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

1997

1996

1995

HTA

Dividend History

HTA

Investor Resources

Learn more about Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

HTA

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Diversified

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT).

