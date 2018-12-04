Best Dividend Stocks
UMB Financial

Stock

UMBF

Price as of:

$44.2 -1.27 -2.9%

Industry

Regional Southwest Banks

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Southwest Banks /

UMB Financial (UMBF)

UMBF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.64%

financial Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.24

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

30.22%

EPS $4.10

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

15 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get UMBF DARS™ Rating

UMBF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$44.2

Quote Time

Today's Volume

12,325

Open Price

$44.93

Day's Range

$43.97 - $47.02

Previous Close

$42.5

52 week low / high

$39.47 - $71.97

Percent off 52 week high

-40.95%

UMBF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

UMBF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

UMBF

UMBF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast UMBF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-09

$0.31

2019-12-09

$0.31

2019-09-09

$0.3

2019-06-07

$0.3

2019-03-08

$0.3

2018-12-07

$0.3

2018-09-07

$0.29

2018-06-08

$0.29

2018-03-08

$0.29

2017-12-07

$0.275

2017-09-07

$0.255

2017-06-07

$0.255

2017-03-08

$0.255

2016-12-07

$0.255

2016-09-07

$0.245

2016-06-08

$0.245

2016-03-08

$0.245

2015-12-08

$0.245

2015-09-08

$0.235

2015-06-08

$0.235

2015-03-06

$0.235

2014-12-08

$0.235

2014-09-08

$0.225

2014-06-06

$0.225

2014-03-06

$0.225

2013-12-06

$0.225

2013-09-06

$0.215

2013-06-05

$0.215

2013-03-06

$0.215

2012-12-06

$0.215

2012-09-06

$0.205

2012-06-06

$0.205

2012-03-07

$0.205

2011-12-07

$0.205

2011-09-07

$0.195

2011-06-08

$0.195

2011-03-09

$0.195

2010-12-08

$0.195

2010-09-08

$0.185

2010-06-09

$0.185

2010-03-09

$0.185

2009-12-09

$0.185

2009-09-08

$0.175

2009-06-09

$0.175

2009-03-09

$0.175

2008-12-09

$0.175

2008-09-08

$0.165

2008-06-09

$0.165

2008-03-07

$0.15

2007-12-07

$0.15

2007-09-10

$0.14

2007-06-07

$0.14

2007-03-08

$0.14

2006-12-08

$0.13

2006-09-07

$0.13

2006-06-08

$0.13

2006-03-09

$0.125

2005-12-09

$0.125

2005-09-08

$0.11

2005-06-08

$0.11

2005-03-09

$0.11

2004-12-09

$0.11

2004-09-09

$0.105

2004-06-08

$0.105

2004-03-09

$0.105

2003-12-10

$0.105

2003-09-10

$0.1

2003-06-06

$0.1

2003-03-07

$0.1

2002-12-10

$0.1

2002-09-11

$0.1

2002-06-06

$0.1

2002-03-07

$0.1

2001-12-10

$0.1

2001-09-11

$0.1

2001-06-07

$0.1

2001-03-08

$0.1

2000-12-08

$0.1

2000-09-12

$0.1

2000-06-08

$0.1

2000-03-08

$0.1

1999-12-09

$0.1

1999-09-09

$0.1

1999-06-09

$0.1

1999-03-10

$0.1

1998-12-10

$0.1

1998-09-09

$0.1

1998-06-10

$0.1

1998-03-11

$0.1

1997-12-09

$0.1

1997-09-10

$0.1

1997-06-11

$0.1

1997-03-12

$0.1

1996-12-09

$0.1

1996-09-11

$0.1

1996-06-12

$0.1

1996-03-13

$0.1

1995-12-08

$0.1

1995-09-13

$0.1

1995-06-13

$0.1

UMBF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for UMBF

UMBF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.04%

2.48%

15years

UMBF

News
UMBF

Research
UMBF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

UMBF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

UMBF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3100

2020-01-28

2020-03-09

2020-03-10

2020-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2019-10-29

2019-12-09

2019-12-10

2020-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-07-30

2019-09-09

2019-09-10

2019-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-04-23

2019-06-07

2019-06-10

2019-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-01-29

2019-03-08

2019-03-11

2019-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-10-23

2018-12-07

2018-12-10

2019-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2018-07-24

2018-09-07

2018-09-10

2018-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2018-04-24

2018-06-08

2018-06-11

2018-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2018-01-23

2018-03-08

2018-03-09

2018-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2017-10-24

2017-12-07

2017-12-08

2018-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2017-07-25

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2017-04-25

2017-06-07

2017-06-09

2017-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2017-01-24

2017-03-08

2017-03-10

2017-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2016-10-25

2016-12-07

2016-12-09

2017-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2016-07-26

2016-09-07

2016-09-09

2016-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2016-04-26

2016-06-08

2016-06-10

2016-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2016-01-26

2016-03-08

2016-03-10

2016-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2015-10-27

2015-12-08

2015-12-10

2016-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2015-07-28

2015-09-08

2015-09-10

2015-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2015-04-28

2015-06-08

2015-06-10

2015-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2015-01-27

2015-03-06

2015-03-10

2015-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2014-10-28

2014-12-08

2014-12-10

2015-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2014-07-22

2014-09-08

2014-09-10

2014-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2014-04-22

2014-06-06

2014-06-10

2014-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2014-01-28

2014-03-06

2014-03-10

2014-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2013-10-22

2013-12-06

2013-12-10

2014-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2013-07-23

2013-09-06

2013-09-10

2013-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2013-04-23

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

2013-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2013-01-22

2013-03-06

2013-03-08

2013-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2012-10-23

2012-12-06

2012-12-10

2012-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2012-07-24

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

2012-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2012-04-24

2012-06-06

2012-06-08

2012-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2012-01-24

2012-03-07

2012-03-09

2012-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2011-10-25

2011-12-07

2011-12-09

2012-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2011-07-26

2011-09-07

2011-09-09

2011-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2011-04-26

2011-06-08

2011-06-10

2011-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2011-01-26

2011-03-09

2011-03-11

2011-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2010-10-26

2010-12-08

2010-12-10

2010-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2010-07-28

2010-09-08

2010-09-10

2010-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2010-04-27

2010-06-09

2010-06-11

2010-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2010-01-26

2010-03-09

2010-03-11

2010-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2009-10-27

2009-12-09

2009-12-11

2010-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2009-07-21

2009-09-08

2009-09-10

2009-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2009-04-21

2009-06-09

2009-06-11

2009-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2009-01-27

2009-03-09

2009-03-11

2009-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2008-10-21

2008-12-09

2008-12-11

2009-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2008-07-22

2008-09-08

2008-09-10

2008-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2008-04-22

2008-06-09

2008-06-11

2008-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-01-22

2008-03-07

2008-03-11

2008-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-10-23

2007-12-07

2007-12-11

2008-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2007-07-24

2007-09-10

2007-09-12

2007-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2007-04-24

2007-06-07

2007-06-11

2007-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2007-01-23

2007-03-08

2007-03-12

2007-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2006-10-24

2006-12-08

2006-12-12

2007-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2006-07-25

2006-09-07

2006-09-11

2006-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2006-04-25

2006-06-08

2006-06-12

2006-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2006-01-24

2006-03-09

2006-03-13

2006-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2005-10-25

2005-12-09

2005-12-13

2006-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2005-07-26

2005-09-08

2005-09-12

2005-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2005-04-26

2005-06-08

2005-06-10

2005-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2005-01-25

2005-03-09

2005-03-11

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2004-10-28

2004-12-09

2004-12-13

2005-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2004-07-29

2004-09-09

2004-09-13

2004-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

Unknown

2004-06-08

2004-06-10

2004-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2004-01-29

2004-03-09

2004-03-11

2004-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2003-10-16

2003-12-10

2003-12-12

2004-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-07-17

2003-09-10

2003-09-12

2003-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-04-17

2003-06-06

2003-06-10

2003-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-01-16

2003-03-07

2003-03-11

2003-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-10-17

2002-12-10

2002-12-12

2003-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-07-18

2002-09-11

2002-09-13

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-04-18

2002-06-06

2002-06-10

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-01-17

2002-03-07

2002-03-11

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2001-10-18

2001-12-10

2001-12-12

2002-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2001-07-19

2001-09-11

2001-09-13

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2001-04-19

2001-06-07

2001-06-11

2001-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2001-01-18

2001-03-08

2001-03-12

2001-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-10-12

2000-12-08

2000-12-12

2001-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-07-20

2000-09-12

2000-09-14

2000-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-04-20

2000-06-08

2000-06-12

2000-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-01-20

2000-03-08

2000-03-10

2000-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-10-21

1999-12-09

1999-12-13

2000-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-07-15

1999-09-09

1999-09-13

1999-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-04-22

1999-06-09

1999-06-11

1999-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-01-21

1999-03-10

1999-03-12

1999-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-10-22

1998-12-10

1998-12-14

1999-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-07-16

1998-09-09

1998-09-11

1998-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-04-16

1998-06-10

1998-06-12

1998-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-01-22

1998-03-11

1998-03-13

1998-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1997-10-14

1997-12-09

1997-12-11

1998-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1997-07-15

1997-09-10

1997-09-12

1997-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1997-04-17

1997-06-11

1997-06-13

1997-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1997-01-14

1997-03-12

1997-03-14

1997-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1996-10-15

1996-12-09

1996-12-11

1997-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1996-07-17

1996-09-11

1996-09-13

1996-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1996-04-16

1996-06-12

1996-06-14

1996-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1996-01-16

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1995-10-17

1995-12-08

1995-12-10

1996-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1995-07-19

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1995-04-21

1995-06-13

1995-06-15

1995-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

UMBF

Investor Resources

Learn more about UMB Financial on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

UMBF

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Southwest Banks

UMBF Financial- (UMBF)-offers a range of banking and financial services in the United States. It provides commercial loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, and loan syndication services; and asset based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, private and public placement of senior debt, and merger and acquisition consulting. As of April 24, 2007, it owned and operated 138 banking centers throughout Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Colorado, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Arizona. UMB Financial was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

