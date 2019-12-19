Best Dividend Stocks
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.

Stock

MOFG

Price as of:

$36.58 -0.47 -1.27%

Industry

Regional Southwest Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Southwest Banks /

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG)

MOFG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.20%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.81

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

28.13%

EPS $2.88

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MOFG DARS™ Rating

MOFG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$36.58

Quote Time

Today's Volume

15,999

Open Price

$37.23

Day's Range

$36.58 - $37.38

Previous Close

$37.05

52 week low / high

$23.8 - $37.38

Percent off 52 week high

-2.14%

MOFG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MOFG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MOFG's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
MOFG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MOFG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-29

$0.2025

2019-08-29

$0.2025

2019-04-26

$0.2025

2019-02-27

$0.2025

2018-11-29

$0.195

2018-08-30

$0.195

2018-05-31

$0.195

2018-02-28

$0.195

2017-11-30

$0.17

2017-08-30

$0.17

2017-05-30

$0.165

2017-02-27

$0.165

2016-11-29

$0.16

2016-08-30

$0.16

2016-05-27

$0.16

2016-02-26

$0.16

2015-11-27

$0.15

2015-08-28

$0.15

2015-05-28

$0.15

2015-02-25

$0.15

2014-11-26

$0.145

2014-08-27

$0.145

2014-05-28

$0.145

2014-02-26

$0.145

2013-11-26

$0.125

2013-08-28

$0.125

2013-05-29

$0.125

2013-02-27

$0.125

2012-11-28

$0.095

2012-08-29

$0.095

2012-05-30

$0.085

2012-02-28

$0.085

2011-11-29

$0.06

2011-08-30

$0.06

2011-05-27

$0.05

2011-02-25

$0.05

2010-11-29

$0.05

2010-08-30

$0.05

2010-05-27

$0.05

2010-02-25

$0.05

2009-11-27

$0.05

2009-08-28

$0.05

2009-05-28

$0.05

2009-02-26

$0.1525

2008-11-26

$0.1525

2008-08-27

$0.1525

2008-05-29

$0.1525

MOFG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
MOFG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MOFG

Metric

MOFG Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

MOFG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.17%

3.85%

6years

MOFG

News
MOFG

Research
MOFG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MOFG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

MOFG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2025

2019-10-22

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2025

2019-07-16

2019-08-29

2019-09-02

2019-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2025

2019-04-18

2019-04-26

2019-04-29

2019-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2025

2019-01-15

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2018-10-16

2018-11-29

2018-12-01

2018-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2018-07-17

2018-08-30

2018-09-01

2018-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2018-04-19

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2018-01-17

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-10-10

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-07-14

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2017-04-20

2017-05-30

2017-06-01

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2017-01-25

2017-02-27

2017-03-01

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-10-11

2016-11-29

2016-12-01

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-07-21

2016-08-30

2016-09-01

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-04-21

2016-05-27

2016-06-01

2016-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-01-20

2016-02-26

2016-03-01

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-10-20

2015-11-27

2015-12-01

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-07-16

2015-08-28

2015-09-01

2015-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-04-16

2015-05-28

2015-06-01

2015-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-01-21

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2014-10-14

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2014-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2014-07-17

2014-08-27

2014-09-01

2014-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2014-04-17

2014-05-28

2014-06-01

2014-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2014-01-21

2014-02-26

2014-03-01

2014-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-10-15

2013-11-26

2013-12-01

2013-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-07-16

2013-08-28

2013-09-01

2013-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-04-18

2013-05-29

2013-06-01

2013-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-01-15

2013-02-27

2013-03-01

2013-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2012-10-16

2012-11-28

2012-12-01

2012-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2012-07-17

2012-08-29

2012-09-01

2012-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2012-04-19

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2012-01-17

2012-02-28

2012-03-01

2012-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2011-10-18

2011-11-29

2011-12-01

2011-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2011-07-26

2011-08-30

2011-09-01

2011-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-04-21

2011-05-27

2011-06-01

2011-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-01-18

2011-02-25

2011-03-01

2011-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-10-21

2010-11-29

2010-12-01

2010-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-07-29

2010-08-30

2010-09-01

2010-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-04-22

2010-05-27

2010-06-01

2010-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-01-21

2010-02-25

2010-03-01

2010-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-10-22

2009-11-27

2009-12-01

2009-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-07-16

2009-08-28

2009-09-01

2009-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-04-23

2009-05-28

2009-06-01

2009-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1525

2009-01-22

2009-02-26

2009-03-02

2009-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1525

2008-10-23

2008-11-26

2008-12-01

2008-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1525

2008-07-16

2008-08-27

2008-09-01

2008-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1525

2008-04-08

2008-05-29

2008-06-02

2008-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

MOFG

Investor Resources

Learn more about MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

MOFG

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Southwest Banks

No company description available.

