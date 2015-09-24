Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Great Southern Bancorp

Stock

GSBC

Price as of:

$64.06 +0.05 +0.08%

Industry

Regional Southwest Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Southwest Banks /

Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

GSBC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.12%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.36

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

26.48%

EPS $5.14

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GSBC DARS™ Rating

GSBC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$64.06

Quote Time

Today's Volume

20,500

Open Price

$64.01

Day's Range

$63.65 - $64.42

Previous Close

$64.01

52 week low / high

$43.3 - $64.48

Percent off 52 week high

-0.65%

GSBC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.3400

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 27

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.3400

2019-12-18

2019-12-27

2019-12-30

2020-01-14

Regular

Trade GSBC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
GSBC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GSBC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-27

$0.34

2019-09-27

$0.34

2019-06-28

$0.32

2019-03-29

$0.32

2018-12-28

$0.32

2018-09-28

$0.32

2018-06-29

$0.28

2018-03-29

$0.28

2017-12-29

$0.24

2017-09-29

$0.24

2017-06-29

$0.24

2017-03-24

$0.22

2016-12-30

$0.22

2016-09-29

$0.22

2016-06-27

$0.22

2016-03-28

$0.22

2015-12-29

$0.22

2015-09-25

$0.22

2015-06-26

$0.22

2015-03-26

$0.2

2014-12-29

$0.2

2014-09-26

$0.2

2014-06-26

$0.2

2014-03-27

$0.2

2013-12-26

$0.18

2013-09-26

$0.18

2013-06-27

$0.18

2013-03-28

$0.18

2012-12-06

$0.18

2012-09-27

$0.18

2012-06-27

$0.18

2012-03-28

$0.18

2011-12-29

$0.18

2011-09-28

$0.18

2011-06-28

$0.18

2011-03-29

$0.18

2010-12-29

$0.18

2010-09-28

$0.18

2010-06-28

$0.18

2010-03-29

$0.18

2009-12-29

$0.18

2009-09-28

$0.18

2009-06-26

$0.18

2009-03-27

$0.18

2008-12-26

$0.18

2008-09-26

$0.18

2008-06-26

$0.18

2008-03-27

$0.18

2007-12-26

$0.18

2007-09-26

$0.17

2007-06-27

$0.17

2007-03-28

$0.16

2006-12-27

$0.16

2006-09-28

$0.15

2006-06-28

$0.15

2006-03-29

$0.14

2005-12-28

$0.14

2005-09-28

$0.13

2005-06-28

$0.13

2005-03-30

$0.12

2004-12-30

$0.12

2004-09-29

$0.11

2004-06-29

$0.11

2004-03-30

$0.1

2003-12-30

$0.1

2003-09-29

$0.09

2003-06-27

$0.09

2003-03-28

$0.075

2002-12-31

$0.075

2002-09-27

$0.07

2002-07-03

$0.07

2002-03-27

$0.07

2002-01-10

$0.0625

2001-10-05

$0.0625

2001-07-11

$0.0625

2001-04-10

$0.0625

2001-01-10

$0.0625

2000-10-06

$0.0625

2000-07-10

$0.0625

2000-04-10

$0.0625

2000-01-10

$0.0625

1999-10-06

$0.0625

1999-07-07

$0.0625

1999-04-07

$0.0625

1999-01-11

$0.0625

1998-10-07

$0.0625

1998-07-08

$0.055

1998-04-07

$0.055

1998-01-07

$0.055

1997-10-08

$0.055

1997-07-09

$0.05

1997-04-09

$0.05

1997-01-08

$0.05

1996-10-09

$0.05

1996-07-10

$0.04375

1996-04-10

$0.04375

1996-01-10

$0.04375

1995-10-11

$0.04375

1995-07-12

$0.04375

1995-04-07

$0.0375

GSBC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GSBC

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

GSBC Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

GSBC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

15.62%

13.33%

5years

GSBC

News
GSBC

Research
GSBC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GSBC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

GSBC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3400

2019-12-18

2019-12-27

2019-12-30

2020-01-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2019-09-18

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2019-06-19

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2019-03-20

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2018-12-19

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2018-09-19

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2018-06-20

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2018-03-21

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2017-12-20

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

2018-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2017-09-20

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2017-06-21

2017-06-29

2017-07-03

2017-07-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2017-03-15

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-04-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2016-12-21

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

2017-01-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2016-09-21

2016-09-29

2016-10-03

2016-10-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2016-06-15

2016-06-27

2016-06-29

2016-07-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2016-03-16

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

2016-04-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2015-12-16

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2015-09-16

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2015-06-17

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-03-18

2015-03-26

2015-03-30

2015-04-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-12-17

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-09-17

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-06-18

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-03-19

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2013-12-18

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

2014-01-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2013-09-18

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2013-06-18

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2013-03-20

2013-03-28

2013-04-02

2013-04-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2012-11-28

2012-12-06

2012-12-10

2012-12-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2012-09-19

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2012-06-14

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2012-03-02

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2011-12-21

2011-12-29

2012-01-03

2012-01-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2011-09-15

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2011-06-07

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2011-03-16

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2010-12-15

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2010-09-15

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2010-06-16

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2010-03-17

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2009-12-09

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2009-09-16

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2009-06-17

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2009-03-18

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2008-12-17

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

2009-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2008-09-17

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2008-06-18

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2008-03-19

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2007-12-19

2007-12-26

2007-12-28

2008-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2007-09-19

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2007-06-21

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2007-03-12

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2006-12-20

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-09-20

2006-09-28

2006-10-02

2006-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-06-21

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2006-03-15

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2005-12-16

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2005-09-20

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2005-06-15

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2005-03-16

2005-03-30

2005-04-01

2005-04-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2004-12-15

2004-12-30

2005-01-03

2005-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2004-09-22

2004-09-29

2004-10-01

2004-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2004-06-11

2004-06-29

2004-07-01

2004-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-03-17

2004-03-30

2004-04-01

2004-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-12-17

2003-12-30

2004-01-02

2004-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2003-09-23

2003-09-29

2003-10-01

2003-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2003-05-14

2003-06-27

2003-07-01

2003-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2003-03-14

2003-03-28

2003-04-01

2003-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2002-12-18

2002-12-31

2003-01-03

2003-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2002-09-18

2002-09-27

2002-10-01

2002-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2002-06-27

2002-07-03

2002-07-08

2002-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2002-03-21

2002-03-27

2002-04-01

2002-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2002-01-02

2002-01-10

2002-01-14

2002-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2001-10-01

2001-10-05

2001-10-10

2001-10-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2001-07-02

2001-07-11

2001-07-13

2001-07-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2001-04-02

2001-04-10

2001-04-13

2001-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2001-01-02

2001-01-10

2001-01-12

2001-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2000-10-02

2000-10-06

2000-10-11

2000-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2000-07-05

2000-07-10

2000-07-12

2000-07-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2000-04-03

2000-04-10

2000-04-12

2000-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2000-01-03

2000-01-10

2000-01-12

2000-01-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1999-10-01

1999-10-06

1999-10-08

1999-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1999-07-01

1999-07-07

1999-07-09

1999-07-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1999-04-01

1999-04-07

1999-04-09

1999-04-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1999-01-04

1999-01-11

1999-01-13

1999-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1998-10-01

1998-10-07

1998-10-09

1998-10-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1998-07-01

1998-07-08

1998-07-10

1998-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1998-04-01

1998-04-07

1998-04-10

1998-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1998-01-02

1998-01-07

1998-01-09

1998-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1997-10-01

1997-10-08

1997-10-10

1997-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-07-01

1997-07-09

1997-07-11

1997-07-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-04-01

1997-04-09

1997-04-11

1997-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-01-02

1997-01-08

1997-01-10

1997-01-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-10-01

1996-10-09

1996-10-11

1996-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

1996-07-01

1996-07-10

1996-07-12

1996-07-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

1996-04-01

1996-04-10

1996-04-12

1996-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

1996-01-02

1996-01-10

1996-01-12

1996-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

1995-10-02

1995-10-11

1995-10-13

1995-10-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

1995-07-03

1995-07-12

1995-07-14

1995-07-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1995-04-03

1995-04-07

1995-04-14

1995-04-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

GSBC

Investor Resources

Learn more about Great Southern Bancorp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

GSBC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Southwest Banks

Great Southern Bancorp- (GSBC)-offers various banking and financial services in Missouri. As of December 31, 2006, it operated 37 branches located in southwestern and central Missouri and the Kansas City, Missouri area. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X