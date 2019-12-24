Best Dividend Stocks
Simmons First National Corp

Stock

SFNC

Price as of:

$26.64 -0.5 -1.84%

Industry

Regional Southeast Banks

Simmons First National Corp (SFNC)

SFNC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.35%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.64

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

27.17%

EPS $2.36

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get SFNC DARS™ Rating

SFNC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$26.64

Quote Time

Today's Volume

696,400

Open Price

$27.28

Day's Range

$26.58 - $27.29

Previous Close

$27.14

52 week low / high

$22.08 - $27.87

Percent off 52 week high

-4.41%

SFNC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SFNC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade SFNC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

SFNC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SFNC's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.16

2019-09-13

$0.16

2019-06-14

$0.16

2019-03-14

$0.16

2018-12-13

$0.15

2018-09-13

$0.15

2018-06-14

$0.15

2018-03-14

$0.15

2017-12-14

$0.125

2017-09-14

$0.125

2017-06-13

$0.125

2017-03-13

$0.125

2016-12-13

$0.12

2016-09-13

$0.12

2016-06-13

$0.12

2016-03-11

$0.12

2015-12-11

$0.115

2015-09-11

$0.115

2015-06-11

$0.115

2015-03-12

$0.115

2014-12-11

$0.11

2014-09-11

$0.11

2014-06-11

$0.11

2014-03-12

$0.11

2013-12-12

$0.105

2013-09-12

$0.105

2013-06-12

$0.105

2013-03-13

$0.105

2012-12-13

$0.1

2012-09-12

$0.1

2012-06-13

$0.1

2012-03-13

$0.1

2011-12-13

$0.095

2011-09-13

$0.095

2011-06-13

$0.095

2011-03-11

$0.095

2010-12-13

$0.095

2010-09-13

$0.095

2010-06-11

$0.095

2010-03-11

$0.095

2009-12-11

$0.095

2009-09-11

$0.095

2009-06-11

$0.095

2009-03-12

$0.095

2008-12-19

$0.095

2008-09-11

$0.095

2008-06-12

$0.095

2008-03-13

$0.095

2007-12-13

$0.095

2007-09-13

$0.09

2007-06-13

$0.09

2007-03-13

$0.09

2006-12-13

$0.09

2006-09-13

$0.085

2006-06-13

$0.085

2006-03-13

$0.08

2005-12-13

$0.08

2005-09-13

$0.075

2005-06-13

$0.075

2005-03-11

$0.075

2004-12-13

$0.075

2004-09-13

$0.07

2004-06-14

$0.07

2004-03-11

$0.07

2003-12-11

$0.07

2003-09-11

$0.065

2003-06-12

$0.065

2003-03-13

$0.0625

2002-12-12

$0.0625

2002-09-12

$0.06

2002-06-12

$0.06

2002-03-13

$0.0575

2001-12-12

$0.0575

2001-09-13

$0.055

2001-06-13

$0.055

2001-03-13

$0.0525

2000-12-19

$0.0525

2000-09-13

$0.05

2000-06-13

$0.05

2000-03-15

$0.0475

1999-12-13

$0.0475

1999-09-13

$0.045

1999-06-11

$0.045

1999-03-12

$0.0425

1998-12-14

$0.0425

1998-09-11

$0.04

1998-06-17

$0.04

1998-03-12

$0.0375

1997-12-11

$0.0375

1997-10-02

$0.035

1997-06-12

$0.035

1997-03-13

$0.0325

1996-12-26

$0.0325

1996-09-12

$0.03

1996-06-13

$0.03

1996-03-19

$0.02666666666666667

1995-12-13

$0.02666666666666667

1995-09-13

$0.025

1995-06-13

$0.025

SFNC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SFNC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SFNC

Metric

SFNC Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

SFNC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.06%

6.67%

7years

SFNC

SFNC

SFNC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SFNC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

SFNC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1600

2019-10-22

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2020-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2019-07-24

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2019-05-17

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2019-01-24

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-10-24

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2019-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-07-25

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-05-22

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-01-18

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2017-11-29

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2018-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2017-08-30

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2017-05-25

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2017-02-28

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-11-30

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2017-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-08-29

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-05-26

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-02-29

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2015-11-23

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2016-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2015-08-27

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2015-05-27

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2015-02-05

2015-03-12

2015-03-16

2015-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2014-11-25

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2015-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2014-08-28

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2014-05-27

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2014-02-28

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2013-11-27

2013-12-12

2013-12-16

2014-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2013-08-29

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2013-05-30

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2013-02-21

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-12-06

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-08-31

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-05-31

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-02-27

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2011-11-30

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2012-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2011-08-29

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2011-05-27

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2011-02-28

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2010-11-30

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2011-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2010-08-27

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2010-05-28

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2010-02-26

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2009-11-30

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2010-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2009-08-28

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2009-02-26

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2008-12-08

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2009-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2008-08-28

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2008-05-29

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2008-02-28

2008-03-13

2008-03-17

2008-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2007-11-28

2007-12-13

2007-12-17

2008-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2007-08-31

2007-09-13

2007-09-17

2007-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2007-05-31

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2007-02-28

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2007-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2006-08-30

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2006-05-31

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2006-02-27

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2006-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2005-08-31

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2005-05-31

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2005-03-02

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2004-12-03

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2005-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2004-08-30

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2004-05-27

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2004-02-27

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2003-11-24

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2004-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2003-08-29

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2003-06-03

2003-06-12

2003-06-16

2003-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2003-02-27

2003-03-13

2003-03-17

2003-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2002-12-03

2002-12-12

2002-12-16

2003-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2002-08-30

2002-09-12

2002-09-16

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2002-06-03

2002-06-12

2002-06-14

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2002-03-01

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2001-11-28

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2002-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2001-08-28

2001-09-13

2001-09-17

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2001-06-01

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2001-03-01

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2000-12-11

2000-12-19

2000-12-21

2001-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-08-31

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-05-25

2000-06-13

2000-06-15

2000-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

2000-03-06

2000-03-15

2000-03-17

2000-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

1999-12-02

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

2000-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1999-08-31

1999-09-13

1999-09-15

1999-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1999-05-24

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

1999-03-01

1999-03-12

1999-03-16

1999-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

1998-12-01

1998-12-14

1998-12-16

1999-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1998-09-08

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1998-05-11

1998-06-17

1998-06-19

1998-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1998-03-05

1998-03-12

1998-03-16

1998-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1997-12-05

1997-12-11

1997-12-15

1998-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1997-08-25

1997-10-02

1997-09-15

1997-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1997-05-29

1997-06-12

1997-06-16

1997-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

1997-03-03

1997-03-13

1997-03-17

1997-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

1996-12-06

1996-12-26

1996-12-16

1997-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1996-09-03

1996-09-12

1996-09-16

1996-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1996-05-29

1996-06-13

1996-06-17

1996-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1996-02-26

1996-03-19

1996-03-15

1996-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1995-12-05

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1996-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1995-08-30

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1995-05-22

1995-06-13

1995-06-15

1995-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

SFNC

Investor Resources

Learn more about Simmons First National Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SFNC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Southeast Banks

Simmons First National Corp- (SFNC)-provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Arkansas. As of December 31, 2006, it operated 86 offices in 48 communities in Arkansas. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

X