This table allows you to know how fast SFNC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-13 $0.16 2019-09-13 $0.16 2019-06-14 $0.16 2019-03-14 $0.16 2018-12-13 $0.15 2018-09-13 $0.15 2018-06-14 $0.15 2018-03-14 $0.15 2017-12-14 $0.125 2017-09-14 $0.125 2017-06-13 $0.125 2017-03-13 $0.125 2016-12-13 $0.12 2016-09-13 $0.12 2016-06-13 $0.12 2016-03-11 $0.12 2015-12-11 $0.115 2015-09-11 $0.115 2015-06-11 $0.115 2015-03-12 $0.115 2014-12-11 $0.11 2014-09-11 $0.11 2014-06-11 $0.11 2014-03-12 $0.11 2013-12-12 $0.105 2013-09-12 $0.105 2013-06-12 $0.105 2013-03-13 $0.105 2012-12-13 $0.1 2012-09-12 $0.1 2012-06-13 $0.1 2012-03-13 $0.1 2011-12-13 $0.095 2011-09-13 $0.095 2011-06-13 $0.095 2011-03-11 $0.095 2010-12-13 $0.095 2010-09-13 $0.095 2010-06-11 $0.095 2010-03-11 $0.095 2009-12-11 $0.095 2009-09-11 $0.095 2009-06-11 $0.095 2009-03-12 $0.095 2008-12-19 $0.095 2008-09-11 $0.095 2008-06-12 $0.095 2008-03-13 $0.095 2007-12-13 $0.095 2007-09-13 $0.09 2007-06-13 $0.09 2007-03-13 $0.09 2006-12-13 $0.09 2006-09-13 $0.085 2006-06-13 $0.085 2006-03-13 $0.08 2005-12-13 $0.08 2005-09-13 $0.075 2005-06-13 $0.075 2005-03-11 $0.075 2004-12-13 $0.075 2004-09-13 $0.07 2004-06-14 $0.07 2004-03-11 $0.07 2003-12-11 $0.07 2003-09-11 $0.065 2003-06-12 $0.065 2003-03-13 $0.0625 2002-12-12 $0.0625 2002-09-12 $0.06 2002-06-12 $0.06 2002-03-13 $0.0575 2001-12-12 $0.0575 2001-09-13 $0.055 2001-06-13 $0.055 2001-03-13 $0.0525 2000-12-19 $0.0525 2000-09-13 $0.05 2000-06-13 $0.05 2000-03-15 $0.0475 1999-12-13 $0.0475 1999-09-13 $0.045 1999-06-11 $0.045 1999-03-12 $0.0425 1998-12-14 $0.0425 1998-09-11 $0.04 1998-06-17 $0.04 1998-03-12 $0.0375 1997-12-11 $0.0375 1997-10-02 $0.035 1997-06-12 $0.035 1997-03-13 $0.0325 1996-12-26 $0.0325 1996-09-12 $0.03 1996-06-13 $0.03 1996-03-19 $0.02666666666666667 1995-12-13 $0.02666666666666667 1995-09-13 $0.025 1995-06-13 $0.025