This table allows you to know how fast RBCAA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-19 $0.264 2019-09-19 $0.264 2019-06-20 $0.264 2019-03-14 $0.264 2018-12-20 $0.242 2018-09-20 $0.242 2018-06-14 $0.242 2018-03-15 $0.242 2017-12-14 $0.22 2017-09-14 $0.22 2017-06-14 $0.22 2017-03-15 $0.209 2016-12-14 $0.209 2016-09-14 $0.209 2016-06-15 $0.209 2016-03-16 $0.198 2015-12-16 $0.198 2015-09-16 $0.198 2015-06-17 $0.198 2015-03-18 $0.187 2014-12-17 $0.187 2014-09-17 $0.187 2014-06-18 $0.187 2014-03-19 $0.176 2013-12-18 $0.176 2013-09-18 $0.176 2013-06-19 $0.176 2013-03-13 $0.165 2012-12-19 $0.165 2012-09-19 $0.165 2012-06-13 $0.165 2012-03-14 $0.154 2011-12-14 $0.154 2011-09-14 $0.154 2011-06-15 $0.154 2011-03-16 $0.143 2010-12-15 $0.143 2010-09-15 $0.143 2010-06-16 $0.143 2010-03-17 $0.132 2009-12-23 $0.132 2009-09-16 $0.132 2009-06-17 $0.132 2009-03-18 $0.121 2008-12-17 $0.121 2008-09-17 $0.121 2008-06-18 $0.121 2008-03-18 $0.11 2007-12-19 $0.11 2007-09-19 $0.11 2007-06-13 $0.11 2007-03-14 $0.099 2006-12-13 $0.099 2006-09-13 $0.099 2006-06-14 $0.099 2006-03-15 $0.088 2005-12-14 $0.088 2005-09-14 $0.088 2005-06-15 $0.088 2005-03-16 $0.077 2004-12-15 $0.077 2004-09-15 $0.077 2004-06-16 $0.077 2004-03-17 $0.066 2003-12-17 $0.066 2003-09-19 $0.066 2003-06-20 $0.066 2003-03-21 $0.055 2002-12-20 $0.055 2002-09-20 $0.055 2002-06-21 $0.055 2002-03-22 $0.044 2001-12-20 $0.044 2001-09-21 $0.044 2001-06-15 $0.044 2001-03-16 $0.044 2000-12-15 $0.044 2000-09-18 $0.03575 2000-06-16 $0.03575 2000-03-20 $0.03575 1999-12-17 $0.03575 1999-09-17 $0.0275 1999-06-18 $0.0275 1999-03-22 $0.0275 1998-12-18 $0.0275 1998-09-18 $0.0275