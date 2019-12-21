Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Republic Bancorp

Stock

RBCAA

Price as of:

$46.56 -0.96 -2.02%

Industry

Regional Southeast Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Southeast Banks /

Republic Bancorp (RBCAA)

RBCAA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.16%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.06

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

26.67%

EPS $3.96

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

17 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get RBCAA DARS™ Rating

RBCAA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$46.56

Quote Time

Today's Volume

58,200

Open Price

$47.18

Day's Range

$46.39 - $47.67

Previous Close

$47.52

52 week low / high

$35.17 - $52.68

Percent off 52 week high

-11.62%

RBCAA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

RBCAA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade RBCAA's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
RBCAA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RBCAA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-19

$0.264

2019-09-19

$0.264

2019-06-20

$0.264

2019-03-14

$0.264

2018-12-20

$0.242

2018-09-20

$0.242

2018-06-14

$0.242

2018-03-15

$0.242

2017-12-14

$0.22

2017-09-14

$0.22

2017-06-14

$0.22

2017-03-15

$0.209

2016-12-14

$0.209

2016-09-14

$0.209

2016-06-15

$0.209

2016-03-16

$0.198

2015-12-16

$0.198

2015-09-16

$0.198

2015-06-17

$0.198

2015-03-18

$0.187

2014-12-17

$0.187

2014-09-17

$0.187

2014-06-18

$0.187

2014-03-19

$0.176

2013-12-18

$0.176

2013-09-18

$0.176

2013-06-19

$0.176

2013-03-13

$0.165

2012-12-19

$0.165

2012-09-19

$0.165

2012-06-13

$0.165

2012-03-14

$0.154

2011-12-14

$0.154

2011-09-14

$0.154

2011-06-15

$0.154

2011-03-16

$0.143

2010-12-15

$0.143

2010-09-15

$0.143

2010-06-16

$0.143

2010-03-17

$0.132

2009-12-23

$0.132

2009-09-16

$0.132

2009-06-17

$0.132

2009-03-18

$0.121

2008-12-17

$0.121

2008-09-17

$0.121

2008-06-18

$0.121

2008-03-18

$0.11

2007-12-19

$0.11

2007-09-19

$0.11

2007-06-13

$0.11

2007-03-14

$0.099

2006-12-13

$0.099

2006-09-13

$0.099

2006-06-14

$0.099

2006-03-15

$0.088

2005-12-14

$0.088

2005-09-14

$0.088

2005-06-15

$0.088

2005-03-16

$0.077

2004-12-15

$0.077

2004-09-15

$0.077

2004-06-16

$0.077

2004-03-17

$0.066

2003-12-17

$0.066

2003-09-19

$0.066

2003-06-20

$0.066

2003-03-21

$0.055

2002-12-20

$0.055

2002-09-20

$0.055

2002-06-21

$0.055

2002-03-22

$0.044

2001-12-20

$0.044

2001-09-21

$0.044

2001-06-15

$0.044

2001-03-16

$0.044

2000-12-15

$0.044

2000-09-18

$0.03575

2000-06-16

$0.03575

2000-03-20

$0.03575

1999-12-17

$0.03575

1999-09-17

$0.0275

1999-06-18

$0.0275

1999-03-22

$0.0275

1998-12-18

$0.0275

1998-09-18

$0.0275

RBCAA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
RBCAA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RBCAA

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

RBCAA Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

RBCAA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.58%

9.09%

17years

RBCAA

News
RBCAA

Research
RBCAA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RBCAA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

RBCAA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2640

2019-11-20

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2020-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2640

2019-07-17

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-10-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2640

2019-05-15

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-07-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2640

2019-01-23

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2420

2018-11-14

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2019-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2420

2018-07-18

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-10-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2420

2018-05-16

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2420

2018-01-24

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2017-11-15

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2018-01-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2017-07-19

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2017-05-17

2017-06-14

2017-06-16

2017-07-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2090

2017-01-25

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-04-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2090

2016-11-16

2016-12-14

2016-12-16

2017-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2090

2016-07-20

2016-09-14

2016-09-16

2016-10-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2090

2016-05-18

2016-06-15

2016-06-17

2016-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1980

2016-01-27

2016-03-16

2016-03-18

2016-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1980

2015-11-18

2015-12-16

2015-12-18

2016-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1980

2015-07-15

2015-09-16

2015-09-18

2015-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1980

2015-05-20

2015-06-17

2015-06-19

2015-07-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1870

2015-01-16

2015-03-18

2015-03-20

2015-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1870

2014-11-19

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2015-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1870

2014-07-16

2014-09-17

2014-09-19

2014-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1870

2014-05-21

2014-06-18

2014-06-20

2014-07-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1760

2014-01-15

2014-03-19

2014-03-21

2014-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1760

2013-11-20

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2014-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1760

2013-07-17

2013-09-18

2013-09-20

2013-10-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1760

2013-05-15

2013-06-19

2013-06-21

2013-07-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2013-01-17

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2012-11-14

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2013-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2012-07-18

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

2012-10-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2012-05-16

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1540

2012-01-20

2012-03-14

2012-03-16

2012-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1540

2011-11-16

2011-12-14

2011-12-16

2012-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1540

2011-07-20

2011-09-14

2011-09-16

2011-10-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1540

2011-05-09

2011-06-15

2011-06-17

2011-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1430

2011-01-19

2011-03-16

2011-03-18

2011-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1430

2010-11-17

2010-12-15

2010-12-17

2011-01-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1430

2010-07-21

2010-09-15

2010-09-17

2010-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1430

2010-05-19

2010-06-16

2010-06-18

2010-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1320

2010-01-22

2010-03-17

2010-03-19

2010-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1320

2009-11-19

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2010-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1320

2009-07-16

2009-09-16

2009-09-18

2009-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1320

2009-05-21

2009-06-17

2009-06-19

2009-07-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1210

2009-01-22

2009-03-18

2009-03-20

2009-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1210

2008-11-20

2008-12-17

2008-12-19

2009-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1210

2008-07-17

2008-09-17

2008-09-19

2008-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1210

2008-03-19

2008-06-18

2008-06-20

2008-07-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2008-01-17

2008-03-18

2008-03-21

2008-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2007-11-14

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2008-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2007-07-19

2007-09-19

2007-09-21

2007-10-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2007-05-16

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0990

2007-01-18

2007-03-14

2007-03-16

2007-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0990

2006-11-16

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2007-01-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0990

2006-07-20

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0990

2006-04-21

2006-06-14

2006-06-16

2006-07-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2006-01-19

2006-03-15

2006-03-17

2006-04-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2005-11-18

2005-12-14

2005-12-16

2006-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2005-07-21

2005-09-14

2005-09-16

2005-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2005-05-18

2005-06-15

2005-06-17

2005-07-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0770

2005-01-21

2005-03-16

2005-03-18

2005-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0770

2004-11-19

2004-12-15

2004-12-17

2005-01-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0770

2004-07-15

2004-09-15

2004-09-17

2004-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0770

2004-05-20

2004-06-16

2004-06-18

2004-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0660

2004-01-15

2004-03-17

2004-03-19

2004-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0660

2003-11-20

2003-12-17

2003-12-19

2004-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0660

2003-07-17

2003-09-19

2003-09-23

2003-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0660

2003-05-22

2003-06-20

2003-06-24

2003-07-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2003-01-09

2003-03-21

2003-03-25

2003-04-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2002-12-10

2002-12-20

2002-12-24

2003-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2002-08-16

2002-09-20

2002-09-24

2002-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2002-04-15

2002-06-21

2002-06-25

2002-07-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0440

2002-03-14

2002-03-22

2002-03-26

2002-04-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0440

2001-11-08

2001-12-20

2001-12-25

2002-01-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0440

2001-09-13

2001-09-21

2001-09-25

2001-10-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0440

2001-05-10

2001-06-15

2001-06-19

2001-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0440

2001-03-12

2001-03-16

2001-03-20

2001-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0440

2000-10-17

2000-12-15

2000-12-19

2001-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0358

2000-09-15

2000-09-18

2000-09-19

2000-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0358

2000-06-13

2000-06-16

2000-06-20

2000-07-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0358

2000-03-17

2000-03-20

2000-03-21

2000-04-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0358

1999-12-01

1999-12-17

1999-12-21

2000-01-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

1999-09-16

1999-09-17

1999-09-21

1999-10-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

1999-06-15

1999-06-18

1999-06-22

1999-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

1999-03-18

1999-03-22

1999-03-23

1999-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

1998-12-14

1998-12-18

1998-12-22

1999-01-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

1998-09-10

1998-09-18

1998-09-22

1998-10-20

Initial

Regular

Quarter

RBCAA

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Southeast Banks

Republic Bancorp- (RBCAA)- provides various financial products and services primarily in the metropolitan Louisville, central Kentucky, and southern Indiana. As of March 31, 2007, the company operated 38 banking centers with 34 located in Kentucky, 2 in southern Indiana, and 2 in Pasco County, Florida. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X