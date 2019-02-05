This table allows you to know how fast FBMS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-07 $0.08 2019-08-08 $0.08 2019-05-09 $0.08 2019-02-08 $0.07 2018-11-06 $0.05 2018-08-06 $0.05 2018-05-04 $0.05 2018-02-02 $0.05 2017-11-02 $0.0375 2017-08-02 $0.0375 2017-05-01 $0.0375 2017-02-02 $0.0375 2016-11-02 $0.0375 2016-08-04 $0.0375 2016-05-04 $0.0375 2016-02-05 $0.0375 2015-11-04 $0.0375 2015-08-05 $0.0375 2015-05-05 $0.0375 2015-02-10 $0.0375 2014-11-06 $0.0375 2014-08-05 $0.0375 2014-05-02 $0.0375 2014-02-12 $0.0375 2013-11-07 $0.0375 2013-08-08 $0.0375 2013-05-08 $0.0375 2013-02-11 $0.0375 2012-11-06 $0.0375 2012-08-09 $0.0375 2012-05-08 $0.0375 2012-02-09 $0.0375 2011-11-07 $0.0375 2011-08-10 $0.0375 2011-05-10 $0.0375 2011-02-09 $0.0375 2010-09-21 $0.025 2010-08-11 $0.025 2010-05-11 $0.025 2010-02-09 $0.025 2008-07-30 $0.075 2008-05-01 $0.075 2008-01-30 $0.075 2007-11-06 $0.075 2007-08-06 $0.075 2007-04-27 $0.075 2007-02-01 $0.3 2006-01-26 $0.16 2005-03-09 $0.05