Trico Bancshares

Stock

TCBK

Price as of:

$26.48 -1.48 -5.7%

Industry

Regional Pacific Banks

Trico Bancshares (TCBK)

Trico Bancshares (TCBK)

TCBK

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.10%

financial Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.88

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

33.31%

EPS $2.64

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


TCBK

Daily Snapshot

Price

$26.48

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,739

Open Price

$25.33

Day's Range

$25.33 - $26.8

Previous Close

$24.49

52 week low / high

$23.05 - $41.42

Percent off 52 week high

-40.87%

TCBK

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TCBK has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TCBK

Compare TCBK to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Financial Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Trade TCBK's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

TCBK

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TCBK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-12

$0.22

2019-12-12

$0.22

2019-09-12

$0.22

2019-06-13

$0.19

2019-03-14

$0.19

2018-12-13

$0.19

2018-09-13

$0.17

2018-06-14

$0.17

2018-03-15

$0.17

2017-12-14

$0.17

2017-09-14

$0.17

2017-06-13

$0.17

2017-03-16

$0.15

2016-12-13

$0.15

2016-09-12

$0.15

2016-06-15

$0.15

2016-03-14

$0.15

2015-12-16

$0.15

2015-09-16

$0.13

2015-06-15

$0.13

2015-03-18

$0.11

2014-12-17

$0.11

2014-09-17

$0.11

2014-06-16

$0.11

2014-03-17

$0.11

2013-12-18

$0.11

2013-09-18

$0.11

2013-06-19

$0.11

2013-03-15

$0.09

2012-12-18

$0.09

2012-09-13

$0.09

2012-06-13

$0.09

2012-03-16

$0.09

2011-12-15

$0.09

2011-09-07

$0.09

2011-06-13

$0.09

2011-03-17

$0.09

2010-12-15

$0.09

2010-09-08

$0.09

2010-06-09

$0.09

2010-03-17

$0.13

2009-12-17

$0.13

2009-09-09

$0.13

2009-06-03

$0.13

2009-03-18

$0.13

2008-12-10

$0.13

2008-09-10

$0.13

2008-06-04

$0.13

2008-03-05

$0.13

2007-12-05

$0.13

2007-09-05

$0.13

2007-06-06

$0.13

2007-03-20

$0.13

2006-12-06

$0.12

2006-09-06

$0.12

2006-06-07

$0.12

2006-03-13

$0.12

2005-12-07

$0.12

2005-09-07

$0.11

2005-06-08

$0.11

2005-03-08

$0.11

2004-12-08

$0.11

2004-09-08

$0.11

2004-06-09

$0.11

2004-03-08

$0.1

2003-12-08

$0.1

2003-09-05

$0.1

2003-06-06

$0.1

2003-03-21

$0.1

2002-12-06

$0.1

2002-09-06

$0.1

2002-06-06

$0.1

2002-03-06

$0.1

2001-12-06

$0.1

2001-09-06

$0.1

2001-06-06

$0.1

2001-03-07

$0.1

2000-12-06

$0.1

2000-09-06

$0.1

2000-06-07

$0.1

2000-03-08

$0.095

1999-12-08

$0.095

1999-09-08

$0.095

1999-06-08

$0.08

1999-03-08

$0.08

1998-12-08

$0.08

1998-09-08

$0.05333333333333334

1998-06-08

$0.05333333333333334

1998-03-06

$0.05333333333333334

1997-12-08

$0.05333333333333334

1997-09-08

$0.05333333333333334

1997-06-06

$0.05333333333333334

1997-03-06

$0.05333333333333334

1996-12-06

$0.05333333333333334

1996-09-06

$0.05333333333333334

1996-06-06

$0.043333333333333335

1996-03-07

$0.043333333333333335

1995-12-07

$0.043333333333333335

1995-09-06

$0.02666666666666667

1995-06-06

$0.02666666666666667

1993-06-04

$0.00712

TCBK's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

TCBK

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TCBK

Metric

TCBK Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

TCBK

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.06%

7.32%

6years

TCBK

News
TCBK

Research
TCBK

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TCBK

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1993

TCBK

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2200

2020-02-27

2020-03-12

2020-03-13

2020-03-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2019-11-12

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2019-08-08

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2019-05-23

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2019-02-28

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2018-11-30

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2018-05-23

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2018-02-27

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-11-28

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-08-22

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-05-23

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-03-08

2017-03-16

2017-03-20

2017-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-08-31

2016-09-12

2016-09-14

2016-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-06-07

2016-06-15

2016-06-17

2016-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-03-03

2016-03-14

2016-03-16

2016-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-12-02

2015-12-16

2015-12-18

2015-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2015-09-03

2015-09-16

2015-09-18

2015-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2015-06-04

2015-06-15

2015-06-17

2015-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-03-05

2015-03-18

2015-03-20

2015-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2014-12-04

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2014-09-04

2014-09-17

2014-09-19

2014-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2014-06-04

2014-06-16

2014-06-18

2014-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2014-03-06

2014-03-17

2014-03-19

2014-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2013-12-10

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2013-09-05

2013-09-18

2013-09-20

2013-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2013-06-13

2013-06-19

2013-06-22

2013-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2013-03-05

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-12-07

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-08-29

2012-09-13

2012-09-17

2012-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-05-22

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-03-08

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2011-12-07

2011-12-15

2011-12-19

2011-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2011-08-23

2011-09-07

2011-09-09

2011-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2011-05-24

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2011-03-10

2011-03-17

2011-03-21

2011-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2010-11-30

2010-12-15

2010-12-17

2010-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2010-08-31

2010-09-08

2010-09-10

2010-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2010-05-25

2010-06-09

2010-06-11

2010-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2010-03-10

2010-03-17

2010-03-19

2010-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2009-12-08

2009-12-17

2009-12-21

2009-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2009-08-25

2009-09-09

2009-09-11

2009-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2009-05-19

2009-06-03

2009-06-05

2009-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2009-03-10

2009-03-18

2009-03-20

2009-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2008-11-12

2008-12-10

2008-12-12

2008-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2008-08-26

2008-09-10

2008-09-12

2008-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2008-05-20

2008-06-04

2008-06-06

2008-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2008-02-19

2008-03-05

2008-03-07

2008-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2007-11-20

2007-12-05

2007-12-07

2007-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2007-08-21

2007-09-05

2007-09-07

2007-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2007-05-23

2007-06-06

2007-06-08

2007-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2007-03-14

2007-03-20

2007-03-09

2007-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2006-11-21

2006-12-06

2006-12-08

2006-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2006-08-22

2006-09-06

2006-09-08

2006-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2006-05-24

2006-06-07

2006-06-09

2006-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2006-03-07

2006-03-13

2006-03-10

2006-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2005-11-22

2005-12-07

2005-12-09

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2005-08-23

2005-09-07

2005-09-09

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2005-05-24

2005-06-08

2005-06-10

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2005-02-22

2005-03-08

2005-03-10

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2004-11-22

2004-12-08

2004-12-10

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2004-08-25

2004-09-08

2004-09-10

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2004-05-04

2004-06-09

2004-06-11

2004-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-02-24

2004-03-08

2004-03-10

2004-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-10-29

2003-12-08

2003-12-10

2003-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-07-29

2003-09-05

2003-09-09

2003-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-05-13

2003-06-06

2003-06-10

2003-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-03-11

2003-03-21

2003-03-25

2003-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-11-12

2002-12-06

2002-12-10

2002-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-08-15

2002-09-06

2002-09-10

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-05-14

2002-06-06

2002-06-10

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-02-12

2002-03-06

2002-03-08

2002-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2001-11-13

2001-12-06

2001-12-10

2001-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2001-08-14

2001-09-06

2001-09-10

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2001-05-10

2001-06-06

2001-06-08

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2001-02-13

2001-03-07

2001-03-09

2001-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-11-14

2000-12-06

2000-12-08

2000-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-08-08

2000-09-06

2000-09-08

2000-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-05-10

2000-06-07

2000-06-09

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2000-02-08

2000-03-08

2000-03-10

2000-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1999-11-16

1999-12-08

1999-12-10

1999-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1999-08-10

1999-09-08

1999-09-10

1999-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1999-05-14

1999-06-08

1999-06-10

1999-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1999-02-09

1999-03-08

1999-03-10

1999-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1998-11-12

1998-12-08

1998-12-10

1998-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1998-08-11

1998-09-08

1998-09-10

1998-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1998-05-13

1998-06-08

1998-06-10

1998-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1998-02-10

1998-03-06

1998-03-10

1998-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1997-11-12

1997-12-08

1997-12-10

1997-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1997-08-12

1997-09-08

1997-09-10

1997-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1997-05-15

1997-06-06

1997-06-10

1997-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1997-02-13

1997-03-06

1997-03-10

1997-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1996-11-12

1996-12-06

1996-12-10

1996-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1996-08-13

1996-09-06

1996-09-10

1996-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

1996-05-17

1996-06-06

1996-06-10

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

1996-02-14

1996-03-07

1996-03-11

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

1995-11-15

1995-12-07

1995-12-11

1995-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1995-08-16

1995-09-06

1995-09-08

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1995-05-10

1995-06-06

1995-06-09

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0071

1993-05-14

1993-06-04

1993-06-10

1993-06-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

TCBK

Investor Resources

Learn more about Trico Bancshares on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

TCBK

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Pacific Banks

Trico Bancshares- (TCBK)-provides commercial banking services primarily for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. As of December 31, 2006, it operated 32 branch offices and 22 in-store branch offices in the California counties of Butte, Contra Costa, Del Norte, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Lassen, Madera, Mendocino, Merced, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Shasta, Siskiyou, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Tulare, Yolo, and Yuba; and 62 ATMs. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Chico, California.

