Hanmi Financial Corp

Stock

HAFC

Price as of:

$20.57 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Regional Pacific Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC)

HAFC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.67%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.96

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

68.47%

EPS $1.40

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get HAFC DARS™ Rating

HAFC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$20.57

Quote Time

Today's Volume

14,351

Open Price

$20.58

Day's Range

$20.43 - $20.62

Previous Close

$20.57

52 week low / high

$17.01 - $24.09

Percent off 52 week high

-14.61%

HAFC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HAFC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade HAFC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
HAFC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HAFC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-01

$0.24

2019-08-08

$0.24

2019-05-03

$0.24

2019-01-29

$0.24

2018-11-01

$0.24

2018-08-08

$0.24

2018-05-04

$0.24

2018-02-02

$0.24

2017-10-27

$0.21

2017-07-26

$0.21

2017-05-04

$0.19

2017-02-03

$0.19

2016-11-04

$0.19

2016-08-04

$0.19

2016-06-14

$0.14

2016-03-11

$0.14

2015-12-29

$0.14

2015-09-28

$0.11

2015-06-26

$0.11

2015-03-27

$0.11

2014-12-29

$0.07

2014-09-24

$0.07

2014-06-26

$0.07

2014-03-26

$0.07

2013-12-05

$0.07

2013-08-29

$0.07

2008-07-02

$0.24

2008-03-27

$0.48

2007-12-27

$0.48

2007-09-26

$0.48

2007-06-27

$0.48

2007-03-28

$0.48

2006-12-27

$0.48

2006-09-27

$0.48

2006-06-29

$0.48

2006-03-29

$0.48

2005-12-29

$0.4

2005-09-29

$0.4

2005-06-29

$0.4

2005-03-30

$0.4

2004-12-30

$0.4

2004-09-30

$0.4

2004-06-29

$0.4

2004-03-30

$0.4

2003-12-29

$0.4

2003-09-29

$0.4

2003-06-27

$0.4

2003-03-28

$0.4

HAFC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
HAFC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HAFC

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

HAFC Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is very high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

HAFC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

13.30%

0.00%

5years

HAFC

News
HAFC

Research
HAFC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HAFC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

HAFC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2400

2019-10-24

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2019-07-25

2019-08-08

2019-08-09

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2019-04-25

2019-05-03

2019-05-06

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2019-01-15

2019-01-29

2019-01-30

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2018-10-23

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2018-07-26

2018-08-08

2018-08-09

2018-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2018-04-26

2018-05-04

2018-05-07

2018-05-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2018-01-25

2018-02-02

2018-02-05

2018-02-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2017-10-19

2017-10-27

2017-10-30

2017-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2017-07-18

2017-07-26

2017-07-28

2017-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2017-04-27

2017-05-04

2017-05-08

2017-05-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2017-01-26

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

2017-02-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2016-10-27

2016-11-04

2016-11-08

2016-11-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2016-07-28

2016-08-04

2016-08-08

2016-08-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2016-06-06

2016-06-14

2016-06-16

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2016-03-04

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2015-12-21

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-09-18

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-06-10

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-03-20

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-12-19

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-09-12

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-06-20

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-03-17

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

2014-04-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2013-11-26

2013-12-05

2013-12-09

2013-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2013-08-20

2013-08-29

2013-09-03

2013-09-17

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2008-06-26

2008-07-02

2008-07-07

2008-07-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2008-03-20

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2007-12-20

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2007-09-20

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2007-06-21

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2007-03-22

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2006-12-21

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2006-09-21

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2006-06-22

2006-06-29

2006-07-03

2006-07-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2006-03-16

2006-03-29

2006-04-01

2006-04-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2005-12-22

2005-12-29

2006-01-03

2006-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2005-09-22

2005-09-29

2005-10-03

2005-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2005-06-17

2005-06-29

2005-07-01

2005-07-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2005-03-17

2005-03-30

2005-04-01

2005-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2004-12-16

2004-12-30

2005-01-03

2005-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2004-09-23

2004-09-30

2004-10-04

2004-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2004-06-17

2004-06-29

2004-07-01

2004-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2004-03-18

2004-03-30

2004-04-01

2004-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2003-12-18

2003-12-29

2004-01-01

2004-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2003-09-18

2003-09-29

2003-10-01

2003-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2003-06-19

2003-06-27

2003-07-01

2003-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2003-02-20

2003-03-28

2003-04-01

2003-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

HAFC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Pacific Banks

Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) is a holding company for Hanmi Bank. The company provides financial services and focuses on the Korean-American community and other communities in the Los Angeles area. Hanmi Financial Corporation was founded in 1981 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Market data

X