Banc of California Inc (BANC), formerly First Pactrust Bancorp Inc., operates as a holding company for Pacific Trust Bank that provides retail banking services primarily in San Diego and Riverside Counties, California. It offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit to consumers and businesses. The companys lending activities comprise one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial and multi family real estate loans, construction lending and land loans, and commercial business loans, as well as provides consumer and other real estate loans, such as home equity lines of credit and loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured loans. It offers its banking services through its main office and 10 branches. First Pactrust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Chula Vista, California.