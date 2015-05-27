Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Banc of California Inc.

Stock

BANC

Price as of:

$16.98 -0.16 -0.93%

Industry

Regional Pacific Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Pacific Banks /

Banc of California Inc. (BANC)

BANC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.40%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.24

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

2549.67%

EPS $0.01

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BANC DARS™ Rating

BANC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$16.98

Quote Time

Today's Volume

236,311

Open Price

$17.24

Day's Range

$16.94 - $17.24

Previous Close

$17.14

52 week low / high

$12.22 - $17.66

Percent off 52 week high

-3.85%

BANC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BANC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BANC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
BANC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BANC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-17

$0.06

2019-09-13

$0.06

2019-06-14

$0.06

2019-03-14

$0.13

2018-12-14

$0.13

2018-09-13

$0.13

2018-06-14

$0.13

2018-03-14

$0.13

2017-12-14

$0.13

2017-09-14

$0.13

2017-06-13

$0.13

2017-03-13

$0.13

2016-12-13

$0.13

2016-09-13

$0.12

2016-06-13

$0.12

2016-03-11

$0.12

2015-12-11

$0.12

2015-09-10

$0.12

2015-06-11

$0.12

2015-03-11

$0.12

2014-12-11

$0.12

2014-09-10

$0.12

2014-06-11

$0.12

2014-03-12

$0.12

2013-12-18

$0.12

2013-09-12

$0.12

2013-06-13

$0.12

2013-03-14

$0.12

2012-12-12

$0.12

2012-09-12

$0.12

2012-06-13

$0.12

2012-03-08

$0.12

2011-12-14

$0.12

2011-09-07

$0.115

2011-06-08

$0.11

2011-03-09

$0.105

2010-12-08

$0.1

2010-09-08

$0.05

2010-06-09

$0.05

2010-03-10

$0.05

2009-12-09

$0.05

2009-09-09

$0.05

2009-06-10

$0.05

2009-03-11

$0.1

2008-12-10

$0.185

2008-09-10

$0.185

2008-06-11

$0.185

2008-03-12

$0.185

2007-12-12

$0.185

2007-09-12

$0.185

2007-06-13

$0.185

2007-03-13

$0.18

2006-12-13

$0.17

2006-09-06

$0.16

2006-06-07

$0.155

2006-03-14

$0.145

2005-12-01

$0.14

2005-09-07

$0.135

2005-06-08

$0.13

2005-03-09

$0.125

2004-12-01

$0.12

2004-09-08

$0.11

2004-06-02

$0.1

2004-03-10

$0.09

2003-12-03

$0.08

2003-09-10

$0.07

2003-06-04

$0.06

2003-03-12

$0.05

BANC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
BANC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BANC

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

BANC Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

BANC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-21.17%

-53.85%

0years

BANC

News
BANC

Research
BANC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BANC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

BANC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0600

2019-11-15

2019-12-17

2019-12-18

2020-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2019-08-15

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2019-05-15

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2019-02-15

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2018-11-15

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2019-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2018-08-15

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2018-05-15

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2018-02-15

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-11-17

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2018-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-08-18

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-05-18

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-02-27

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2016-12-05

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2017-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-08-16

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-05-18

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-11-30

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2016-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-09-02

2015-09-10

2015-09-14

2015-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-06-02

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-03-03

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-12-03

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2015-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-09-02

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-06-02

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-12-10

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2014-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-09-05

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-06-04

2013-06-13

2013-06-17

2013-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-03-05

2013-03-14

2013-03-18

2013-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-09-03

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-06-04

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-03-01

2012-03-08

2012-03-12

2012-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2011-12-01

2011-12-14

2011-12-16

2012-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2011-08-23

2011-09-07

2011-09-09

2011-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2011-05-26

2011-06-08

2011-06-10

2011-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2011-02-24

2011-03-09

2011-03-11

2011-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-11-04

2010-12-08

2010-12-10

2011-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-08-31

2010-09-08

2010-09-10

2010-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-05-26

2010-06-09

2010-06-11

2010-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-02-24

2010-03-10

2010-03-12

2010-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-11-18

2009-12-09

2009-12-11

2010-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-08-19

2009-09-09

2009-09-11

2009-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-05-26

2009-06-10

2009-06-12

2009-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-02-25

2009-03-11

2009-03-13

2009-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2008-11-04

2008-12-10

2008-12-12

2009-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2008-08-08

2008-09-10

2008-09-12

2008-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2008-05-28

2008-06-11

2008-06-13

2008-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2008-02-27

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2007-11-28

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2008-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2007-08-29

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2007-05-29

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2006-11-30

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2007-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2006-08-23

2006-09-06

2006-09-08

2006-09-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2006-05-24

2006-06-07

2006-06-09

2006-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2006-03-01

2006-03-14

2006-03-16

2006-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2005-11-23

2005-12-01

2005-12-05

2005-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2005-08-24

2005-09-07

2005-09-09

2005-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2005-05-26

2005-06-08

2005-06-10

2005-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2005-02-23

2005-03-09

2005-03-11

2005-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2004-11-22

2004-12-01

2004-12-03

2004-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2004-08-25

2004-09-08

2004-09-10

2004-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-05-18

2004-06-02

2004-06-04

2004-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2004-02-17

2004-03-10

2004-03-12

2004-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2003-11-18

2003-12-03

2003-12-05

2003-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2003-08-27

2003-09-10

2003-09-12

2003-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2003-05-16

2003-06-04

2003-06-06

2003-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-02-26

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-03-28

Initial

Regular

Quarter

BANC

Investor Resources

Learn more about Banc of California Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BANC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Pacific Banks

Banc of California Inc (BANC), formerly First Pactrust Bancorp Inc., operates as a holding company for Pacific Trust Bank that provides retail banking services primarily in San Diego and Riverside Counties, California. It offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit to consumers and businesses. The companys lending activities comprise one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial and multi family real estate loans, construction lending and land loans, and commercial business loans, as well as provides consumer and other real estate loans, such as home equity lines of credit and loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured loans. It offers its banking services through its main office and 10 branches. First Pactrust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Chula Vista, California.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X