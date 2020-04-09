Best Dividend Stocks
Standard Financial Corp.

Stock

STND

Price as of:

$21.99 -0.01 -0.05%

Industry

Regional Northeast Banks

Standard Financial Corp. (STND)

STND

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.02%

financial Average 0.06%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.88

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get STND DARS™ Rating

STND

Daily Snapshot

Price

$21.99

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,500

Open Price

$22.0

Day's Range

$21.71 - $22.0

Previous Close

$22.0

52 week low / high

$17.01 - $31.4

Percent off 52 week high

-29.97%

STND

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

STND has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

STND

Compare STND to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Financial Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.8 4.69% 71.30% 2.63% 8
locked locked 3.4 4.62% 55.25% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.2 3.50% 49.72% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.6 3.36% 52.41% 20.51% 8
locked locked 4.2 2.98% 60.05% 19.01% 7
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

STND

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast STND’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-07

$0.221

2019-11-01

$0.221

2019-08-02

$0.221

2019-05-03

$0.221

2019-02-01

$0.221

2018-11-02

$0.221

2018-08-03

$0.221

2018-05-02

$0.221

2018-01-31

$0.221

2017-11-01

$0.221

2017-08-01

$0.221

2017-05-02

$0.221

2017-01-31

$0.11

2016-11-01

$0.11

2016-08-02

$0.11

2016-05-03

$0.11

2016-02-02

$0.11

2015-11-03

$0.085

2015-08-04

$0.06

2015-05-05

$0.06

2015-02-03

$0.06

2014-11-04

$0.06

2014-08-05

$0.045

2014-05-06

$0.045

2014-02-05

$0.045

2013-10-30

$0.045

2013-07-30

$0.045

2013-04-29

$0.045

2013-01-30

$0.045

2012-10-31

$0.045

2012-07-31

$0.045

2012-04-30

$0.045

2012-01-31

$0.045

2011-10-31

$0.045

STND's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
STND

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for STND

Metric

STND Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

STND

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.57%

0.00%

0years

STND

News
STND

Research
STND

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

STND

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

STND

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2210

2020-01-30

2020-02-07

2020-02-10

2020-02-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2210

2019-10-24

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2210

2019-07-25

2019-08-02

2019-08-05

2019-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2210

2019-04-25

2019-05-03

2019-05-06

2019-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2210

2019-01-24

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2210

2018-10-25

2018-11-02

2018-11-05

2018-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2210

2018-07-26

2018-08-03

2018-08-06

2018-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2210

2018-04-23

2018-05-02

2018-05-03

2018-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2210

2018-01-23

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2210

2017-10-24

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2210

2017-07-25

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2210

2017-04-18

2017-05-02

2017-05-04

2017-05-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2017-01-17

2017-01-31

2017-02-02

2017-02-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-10-18

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-07-19

2016-08-02

2016-08-04

2016-08-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-04-19

2016-05-03

2016-05-05

2016-05-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-01-19

2016-02-02

2016-02-04

2016-02-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2015-10-22

2015-11-03

2015-11-05

2015-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-07-23

2015-08-04

2015-08-06

2015-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-04-23

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

2015-05-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-01-22

2015-02-03

2015-02-05

2015-02-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2014-08-19

2014-11-04

2014-11-06

2014-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2014-07-15

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

2014-08-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2014-04-22

2014-05-06

2014-05-08

2014-05-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2014-01-21

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

2014-02-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2013-10-15

2013-10-30

2013-11-01

2013-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2013-07-18

2013-07-30

2013-08-01

2013-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2013-04-18

2013-04-29

2013-05-01

2013-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2013-01-17

2013-01-30

2013-02-01

2013-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2012-10-18

2012-10-31

2012-11-02

2012-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2012-07-19

2012-07-31

2012-08-02

2012-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2012-04-19

2012-04-30

2012-05-02

2012-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2012-01-19

2012-01-31

2012-02-02

2012-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2011-10-20

2011-10-31

2011-11-02

2011-11-15

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

STND

Investor Resources

Learn more about Standard Financial Corp. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

STND

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Northeast Banks

No company description available.

