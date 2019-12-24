This company operates as the holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various financial services to consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in Pennsylvania. The companys deposit products include interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, statement savings and money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. Its loan products comprise mortgage loans to finance principal residences, as well as second home dwellings; indirect dealer financing of automobiles (new and used), boats, and recreational vehicles; commercial loans, including lines of credit, revolving credit products, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; and construction loans for commercial construction and single-family residences, as well as land loans and consumer loans. The company also offers other services, such as cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, trust, real estate settlement, Internet banking, and credit services; and engages in annuity and mutual fund sales, as well as discount brokerage activities. As of July 25, 2012, it operated 16 offices in Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Lackawanna counties in Pennsylvania. The company operates approximately 16 automated teller machines in its branch locations. Norwood Financial Corp. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.