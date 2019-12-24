Best Dividend Stocks
Norwood Financial Corp.

Stock

NWFL

Price as of:

$38.75 -0.47 -1.2%

Industry

Regional Northeast Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Northeast Banks /

Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL)

NWFL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.62%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.00

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NWFL DARS™ Rating

NWFL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$38.75

Quote Time

Today's Volume

7,100

Open Price

$38.84

Day's Range

$38.6 - $39.33

Previous Close

$39.22

52 week low / high

$28.08 - $39.33

Percent off 52 week high

-1.47%

NWFL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.2500

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 14

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.2500

2019-12-13

2020-01-14

2020-01-15

2020-02-03

Regular

NWFL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NWFL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-14

$0.25

2019-10-11

$0.24

2019-07-12

$0.24

2019-04-12

$0.24

2019-01-14

$0.24

2018-10-12

$0.22

2018-07-12

$0.22

2018-04-12

$0.22

2018-01-11

$0.22

2017-10-12

$0.22

2017-07-12

$0.32

2017-04-11

$0.32

2017-01-11

$0.32

2016-10-12

$0.31

2016-07-13

$0.31

2016-04-13

$0.31

2016-01-13

$0.31

2015-10-13

$0.31

2015-07-13

$0.31

2015-04-13

$0.31

2015-01-13

$0.3

2014-10-10

$0.3

2014-07-21

$0.3

2014-04-11

$0.3

2014-01-13

$0.3

2013-10-10

$0.29

2013-07-11

$0.29

2013-04-11

$0.31

2013-01-11

$0.31

2012-10-11

$0.3

2012-07-11

$0.3

2012-04-11

$0.3

2012-01-11

$0.3

2011-10-12

$0.29

2011-07-13

$0.29

2011-04-13

$0.29

2011-01-12

$0.29

2010-10-13

$0.28

2010-07-13

$0.28

2010-04-13

$0.28

2010-01-13

$0.28

2009-10-14

$0.27

2009-07-15

$0.27

2009-04-14

$0.27

2009-01-13

$0.27

2008-10-15

$0.25

2008-07-11

$0.25

2008-04-11

$0.25

2008-01-11

$0.25

2007-10-11

$0.23

2007-07-12

$0.23

2007-04-12

$0.23

2007-01-12

$0.23

2006-10-12

$0.21

2006-07-12

$0.21

2006-04-11

$0.21

2006-01-11

$0.21

2005-10-13

$0.18

2005-07-13

$0.18

2005-04-13

$0.18

2005-01-12

$0.18

2004-10-13

$0.17

2004-07-13

$0.17

2004-04-13

$0.17

2004-01-13

$0.17

2003-10-10

$0.16

2003-07-11

$0.16

2003-04-11

$0.16

2003-01-13

$0.16

2002-10-10

$0.14666666666666667

2002-07-11

$0.14666666666666667

2002-04-11

$0.14666666666666667

2002-01-11

$0.14666666666666667

2001-10-12

$0.13333333333333333

2001-07-12

$0.13333333333333333

2001-04-11

$0.13333333333333333

2001-01-11

$0.13333333333333333

2000-10-12

$0.11333333333333333

2000-04-13

$0.11333333333333333

2000-01-12

$0.11333333333333333

1999-10-25

$0.09333333333333334

1999-04-13

$0.09333333333333334

1999-01-13

$0.09333333333333334

1998-05-04

$0.08

NWFL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
NWFL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NWFL

Metric

NWFL Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

NWFL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-6.92%

13.64%

3years

NWFL

News
NWFL

Research
NWFL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NWFL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998



NWFL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2500

2019-12-13

2020-01-14

2020-01-15

2020-02-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2019-09-13

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2019-06-14

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2019-03-14

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2018-12-14

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2018-09-14

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2018-06-14

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2018-03-16

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2017-12-15

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2017-09-13

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-06-14

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-03-30

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2016-12-16

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-09-15

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-06-17

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-03-08

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2015-12-11

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2015-09-10

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2015-06-11

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2015-03-13

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-12-12

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-09-12

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-06-12

2014-07-21

2014-07-23

2014-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-03-14

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-12-12

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-02-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2013-09-13

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2013-06-14

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2013-03-15

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2012-12-13

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-09-13

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-06-14

2012-07-11

2012-07-13

2012-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-03-13

2012-04-11

2012-04-13

2012-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2011-12-13

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2011-09-13

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2011-06-14

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2011-03-08

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

Unknown

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2010-09-14

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

Unknown

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2010-03-09

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-05-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2009-12-08

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2009-09-08

2009-10-14

2009-10-16

2009-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2009-06-09

2009-07-15

2009-07-17

2009-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2009-03-10

2009-04-14

2009-04-16

2009-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2008-12-09

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2008-09-09

2008-10-15

2008-10-17

2008-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2008-06-10

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2008-03-11

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-12-11

2008-01-11

2008-01-15

2008-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2007-09-11

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2007-06-12

2007-07-12

2007-07-16

2007-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2007-03-13

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2006-12-12

2007-01-12

2007-01-17

2007-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2006-09-12

2006-10-12

2006-10-16

2006-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2006-06-13

2006-07-12

2006-07-14

2006-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2006-03-14

2006-04-11

2006-04-14

2006-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2005-12-15

2006-01-11

2006-01-13

2006-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2005-09-13

2005-10-13

2005-10-17

2005-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2005-06-14

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2005-03-08

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-05-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2004-12-14

2005-01-12

2005-01-15

2005-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2004-09-14

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2004-06-08

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-08-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2004-03-09

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-05-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2003-12-09

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-02-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2003-09-09

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-11-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2003-06-24

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2003-03-11

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2002-12-10

2003-01-13

2003-01-15

2003-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2002-09-10

2002-10-10

2002-10-15

2002-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2002-06-11

2002-07-11

2002-07-15

2002-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2002-03-12

2002-04-11

2002-04-15

2002-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2001-12-11

2002-01-11

2002-01-15

2002-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2001-09-11

2001-10-12

2001-10-16

2001-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2001-06-12

2001-07-12

2001-07-16

2001-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2001-03-13

2001-04-11

2001-04-16

2001-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2000-12-12

2001-01-11

2001-01-16

2001-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2000-09-12

2000-10-12

2000-10-16

2000-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2000-07-11

Unknown

2000-07-17

2000-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2000-03-14

2000-04-13

2000-04-17

2000-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

1999-12-16

2000-01-12

2000-01-14

2000-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

1999-09-28

1999-10-25

1999-10-15

1999-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

Unknown

Unknown

1999-07-15

1999-08-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

1999-03-31

1999-04-13

1999-04-15

1999-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

1998-12-08

1999-01-13

1999-01-15

1999-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

Unknown

Unknown

1998-10-15

1998-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

Unknown

Unknown

1998-07-15

1998-08-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

Unknown

1998-05-04

1998-04-15

1998-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

NWFL

Investor Resources

Learn more about Norwood Financial Corp. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

NWFL

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Northeast Banks

This company operates as the holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various financial services to consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in Pennsylvania. The companys deposit products include interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, statement savings and money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. Its loan products comprise mortgage loans to finance principal residences, as well as second home dwellings; indirect dealer financing of automobiles (new and used), boats, and recreational vehicles; commercial loans, including lines of credit, revolving credit products, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; and construction loans for commercial construction and single-family residences, as well as land loans and consumer loans. The company also offers other services, such as cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, trust, real estate settlement, Internet banking, and credit services; and engages in annuity and mutual fund sales, as well as discount brokerage activities. As of July 25, 2012, it operated 16 offices in Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Lackawanna counties in Pennsylvania. The company operates approximately 16 automated teller machines in its branch locations. Norwood Financial Corp. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

