Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Lakeland Bancorp

Stock

LBAI

Price as of:

$17.35 +0.01 +0.06%

Industry

Regional Northeast Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Northeast Banks /

Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

LBAI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.88%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.50

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

36.46%

EPS $1.37

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get LBAI DARS™ Rating

LBAI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$17.35

Quote Time

Today's Volume

25,118

Open Price

$17.35

Day's Range

$17.34 - $17.42

Previous Close

$17.34

52 week low / high

$13.77 - $17.42

Percent off 52 week high

-0.40%

LBAI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

LBAI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade LBAI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
LBAI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast LBAI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-01

$0.125

2019-08-02

$0.125

2019-05-08

$0.125

2019-02-07

$0.115

2018-11-02

$0.115

2018-08-03

$0.115

2018-05-04

$0.115

2018-02-02

$0.1

2017-11-03

$0.1

2017-07-27

$0.1

2017-05-03

$0.1

2017-02-03

$0.095

2016-11-03

$0.095

2016-08-01

$0.095

2016-05-04

$0.095

2016-02-08

$0.085

2015-11-04

$0.085

2015-07-31

$0.085

2015-04-30

$0.085

2015-02-06

$0.075

2014-10-30

$0.075

2014-07-31

$0.075

2014-05-06

$0.075

2014-02-06

$0.075

2013-11-01

$0.075

2013-08-01

$0.07

2013-04-26

$0.07

2013-01-29

$0.07

2012-10-29

$0.07

2012-07-27

$0.06

2012-04-26

$0.06

2012-02-01

$0.06

2011-10-27

$0.06

2011-07-27

$0.06

2011-04-27

$0.06

2011-01-27

$0.06

2010-10-27

$0.06

2010-07-28

$0.05

2010-04-28

$0.05

2010-01-27

$0.05

2009-10-29

$0.05

2009-08-03

$0.05

2009-04-28

$0.1

2009-01-28

$0.1

2008-10-29

$0.1

2008-07-29

$0.1

2008-04-28

$0.1

2008-01-29

$0.1

2007-10-29

$0.1

2007-07-27

$0.1

2007-04-26

$0.1

2007-01-29

$0.1

2006-10-27

$0.1

2006-07-27

$0.1

2006-04-26

$0.1

2006-01-27

$0.1

2005-10-26

$0.1

2005-07-27

$0.1

2005-04-27

$0.1

2005-01-27

$0.1

2004-10-27

$0.1

2004-07-28

$0.1

2004-04-28

$0.1

2004-01-28

$0.1

2003-10-29

$0.1

2003-07-29

$0.1

2003-04-28

$0.095

2003-01-29

$0.095

2002-10-29

$0.095

2002-07-29

$0.095

2002-04-26

$0.09

2002-01-29

$0.09

2001-10-29

$0.09

2001-07-27

$0.09

2001-04-25

$0.08

2001-01-29

$0.08

2000-10-27

$0.08

2000-07-27

$0.075

2000-04-26

$0.075

1999-10-27

$0.075

1999-07-28

$0.075

1999-04-28

$0.075

1999-01-27

$0.075

1998-10-28

$0.075

1998-07-29

$0.075

1998-04-28

$0.075

1998-01-28

$0.075

1997-10-28

$0.0725

1997-07-29

$0.0725

1997-04-28

$0.0725

1997-01-29

$0.0725

1996-10-29

$0.065

1996-07-26

$0.065

1996-04-26

$0.065

1996-01-29

$0.065

1995-10-26

$0.0625

1995-07-27

$0.0625

1995-04-24

$0.0625

LBAI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
LBAI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for LBAI

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

LBAI Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

LBAI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.56%

12.36%

9years

LBAI

News
LBAI

Research
LBAI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

LBAI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

LBAI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1250

2019-10-22

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2019-07-24

2019-08-02

2019-08-05

2019-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2019-04-25

2019-05-08

2019-05-09

2019-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2019-01-24

2019-02-07

2019-02-08

2019-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2018-10-23

2018-11-02

2018-11-05

2018-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2018-07-24

2018-08-03

2018-08-06

2018-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2018-04-23

2018-05-04

2018-05-07

2018-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-01-23

2018-02-02

2018-02-05

2018-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-10-24

2017-11-03

2017-11-06

2017-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-07-19

2017-07-27

2017-07-31

2017-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-04-25

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

2017-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2017-01-24

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

2017-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2016-10-24

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

2016-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2016-07-20

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2016-04-20

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

2016-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2016-01-26

2016-02-08

2016-02-10

2016-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2015-10-23

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

2015-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2015-07-21

2015-07-31

2015-08-04

2015-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2015-04-20

2015-04-30

2015-05-04

2015-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2015-01-27

2015-02-06

2015-02-10

2015-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2014-10-15

2014-10-30

2014-11-03

2014-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2014-07-16

2014-07-31

2014-08-04

2014-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2014-04-25

2014-05-06

2014-05-08

2014-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2014-01-28

2014-02-06

2014-02-10

2014-02-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2013-10-24

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2013-07-25

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2013-04-17

2013-04-26

2013-04-30

2013-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2013-01-09

2013-01-29

2013-01-31

2013-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2012-10-16

2012-10-29

2012-10-31

2012-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2012-07-17

2012-07-27

2012-07-31

2012-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2012-04-20

2012-04-26

2012-04-30

2012-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2012-01-20

2012-02-01

2012-02-03

2012-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2011-10-18

2011-10-27

2011-10-31

2011-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2011-07-14

2011-07-27

2011-07-29

2011-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2011-04-14

2011-04-27

2011-04-29

2011-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2011-01-13

2011-01-27

2011-01-31

2011-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2010-10-14

2010-10-27

2010-10-29

2010-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-07-15

2010-07-28

2010-07-30

2010-08-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-04-14

2010-04-28

2010-04-30

2010-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-01-13

2010-01-27

2010-01-29

2010-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-10-22

2009-10-29

2009-11-02

2009-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-07-23

2009-08-03

2009-08-05

2009-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-04-08

2009-04-28

2009-04-30

2009-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-01-22

2009-01-28

2009-01-30

2009-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-10-14

2008-10-29

2008-10-31

2008-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-07-17

2008-07-29

2008-07-31

2008-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-04-17

2008-04-28

2008-04-30

2008-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-01-17

2008-01-29

2008-01-31

2008-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2007-10-17

2007-10-29

2007-10-31

2007-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2007-07-12

2007-07-27

2007-07-31

2007-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2007-04-12

2007-04-26

2007-04-30

2007-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2007-01-18

2007-01-29

2007-01-31

2007-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-10-12

2006-10-27

2006-10-31

2006-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-07-13

2006-07-27

2006-07-31

2006-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-04-13

2006-04-26

2006-04-28

2006-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-01-19

2006-01-27

2006-01-31

2006-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-10-14

2005-10-26

2005-10-28

2005-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-07-14

2005-07-27

2005-07-29

2005-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-04-14

2005-04-27

2005-04-29

2005-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-01-20

2005-01-27

2005-01-31

2005-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-10-14

2004-10-27

2004-10-29

2004-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-07-15

2004-07-28

2004-07-30

2004-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-04-14

2004-04-28

2004-04-30

2004-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-01-15

2004-01-28

2004-01-30

2004-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-10-15

2003-10-29

2003-10-31

2003-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-07-10

2003-07-29

2003-07-31

2003-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2003-04-10

2003-04-28

2003-04-30

2003-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2003-01-16

2003-01-29

2003-01-31

2003-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2002-10-15

2002-10-29

2002-10-31

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2002-07-11

2002-07-29

2002-07-31

2002-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2002-04-11

2002-04-26

2002-04-30

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2002-01-09

2002-01-29

2002-01-31

2002-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-10-11

2001-10-29

2001-10-31

2001-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-05-17

2001-07-27

2001-07-31

2001-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2001-04-12

2001-04-25

2001-04-27

2001-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2001-01-18

2001-01-29

2001-01-31

2001-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2000-10-12

2000-10-27

2000-10-31

2000-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2000-07-13

2000-07-27

2000-07-31

2000-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2000-04-13

2000-04-26

2000-04-28

2000-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2000-01-12

Unknown

2000-01-28

2000-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1999-10-08

1999-10-27

1999-10-29

1999-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1999-07-13

1999-07-28

1999-07-30

1999-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1999-04-14

1999-04-28

1999-04-30

1999-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1999-01-13

1999-01-27

1999-01-29

1999-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1998-10-14

1998-10-28

1998-10-30

1998-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1998-07-15

1998-07-29

1998-07-31

1998-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1998-04-08

1998-04-28

1998-04-30

1998-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1998-01-14

1998-01-28

1998-01-30

1998-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

1997-10-08

1997-10-28

1997-10-30

1997-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

1997-07-09

1997-07-29

1997-07-31

1997-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

1997-04-09

1997-04-28

1997-04-30

1997-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

1997-01-08

1997-01-29

1997-01-31

1997-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1996-10-16

1996-10-29

1996-10-31

1996-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1996-07-10

1996-07-26

1996-07-30

1996-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1996-04-10

1996-04-26

1996-04-30

1996-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1996-01-16

1996-01-29

1996-01-31

1996-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1995-10-11

1995-10-26

1995-10-30

1995-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1995-07-12

1995-07-27

1995-07-31

1995-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1995-04-12

1995-04-24

1995-04-28

1995-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

LBAI

Investor Resources

Learn more about Lakeland Bancorp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

LBAI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Northeast Banks

Lakeland Bancorp- (LBAI)-provides various commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, and small to medium sized businesses in northern New Jersey. As of December 31, 2006, Lakeland Bank operated 48 branches in Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Warren, Essex, and Bergen counties in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X