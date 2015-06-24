Best Dividend Stocks
Independent Bank

Stock

INDB

Price as of:

$86.76 +0.41 +0.47%

Industry

Regional Northeast Banks

Independent Bank (INDB)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.04%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.76

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

31.33%

EPS $5.62

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get INDB DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$86.76

Quote Time

Today's Volume

21,223

Open Price

$86.57

Day's Range

$85.92 - $87.11

Previous Close

$86.35

52 week low / high

$62.33 - $87.64

Percent off 52 week high

-1.00%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.4400

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 27

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.4400

2019-12-12

2019-12-27

2019-12-30

2020-01-10

Regular

Trade INDB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast INDB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-27

$0.44

2019-09-27

$0.44

2019-06-28

$0.44

2019-03-22

$0.44

2018-12-28

$0.38

2018-09-28

$0.38

2018-06-29

$0.38

2018-03-23

$0.38

2017-12-22

$0.32

2017-09-29

$0.32

2017-06-22

$0.32

2017-03-23

$0.32

2016-12-21

$0.29

2016-09-22

$0.29

2016-06-23

$0.29

2016-03-23

$0.29

2015-12-23

$0.26

2015-09-24

$0.26

2015-06-25

$0.26

2015-03-26

$0.26

2014-12-24

$0.24

2014-09-25

$0.24

2014-06-26

$0.24

2014-03-27

$0.24

2013-12-26

$0.22

2013-09-26

$0.22

2013-06-27

$0.22

2013-03-27

$0.22

2012-12-20

$0.21

2012-09-27

$0.21

2012-06-28

$0.21

2012-03-22

$0.21

2011-12-21

$0.19

2011-09-22

$0.19

2011-06-23

$0.19

2011-03-24

$0.19

2010-12-22

$0.18

2010-09-23

$0.18

2010-06-24

$0.18

2010-03-25

$0.18

2009-12-23

$0.18

2009-09-24

$0.18

2009-06-25

$0.18

2009-03-26

$0.18

2008-12-24

$0.18

2008-09-25

$0.18

2008-06-26

$0.18

2008-03-27

$0.18

2007-12-20

$0.17

2007-09-21

$0.17

2007-06-22

$0.17

2007-03-22

$0.17

2006-12-21

$0.16

2006-09-26

$0.16

2006-06-22

$0.16

2006-03-23

$0.16

2005-12-21

$0.15

2005-09-22

$0.15

2005-06-23

$0.15

2005-03-22

$0.15

2004-12-29

$0.14

2004-09-22

$0.14

2004-06-23

$0.14

2004-03-24

$0.14

2003-12-23

$0.13

2003-09-24

$0.13

2003-06-25

$0.13

2003-03-26

$0.13

2002-12-24

$0.12

2002-09-25

$0.12

2002-06-26

$0.12

2002-03-26

$0.12

2001-12-26

$0.11

2001-09-26

$0.11

2001-06-27

$0.11

2001-03-28

$0.11

2000-12-27

$0.1

2000-09-27

$0.1

2000-06-28

$0.1

2000-03-29

$0.1

1999-12-29

$0.1

1999-09-22

$0.1

1999-06-23

$0.1

1999-03-24

$0.1

1998-12-22

$0.1

1998-09-23

$0.1

1998-06-24

$0.1

1998-03-25

$0.1

1997-12-23

$0.09

1997-09-24

$0.09

1997-06-25

$0.08

1997-03-25

$0.08

1996-12-24

$0.07

1996-09-25

$0.06

1996-06-26

$0.06

1996-03-27

$0.05

1995-12-27

$0.05

1995-09-27

$0.05

1995-06-21

$0.04

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for INDB

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

INDB Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

14.91%

15.79%

8years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4400

2019-12-12

2019-12-27

2019-12-30

2020-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2019-09-19

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2019-06-20

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2019-03-13

2019-03-22

2019-03-25

2019-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2018-12-13

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2018-09-20

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2018-06-21

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2018-03-15

2018-03-23

2018-03-26

2018-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-12-14

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2018-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-06-15

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-03-16

2017-03-23

2017-03-27

2017-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2016-12-08

2016-12-21

2016-12-26

2017-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2016-09-15

2016-09-22

2016-09-26

2016-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2016-06-16

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

2016-07-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2016-03-17

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-04-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2015-12-10

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2016-01-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2015-09-17

2015-09-24

2015-09-28

2015-10-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2015-06-18

2015-06-25

2015-06-29

2015-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2015-03-19

2015-03-26

2015-03-30

2015-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2014-12-11

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2015-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2014-09-18

2014-09-25

2014-09-29

2014-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2014-06-19

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2014-03-20

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2013-12-12

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

2014-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2013-09-19

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2013-06-20

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2013-03-21

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

2013-04-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2012-12-12

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2012-09-20

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

2012-10-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2012-06-21

2012-06-28

2012-07-02

2012-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2012-03-15

2012-03-22

2012-03-26

2012-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2011-12-15

2011-12-21

2011-12-26

2012-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2011-09-15

2011-09-22

2011-09-26

2011-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2011-06-16

2011-06-23

2011-06-27

2011-07-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2011-03-17

2011-03-24

2011-03-28

2011-04-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2010-12-16

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2011-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2010-09-16

2010-09-23

2010-09-27

2010-10-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2010-06-17

2010-06-24

2010-06-28

2010-07-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2010-03-18

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

2010-04-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2009-12-10

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2010-01-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2009-09-18

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

2009-10-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2009-06-18

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

2009-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2009-03-19

2009-03-26

2009-03-30

2009-04-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2008-12-11

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

2009-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2008-09-18

2008-09-25

2008-09-29

2008-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2008-06-19

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2008-03-20

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2007-12-13

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2008-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2007-09-20

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2007-06-21

2007-06-22

2007-06-26

2007-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2007-03-15

2007-03-22

2007-03-26

2007-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2006-12-14

2006-12-21

2006-12-26

2007-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2006-09-21

2006-09-26

2006-09-28

2006-10-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2006-06-15

2006-06-22

2006-06-26

2006-07-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2006-03-16

2006-03-23

2006-03-27

2006-04-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-12-15

2005-12-21

2005-12-26

2006-01-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-09-15

2005-09-22

2005-09-26

2005-10-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-06-16

2005-06-23

2005-06-27

2005-07-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-03-10

2005-03-22

2005-03-25

2005-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2004-12-09

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2004-09-09

2004-09-22

2004-09-24

2004-10-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2004-06-10

2004-06-23

2004-06-25

2004-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2004-03-11

2004-03-24

2004-03-26

2004-04-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2003-12-11

2003-12-23

2003-12-26

2004-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

Unknown

2003-09-24

2003-09-26

2003-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2003-06-12

2003-06-25

2003-06-27

2003-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2003-03-13

2003-03-26

2003-03-28

2003-04-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2002-12-12

2002-12-24

2002-12-27

2003-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2002-09-12

2002-09-25

2002-09-27

2002-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2002-06-13

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2002-03-14

2002-03-26

2002-03-29

2002-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2001-12-13

2001-12-26

2001-12-28

2002-01-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2001-09-13

2001-09-26

2001-09-28

2001-10-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2001-06-14

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2001-03-08

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-04-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-12-14

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-09-14

2000-09-27

2000-09-29

2000-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-06-08

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-03-09

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-12-09

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-09-09

1999-09-22

1999-09-24

1999-10-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-06-10

1999-06-23

1999-06-25

1999-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-03-11

1999-03-24

1999-03-26

1999-04-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-12-10

1998-12-22

1998-12-25

1999-01-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-09-10

1998-09-23

1998-09-25

1998-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-06-11

1998-06-24

1998-06-26

1998-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-03-12

1998-03-25

1998-03-27

1998-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1997-12-11

1997-12-23

1997-12-26

1998-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1997-09-11

1997-09-24

1997-09-26

1997-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1997-06-12

1997-06-25

1997-06-27

1997-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1997-03-13

1997-03-25

1997-03-28

1997-04-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1996-12-12

1996-12-24

1996-12-27

1997-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1996-09-12

1996-09-25

1996-09-27

1996-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1996-06-17

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-06-15

1996-03-27

1996-03-29

1996-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1995-12-15

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1995-09-14

1995-09-27

1995-09-29

1995-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1995-06-08

1995-06-21

1995-06-23

1995-07-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

INDB

Investor Resources

Learn more about Independent Bank on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

INDB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Northeast Banks

Independent Bank- (INDB)-provides commercial banking, retail banking, and investment management services in Massachusetts. As of December 31, 2006, it operated 52 banking offices, 9 commercial banking centers, 3 investment management group offices, and 4 residential lending centers, which are located in the Plymouth, Norfolk, Barnstable, and Bristol counties of southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

