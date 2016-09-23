Best Dividend Stocks
First of Long Island Corp

Stock

FLIC

Price as of:

$25.21 +0.08 +0.32%

Industry

Regional Northeast Banks

FLIC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.87%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.72

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

41.81%

EPS $1.72

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

12 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get FLIC DARS™ Rating

FLIC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.21

Quote Time

Today's Volume

36,800

Open Price

$25.04

Day's Range

$24.85 - $25.24

Previous Close

$25.13

52 week low / high

$17.53 - $25.24

Percent off 52 week high

-0.12%

FLIC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FLIC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FLIC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

FLIC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FLIC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-08

$0.18

2019-07-11

$0.17

2019-03-11

$0.17

2019-01-02

$0.17

2018-10-09

$0.17

2018-07-09

$0.15

2018-03-15

$0.15

2017-12-28

$0.15

2017-10-10

$0.15

2017-07-06

$0.14

2017-03-15

$0.14

2016-12-29

$0.14

2016-10-03

$0.14

2016-06-30

$0.13333333333333333

2016-03-16

$0.13333333333333333

2015-12-24

$0.13333333333333333

2015-09-28

$0.13333333333333333

2015-06-29

$0.12666666666666668

2015-03-16

$0.12666666666666668

2015-01-05

$0.12666666666666668

2014-09-29

$0.12444444444444444

2014-06-27

$0.11555555555555555

2014-03-07

$0.11555555555555555

2013-12-30

$0.11555555555555555

2013-10-01

$0.11555555555555555

2013-07-02

$0.1111111111111111

2013-03-12

$0.1111111111111111

2012-11-26

$0.1111111111111111

2012-10-01

$0.1111111111111111

2012-07-02

$0.10222222222222223

2012-03-15

$0.10222222222222223

2011-12-29

$0.10222222222222223

2011-10-04

$0.10222222222222223

2011-07-01

$0.09777777777777778

2011-03-16

$0.09777777777777778

2010-12-29

$0.09777777777777778

2010-10-01

$0.09777777777777778

2010-06-24

$0.08888888888888889

2010-03-11

$0.08888888888888889

2009-12-29

$0.08888888888888889

2009-09-30

$0.08888888888888889

2009-06-24

$0.08

2009-03-26

$0.08

2008-12-29

$0.08

2008-09-26

$0.08

2008-06-26

$0.06666666666666667

2008-03-27

$0.06666666666666667

2007-12-27

$0.06666666666666667

2007-09-28

$0.06666666666666667

2007-06-29

$0.06222222222222222

2007-04-03

$0.06222222222222222

2007-01-05

$0.12222222222222222

2006-06-30

$0.1

2006-01-06

$0.1

2005-06-30

$0.09333333333333334

2004-12-30

$0.09333333333333334

2004-07-01

$0.08

2003-12-30

$0.08

2003-07-02

$0.07555555555555556

2002-12-31

$0.07555555555555556

2002-07-03

$0.0637037037037037

2002-01-02

$0.0637037037037037

2001-07-05

$0.056296296296296296

2001-01-03

$0.056296296296296296

2000-07-05

$0.05037037037037037

2000-01-05

$0.05037037037037037

1999-07-07

$0.044444444444444446

1998-12-30

$0.044444444444444446

1998-07-02

$0.04

1997-12-30

$0.03950617283950617

1997-07-07

$0.03358024691358025

1996-12-30

$0.03358024691358025

1996-07-03

$0.02962962962962963

1995-12-28

$0.02897119341563786

1995-07-10

$0.02633744855967078

FLIC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FLIC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FLIC

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

FLIC Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

FLIC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.61%

53.19%

12years

FLIC

FLIC

FLIC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FLIC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

FLIC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1800

2019-09-27

2019-10-08

2019-10-09

2019-10-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2019-07-01

2019-07-11

2019-07-12

2019-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2019-03-01

2019-03-11

2019-03-12

2019-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2018-12-21

2019-01-02

2019-01-03

2019-01-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2018-09-28

2018-10-09

2018-10-10

2018-10-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-06-29

2018-07-09

2018-07-10

2018-07-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-03-02

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-12-18

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-09-29

2017-10-10

2017-10-11

2017-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-06-30

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

2017-07-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-03-06

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2016-12-21

2016-12-29

2017-01-03

2017-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2016-09-21

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2016-06-22

2016-06-30

2016-07-05

2016-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2016-03-01

2016-03-16

2016-03-18

2016-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2015-12-15

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2016-01-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2015-09-16

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

2015-06-17

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

2015-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

2015-02-26

2015-03-16

2015-03-18

2015-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

2014-12-17

2015-01-05

2015-01-07

2015-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1244

2014-09-17

2014-09-29

2014-10-01

2014-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1156

2014-06-18

2014-06-27

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1156

2014-02-26

2014-03-07

2014-03-11

2014-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1156

2013-12-18

2013-12-30

2014-01-02

2014-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1156

2013-09-19

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1111

2013-06-19

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

2013-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1111

2013-03-01

2013-03-12

2013-03-14

2013-03-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1111

2012-11-15

2012-11-26

2012-11-28

2012-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1111

2012-09-19

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1022

2012-06-20

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1022

2012-03-02

2012-03-15

2012-03-19

2012-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1022

2011-12-21

2011-12-29

2012-01-03

2012-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1022

2011-09-21

2011-10-04

2011-10-06

2011-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0978

2011-06-22

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0978

2011-03-02

2011-03-16

2011-03-18

2011-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0978

2010-12-22

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0978

2010-09-22

2010-10-01

2010-10-05

2010-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0889

2010-06-17

2010-06-24

2010-06-28

2010-07-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0889

2010-03-04

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-03-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0889

2009-12-22

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0889

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

2009-10-02

2009-10-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2009-06-16

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

2009-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2009-03-16

2009-03-26

2009-03-30

2009-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2008-12-17

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2008-09-17

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2008-06-17

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2008-03-18

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2007-12-18

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2007-09-19

2007-09-28

2007-10-02

2007-10-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0622

2007-06-21

2007-06-29

2007-07-03

2007-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0622

2007-03-22

2007-04-03

2007-04-06

2007-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1222

2006-12-21

2007-01-05

2007-01-09

2007-02-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2006-06-21

2006-06-30

2006-07-05

2006-08-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2005-12-21

2006-01-06

2006-01-10

2006-02-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0933

2005-06-22

2005-06-30

2005-07-05

2005-08-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0933

2004-12-15

2004-12-30

2005-01-03

2005-01-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0800

2004-06-16

2004-07-01

2004-07-06

2004-07-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0800

2003-12-17

2003-12-30

2004-01-02

2004-01-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0756

2003-06-18

2003-07-02

2003-07-07

2003-07-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0756

Unknown

2002-12-31

2003-01-03

2003-01-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0637

2002-06-21

2002-07-03

2002-07-08

2002-07-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0637

2001-12-19

2002-01-02

2002-01-04

2002-01-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0563

2001-06-20

2001-07-05

2001-07-09

2001-07-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0563

2000-12-19

2001-01-03

2001-01-05

2001-01-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0504

2000-06-21

2000-07-05

2000-07-07

2000-07-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0504

1999-12-22

2000-01-05

2000-01-07

2000-01-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0444

1999-06-21

1999-07-07

1999-07-09

1999-07-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0444

1998-12-17

1998-12-30

1999-01-04

1999-01-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0400

1998-06-16

1998-07-02

1998-07-07

1998-07-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0395

1997-12-17

1997-12-30

1998-01-02

1998-01-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0336

1997-06-19

1997-07-07

1997-07-09

1997-07-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0336

1996-12-18

1996-12-30

1997-01-02

1997-01-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0296

1996-06-19

1996-07-03

1996-07-08

1996-07-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0290

1995-12-21

1995-12-28

1996-01-02

1996-01-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0263

1995-06-22

1995-07-10

1995-07-12

1995-07-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

FLIC

Investor Resources

Learn more about First of Long Island Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

FLIC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Northeast Banks

First of Long Island (FLIC)- provides commercial banking services primarily in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, Long Island, as well as in Manhattan.  As of December 31, 2006, the bank had a main office located in Glen Head, New York; 9 other full service offices in Greenvale, Huntington, Locust Valley, Merrick, Northport, Old Brookville, Rockville Centre, Roslyn Heights, Woodbury; 14 commercial banking offices in Bohemia, Deer Park, Farmingdale, Garden City, Great Neck, Hauppauge, Hicksville, Manhattan, Mineola, New Hyde Park, Valley Stream; and 2 select service banking centers in Lake Success, Smithtown. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Glen Head, New York.

X